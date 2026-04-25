Bihar Police Viral MMS: The latest viral video, allegedly showing Bihar Police officers, has gone viral on the internet, but now the authorities are warning the public about a dark side to the story the creation of ‘download links’ connected with the incident. These links, which are often shared via social media, claim to be a way to access the viral footage, but are increasingly recognised as part of a scam to take advantage of interest in the incident and either steal data or infect the user’s computer.

Bihar Police Viral MMS: ‘Download Link’ Scam Alert —Authorities Warn Against Clicking, Or You Could Face…

Bihar Police Viral MMS: Official warnings have advised against clicking on these links, and highlighted the dangers of sharing or downloading content. In addition to security risks like hacking and identity theft, there’s also the risk that individuals could face legal action for downloading or sharing inappropriate material. Police have reportedly been investigating the origins of the links and the people behind them, in an effort to curb online abuse and misinformation.

Bihar Police Viral MMS: ‘Download Link’ Scam Alert —Authorities Warn Against Clicking, Or You Could Face…

Bihar Police Viral MMS: The incident has once again highlighted the dangers of ‘viral’ links and click-baiting downloading links. Official authorities have encouraged the public to only access official news sources and refrain from sharing or accessing suspicious links or forwards. While the authorities are looking into the incident and related scams, they emphasise the importance of online users being vigilant to avoid legal issues and personal safety.

Bihar Police Viral MMS: According to a report by Latestly, Puran Kumar Jha, the superintendent of police for Siwan, confirmed the suspensions, alleging a violation of departmental behaviour and discipline. A high level investigation has been launched to confirm the video’s legitimacy and look into the conditions surrounding its filming.

Also Read: Bihar Police Viral MMS: Sub-Inspector And Lady Constable Suspended After Being Found In A Compromising Position In Siwan