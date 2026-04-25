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Home > Entertainment News > Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 37: Ranveer Singh Starrer Crosses ₹1768 Crore, Slows in Week 6 Amid Bhooth Bangla & Ginny Weds Sunny 2 Clash

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 37: Ranveer Singh Starrer Crosses ₹1768 Crore, Slows in Week 6 Amid Bhooth Bangla & Ginny Weds Sunny 2 Clash

Dhurandhar 2 has delivered a massive box office performance, earning a total of Rs 1,768 crore worldwide in gross collections. Out of this, Ranveer Singh’s movie collected  Rs 1,345 crore in India and Rs 423 crore from overseas markets.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 25, 2026 09:25:11 IST

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 37: Ranveer Singh Starrer Crosses ₹1768 Crore, Slows in Week 6 Amid Bhooth Bangla & Ginny Weds Sunny 2 Clash

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 37: Ranveer Singh’s film continues its strong run at the box office, crossing a massive Rs 1,768 crore worldwide. Even though the film has now entered its sixth week and collections have started to slow down, it is still performing steadily. With new releases like Bhooth Bangla and Ginny Weds Sunny 2 adding competition, it will be interesting to see how well the film holds in the coming days. 

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 37

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has delivered a massive box office performance, earning a total of Rs 1,768 crore worldwide in gross collections. Out of this, Ranveer Singh’s movie collected  Rs 1,345 crore in India and Rs 423 crore from overseas markets. 

Aditya Dhar’s movie net collection in India stands at Rs 1,124 crores with an impressive 4,93,883 shows run. 

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Last Five Days 

Day

Collection

30

₹2.70 Cr

31

₹4.65 Cr

32

₹5.20 Cr

33

₹1.62 Cr

34

₹2.10 Cr

35

₹1.70 Cr

Did Rakesh Bedi Receives Rs 1 Crore Reward

Rakesh Bedi, who portrayed Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2, has received widespread appreciation for his performance. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the actor was paid around ₹50 lakh for both films. However, impressed by his dedication to the role, the producers—B62 Studios and Jio Studios—reportedly rewarded him with an a

Even as this news gained ground, Rakesh remarked to NDTV, “Kayi log mujhe ye bata rahe hain ki mujhe production house se Dhurandhar ke baad ₹1 crore mila hai. Toh bhaiya woh kahan pada hai, kiske ghar mein rakha hai, kiski jeb mein hai, mujhe bata do yaar kahan kisi ne gaad ke rakha hai. Bata do taaki main jaake le loon kyunki mere account mein toh abhi tak nahin aaya hai.”

Also Read: Gen V Cancelled After Season 2, But Story Continues: When and Where to Watch the Next Chapter on Amazon Prime Video 

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Tags: Aditya DharBhooth Bangla Box Office Collectiondhurandhar 2Dhurandhar 2 box office collectionDhurandhar 2 box office collection day 37Ginny Weds Sunny 2 box office collectionhome-hero-pos-10ranveer singh

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 37: Ranveer Singh Starrer Crosses ₹1768 Crore, Slows in Week 6 Amid Bhooth Bangla & Ginny Weds Sunny 2 Clash

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 37: Ranveer Singh Starrer Crosses ₹1768 Crore, Slows in Week 6 Amid Bhooth Bangla & Ginny Weds Sunny 2 Clash

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 37: Ranveer Singh Starrer Crosses ₹1768 Crore, Slows in Week 6 Amid Bhooth Bangla & Ginny Weds Sunny 2 Clash
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 37: Ranveer Singh Starrer Crosses ₹1768 Crore, Slows in Week 6 Amid Bhooth Bangla & Ginny Weds Sunny 2 Clash
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 37: Ranveer Singh Starrer Crosses ₹1768 Crore, Slows in Week 6 Amid Bhooth Bangla & Ginny Weds Sunny 2 Clash
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 37: Ranveer Singh Starrer Crosses ₹1768 Crore, Slows in Week 6 Amid Bhooth Bangla & Ginny Weds Sunny 2 Clash

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