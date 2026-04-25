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Home > Regionals News > Fiancee Invite Turns Fatal: Gurugram Man Consumes ‘Sex-Enhancing’ Drugs In Flat, Dies Before She Arrives; Overdose Suspected

Fiancee Invite Turns Fatal: Gurugram Man Consumes ‘Sex-Enhancing’ Drugs In Flat, Dies Before She Arrives; Overdose Suspected

A 29 year old man in Gurugram died in his flat before his fiancee arrived, with police suspecting he had taken a sex-enhancing drug. Preliminary findings point to a possible overdose triggering a heart attack, though the exact cause awaits forensic confirmation.

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Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 25, 2026 11:02:17 IST

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Fiancee Invite Turns Fatal: Gurugram Man Consumes ‘Sex-Enhancing’ Drugs In Flat, Dies Before She Arrives; Overdose Suspected

In Gurugram on Thursday, a 29 year old man was found deceased in his rented room, and police believe it was due to an overdose of a sex enhancing drug. The man was from Nagpur and worked at Quality Council of India at Delhi. The man was found on Thursday morning by his colleague who travelled with him, after the man failed to answer his phone or door.

Fiancee Invite Turns Fatal: Gurugram Man Consumes ‘Sex-Enhancing’ Drugs In Flat, Dies Before She Arrives; Overdose Suspected

The police reached his house in Sector 53 and had to forcibly enter to find the man lying motionless on his bed. In the room, police found wrappers of medicines and vitamins, prompting them to believe the man might have had an overdose. Preliminary investigations reveal that the man had called his fiancee to visit him just before he died, but she arrived after his death. The police suspect the man may have died of a heart attack after taking an overdose of a sex enhancing drug. Wrappers of some medicines and health supplements were also recovered from the room, said police.

What Did Police Say?

‘The cause of death will be known only when the viscera report is received. We are looking into all possibilities,’ SHO of Sector 53 Satender Rawal said. The authorities have taken the drugs and viscera to a laboratory for testing to establish the cause of death. Authorities stressed that final say will be made after the reports and all possibilities are being looked into. Meanwhile, in another alarming incident, authorities in Gurugram recently busted a racket of fake injections of Mounjaro, raising concerns about the illegal trade in pharmaceuticals and supplements in the city.

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Also Read: ‘If You Don’t Remove It, You Can’t Write’: Outrage In Bengaluru As Brahmin Students Forced To Remove Sacred Thread ‘Janeu’ Before CET Exam — Watch

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Tags: Gurugram Man Consumes Sex Enhancing drugsGurugram Man diesGurugram Man sex enhancing drugs overdosehome-hero-pos-4Sex Enhancing Drugs gurugram man

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Fiancee Invite Turns Fatal: Gurugram Man Consumes ‘Sex-Enhancing’ Drugs In Flat, Dies Before She Arrives; Overdose Suspected

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Fiancee Invite Turns Fatal: Gurugram Man Consumes ‘Sex-Enhancing’ Drugs In Flat, Dies Before She Arrives; Overdose Suspected

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Fiancee Invite Turns Fatal: Gurugram Man Consumes ‘Sex-Enhancing’ Drugs In Flat, Dies Before She Arrives; Overdose Suspected
Fiancee Invite Turns Fatal: Gurugram Man Consumes ‘Sex-Enhancing’ Drugs In Flat, Dies Before She Arrives; Overdose Suspected
Fiancee Invite Turns Fatal: Gurugram Man Consumes ‘Sex-Enhancing’ Drugs In Flat, Dies Before She Arrives; Overdose Suspected
Fiancee Invite Turns Fatal: Gurugram Man Consumes ‘Sex-Enhancing’ Drugs In Flat, Dies Before She Arrives; Overdose Suspected

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