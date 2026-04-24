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Home > Regionals News > Karnataka Shocker: North Indian Couple Gets Caught Kissing Passionately In Public, Gets Confronted By A Local In Kannada, Watch What Happens Next

Karnataka Shocker: North Indian Couple Gets Caught Kissing Passionately In Public, Gets Confronted By A Local In Kannada, Watch What Happens Next

A viral video from Manipal, Karnataka, showing a couple engaging in intimate behaviour in public has triggered widespread debate online.

A couple was caught indulging in highly indecent behaviour in public in Karnataka (IMAGE: X)
A couple was caught indulging in highly indecent behaviour in public in Karnataka (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 24, 2026 18:45:37 IST

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Karnataka Shocker: North Indian Couple Gets Caught Kissing Passionately In Public, Gets Confronted By A Local In Kannada, Watch What Happens Next

KARNATAKA VIRAL VIDEO: A viral video by Manipal has sparked outrage on the Internet, in which a couple was captured in an act that many people have termed explicit and inappropriate in a public area. The video, which went viral on social media, has sparked the discussion about the notion of decency and personal liberties, as well as the boundaries of acceptable behaviour in common places.

A couple in Karnataka caught indulging in PDA

Things got hot and heavy between a couple while standing on the roadside in the suburb of Manipal in Karnataka. The young duo can be seen openly smooching, not aware that their act was getting recorded on a camera. 

Soon, a local intervenes in the couple’s PDA act and confronts the lovers in Kannada. The man then asks the local to please converse in Hindi, to which the latter doesn’t oblige. After a brief confrontation, the duo leaves the scene. 

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Even though certain users criticised the action as insensitive and inappropriate, particularly in a city which has been regarded as a key education centre with students and families, others were against moral policing, saying that the emphasis should be on legality and not on subjective values of culture. The event has brought to the fore the grey area in expressing affection (PDA) and conduct that could contravene the law of public decency.

In India, what can be considered as an obscene act in society may lead to legal intervention under laws such as Section 294 of IPC, but usually judgment on the matter is relative and depends on the circumstances and enforcement.

How did the Internet react?

With the video still spreading, a lot of people are clamouring that the authorities investigate the incident and take necessary measures in case there was a violation of the law. The episode highlights the increasing conflict between the changing social standards and the traditional ones, particularly in the areas of social interactions between different communities.

Reacting to the viral video, one user stated, “I don’t like this kind of cringe PDA too but can we have similar vigilantism about calling people out on littering and enforcing cleanliness in our public areas?”

Another stated, “People still want to be in 1900s and then ask every fkn thing of first world country….grow up guys!!! There are more important things than social policing.”

An individual shared, “People like you go home and jerk off to porn and sleep, grow up virgin.” And, one concluded, “Is this what you find unacceptable? It’s between two consenting adults. If you are so hell-bent on teaching public decency, first punish yourself for filming others without consent.” 

Previous PDA incidents in Karnataka

In May 2025, a young couple videos their love-making in the middle of a traffic jam in Bengaluru, which went viral and caused a huge uproar on social media, causing the traffic police of the city to take immediate steps. The incident was recorded by a passer by video and was widely shared on social media depicting the couple kissing and having intimate behaviour standing through the sunroof of a moving car.

The police located the car by its Karnataka registration number and fined the owner 1500, 1000 of which is for driving in a dangerous manner and the remaining 500 is a general traffic fine. Such behaviour, police said, is not only indecent in a public place, but also very irresponsible in terms of road safety because such behaviour may distract other road users and may cause risks in the overall safety of traffic.

ALSO READ: Nagpur Shocker: Hotel Owner Beaten To Death By E-Rickshaw Driver With Iron Rod Over Lewd Demand To Sleep With His Daughter

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Tags: couple PDA videoKarnataka couple PDAKarnataka viral videoManipal viral video

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Karnataka Shocker: North Indian Couple Gets Caught Kissing Passionately In Public, Gets Confronted By A Local In Kannada, Watch What Happens Next
Karnataka Shocker: North Indian Couple Gets Caught Kissing Passionately In Public, Gets Confronted By A Local In Kannada, Watch What Happens Next
Karnataka Shocker: North Indian Couple Gets Caught Kissing Passionately In Public, Gets Confronted By A Local In Kannada, Watch What Happens Next
Karnataka Shocker: North Indian Couple Gets Caught Kissing Passionately In Public, Gets Confronted By A Local In Kannada, Watch What Happens Next

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