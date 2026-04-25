Khalnayak Returns: After 33 Years ‘Ballu Jail Se Farar,’ Sanjay Dutt Returns as ‘Khal Nayak’; Check Release Date, Story, Cast and More

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Soniya Gajera Cricket Giant Octopus Fossil Aditya Dhar Brahmin Students Forced To Remove Sacred Thread video Ghaziabad news today Delhi temperature today Abbas Araghchi US Iran Peace Talks Eidgah Chowk australia aap influencer viral video splitsvilla Business pakistan news Soniya Gajera Cricket Giant Octopus Fossil Aditya Dhar Brahmin Students Forced To Remove Sacred Thread video Ghaziabad news today Delhi temperature today Abbas Araghchi US Iran Peace Talks Eidgah Chowk australia aap influencer viral video splitsvilla Business pakistan news Soniya Gajera Cricket Giant Octopus Fossil Aditya Dhar Brahmin Students Forced To Remove Sacred Thread video Ghaziabad news today Delhi temperature today Abbas Araghchi US Iran Peace Talks Eidgah Chowk australia aap influencer viral video splitsvilla Business pakistan news Soniya Gajera Cricket Giant Octopus Fossil Aditya Dhar Brahmin Students Forced To Remove Sacred Thread video Ghaziabad news today Delhi temperature today Abbas Araghchi US Iran Peace Talks Eidgah Chowk australia aap influencer viral video splitsvilla Business pakistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Soniya Gajera Cricket Giant Octopus Fossil Aditya Dhar Brahmin Students Forced To Remove Sacred Thread video Ghaziabad news today Delhi temperature today Abbas Araghchi US Iran Peace Talks Eidgah Chowk australia aap influencer viral video splitsvilla Business pakistan news Soniya Gajera Cricket Giant Octopus Fossil Aditya Dhar Brahmin Students Forced To Remove Sacred Thread video Ghaziabad news today Delhi temperature today Abbas Araghchi US Iran Peace Talks Eidgah Chowk australia aap influencer viral video splitsvilla Business pakistan news Soniya Gajera Cricket Giant Octopus Fossil Aditya Dhar Brahmin Students Forced To Remove Sacred Thread video Ghaziabad news today Delhi temperature today Abbas Araghchi US Iran Peace Talks Eidgah Chowk australia aap influencer viral video splitsvilla Business pakistan news Soniya Gajera Cricket Giant Octopus Fossil Aditya Dhar Brahmin Students Forced To Remove Sacred Thread video Ghaziabad news today Delhi temperature today Abbas Araghchi US Iran Peace Talks Eidgah Chowk australia aap influencer viral video splitsvilla Business pakistan news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Khalnayak Returns: After 33 Years ‘Ballu Jail Se Farar,’ Sanjay Dutt Returns as ‘Khal Nayak’; Check Release Date, Story, Cast and More

Khalnayak Returns: After 33 Years ‘Ballu Jail Se Farar,’ Sanjay Dutt Returns as ‘Khal Nayak’; Check Release Date, Story, Cast and More

Khalnayak Returns: After more than three decades, Sanjay Dutt is all set to bring back one of Bollywood’s most iconic characters, Ballu from Khal Nayak. The announcement of Khalnayak Returns has already created huge excitement among fans who still remember the famous dialogue “Ballu Jail Se Farar.”

Khalnayak Returns: After 33 Years ‘Ballu Jail Se Farar,’ Sanjay Dutt Returns as ‘Khal Nayak.' Photo: Instagram
Khalnayak Returns: After 33 Years ‘Ballu Jail Se Farar,’ Sanjay Dutt Returns as ‘Khal Nayak.' Photo: Instagram

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 25, 2026 10:21:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Khalnayak Returns: After 33 Years ‘Ballu Jail Se Farar,’ Sanjay Dutt Returns as ‘Khal Nayak’; Check Release Date, Story, Cast and More

Khalnayak Returns: After more than three decades, Sanjay Dutt is all set to bring back one of Bollywood’s most iconic characters, Ballu from Khal Nayak. The announcement of Khalnayak Returns has already created huge excitement among fans who still remember the famous dialogue “Ballu Jail Se Farar.” The makers have secured the rights from filmmaker Subhas Ghai, who directed the original classic, ensuring that the legacy continues. Khalnayak Returns treasure unveiled which shows Sanjay Dutt in a rugged new avatar which hints the intense storyline. On Friday, Sanjay Dutt announced his new film, Khalnayak Returns will be a ‘fresh interpretation’ of the original movie. 

Khalnayak Returns Teaser: Sanjay Dutt Announces Khalnayak Part 2 

During an event in Mumbai on Friday, Sanajy Dutt shared that his production house, Three Dimension Motion Pictures, along with producer Aksha Kamboj’s Aspect Entertainment has officially acquired the rights to the sequel from filmmaker Subash Ghai and his company Mukta Arts. The original Khal Nayak featured stars like Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit. 

A short teaser of Khalnayak Returns was also shown at the event, where Sanjay Dutt was seen once again as Ballu, this time in a more rugged and intense look.

