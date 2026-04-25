In Gurugram on Thursday, a 29 year old man was found deceased in his rented room, and police believe it was due to an overdose of a sex enhancing drug. The man was from Nagpur and worked at Quality Council of India at Delhi. The man was found on Thursday morning by his colleague who travelled with him, after the man failed to answer his phone or door.

Fiancee Invite Turns Fatal: Gurugram Man Consumes ‘Sex-Enhancing’ Drugs In Flat, Dies Before She Arrives; Overdose Suspected

The police reached his house in Sector 53 and had to forcibly enter to find the man lying motionless on his bed. In the room, police found wrappers of medicines and vitamins, prompting them to believe the man might have had an overdose. Preliminary investigations reveal that the man had called his fiancee to visit him just before he died, but she arrived after his death. The police suspect the man may have died of a heart attack after taking an overdose of a sex enhancing drug. Wrappers of some medicines and health supplements were also recovered from the room, said police.

What Did Police Say?

‘The cause of death will be known only when the viscera report is received. We are looking into all possibilities,’ SHO of Sector 53 Satender Rawal said. The authorities have taken the drugs and viscera to a laboratory for testing to establish the cause of death. Authorities stressed that final say will be made after the reports and all possibilities are being looked into. Meanwhile, in another alarming incident, authorities in Gurugram recently busted a racket of fake injections of Mounjaro, raising concerns about the illegal trade in pharmaceuticals and supplements in the city.

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