You Might Be Interested In

Khalnayak Returns: After 33 Years ‘Ballu Jail Se Farar,’ Sanjay Dutt Returns as ‘Khal Nayak’; Check Release Date, Story, Cast and More

Speaking to the media, Sanjay Dutt expressed his gratitude to Subhash Ghai for creating the original film. He said, “The journey of Khalnayak has been long, and without Subhash ji, it wouldn’t have been possible. He is a legend and the man of entertainment. He will be part of this Khalnayak.” 

How Sanjay Dutt Got an Idea of Khalnayak Returns? 

Sanjay Dutt also revealed that the idea for Khalnayak 2 came to him while he was in jail in connection with the 1993 Mumbai blasts case. He said he asked fellow inmates if they would like to watch a sequel and around 4,000 of them showed interest. He even requested each of them to write a one-page idea which he later read. 

After coming out on parole, he showed these ideas to Subhash Ghai who felt the sequel should be made. Not only this, but Subhash Ghai also praised the content, saying it was a passion project for Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanyata. 

Khalnayak 2 Story 

As for Khalnayak Returns, the makers have not yet clarified whether it will be a direct sequel, a reimagined version, a thematic continuation, or a remake. The storyline is still being kept secret. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt has brought in Jyoti Deshpande from Jio Studios to lead the project creatively.

The original film, directed and produced by Subhash Ghai, is considered one of the biggest hits of the 1990s and has gained cult status over the years. It starred Sanjay Dutt as the anti-hero Ballu, Jackie Shroff as cop Ram, and Madhuri Dixit as undercover officer Ganga.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 37: Ranveer Singh Starrer Crosses ₹1768 Crore, Slows in Week 6 Amid Bhooth Bangla & Ginny Weds Sunny 2 Clash

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-6

RELATED News

BTS World Tour 2026: Tampa Concert Dates, Time, Tickets & Raymond James Stadium Guide- All You Need To Know

If Wishes Could Kill Review: Netflix’s New K-Drama Blends Teen Angst, Technology And Terror With A Deadly Twist

Raghav Chadha Biopic: Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan Or Mahesh Babu — Who Is The Perfect Choice?

Kajol Reveals Why She Broke Her No-Kiss Policy For The Trial, Gets Candid On Parenting Daughter Nysa Devgan

Perfect Crown Episode 5 Release Time Revealed: When And Where To Watch Online, And Is It Streaming In India Yet?

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Soniya Gajera? Gujarat Woman Critical After Bullet Rips Through Her Jaw At US Store; Husband Detained Over ‘Accidental’ Firing

DC vs PBKS: Will Prithvi Shaw Replace Pathum Nissanka? Mitchell Starc Likely to Play at Arun Jaitley Stadium — H2H Record, Pitch Report, Predicted Playing XIs | IPL Today Match

Giant Octopus Fossil: Shocking Discovery Rewrites History Of Ocean Predators 100 Million Years Ago, Here’s What Scientists Just Discovered

‘If You Don’t Remove It, You Can’t Write’: Outrage In Bengaluru As Brahmin Students Forced To Remove Sacred Thread ‘Janeu’ Before CET Exam — Watch

IPL 2026 Points Table After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Gujarat Titans: Check Latest Standings On April 25

Ghaziabad Road Horror: Speeding Thar Hits Scooters, Leaves 4 Injured; Driver Detained As Video Goes Viral — Watch

Delhi Weather Today 25 April: National Capital Bakes Faces 43°C Furnace-Like Heat As Heatwave Intensifies — Rain Relief Expected Soon?

US-Iran Peace Talks: Pakistan Already Under Pressure As Tehran Rules Out Direct Engagement With Washington — What’s Really Going On?

White House Hails Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire Extension As Global And US Victory

Uttar Pradesh: Massive Fire Erupts At Garage In Kanpur’s Eidgah Chowk Area

Khalnayak Returns: After 33 Years ‘Ballu Jail Se Farar,’ Sanjay Dutt Returns as ‘Khal Nayak’; Check Release Date, Story, Cast and More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Khalnayak Returns: After 33 Years ‘Ballu Jail Se Farar,’ Sanjay Dutt Returns as ‘Khal Nayak’; Check Release Date, Story, Cast and More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Khalnayak Returns: After 33 Years ‘Ballu Jail Se Farar,’ Sanjay Dutt Returns as ‘Khal Nayak’; Check Release Date, Story, Cast and More
Khalnayak Returns: After 33 Years ‘Ballu Jail Se Farar,’ Sanjay Dutt Returns as ‘Khal Nayak’; Check Release Date, Story, Cast and More
Khalnayak Returns: After 33 Years ‘Ballu Jail Se Farar,’ Sanjay Dutt Returns as ‘Khal Nayak’; Check Release Date, Story, Cast and More
Khalnayak Returns: After 33 Years ‘Ballu Jail Se Farar,’ Sanjay Dutt Returns as ‘Khal Nayak’; Check Release Date, Story, Cast and More

QUICK LINKS