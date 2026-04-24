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Home > Regionals News > Nagpur Shocker: Hotel Owner Beaten To Death By E-Rickshaw Driver With Iron Rod Over Lewd Demand To Sleep With His Daughter

Nagpur Shocker: Hotel Owner Beaten To Death By E-Rickshaw Driver With Iron Rod Over Lewd Demand To Sleep With His Daughter

An e-rickshaw driver in Nagpur allegedly killed hotel owner Rahul Sunil Sahu with an iron rod after a dispute over money and a disturbing demand involving his daughter.

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Representative Image

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: April 24, 2026 15:37:27 IST

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Nagpur Shocker: Hotel Owner Beaten To Death By E-Rickshaw Driver With Iron Rod Over Lewd Demand To Sleep With His Daughter

In Nagpur, an e-rickshaw driver murdered a hotel owner after their argument about money turned into a disturbing demand which involved the driver’s daughter. The victim, identified as Rahul Sunil Sahu, ran a local eatery named ‘Happy Day’. The police found his body when they discovered it had been hidden inside a sack and thrown away under a bridge, which caused public panic. Local residents supplied information that allowed police and forensic teams to arrive at the crime scene and start their investigation.

What Happened Here?

According To India Today report, Police officials reported that Naveen Punjabrao Pundkar, the defendant, borrowed money from Rahul during the COVID-19 pandemic. The investigators found that the victim continued to demand an extra ₹35,000 after the suspect had returned the full principal amount and more than double the interest. Rahul’s visit to Naveen’s house for money collection made the situation more dangerous. The encounter escalated when he made a disrespectful request which involved Naveen’s daughter and this provoked the accused who started to violently react.

Hotel Owner Beaten To Death With Iron Rod By E-Rickshaw Driver Over Demand Involving Daughter’s ‘Honour’

Naveen reportedly killed Rahul when he used an iron rod to strike him several times on the head during a violent outburst. He attempted to conceal his crime through the process of putting the body into a bag which he took to his e-rickshaw before he discarded it under the Nara Ghat bridge which spans the Pili river during the night. The police used call detail records to track down the suspect because these records provided essential evidence that helped them solve the case. Anil Takasande confirmed that authorities have arrested the suspect who now faces ongoing investigation efforts to determine all details related to the criminal activity.

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Tags: e rickshaw driver murderhotel owner killed nagpuriron rod murder casenagpur crime newsnagpur murder casepili river body dump

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Nagpur Shocker: Hotel Owner Beaten To Death By E-Rickshaw Driver With Iron Rod Over Lewd Demand To Sleep With His Daughter

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Nagpur Shocker: Hotel Owner Beaten To Death By E-Rickshaw Driver With Iron Rod Over Lewd Demand To Sleep With His Daughter

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Nagpur Shocker: Hotel Owner Beaten To Death By E-Rickshaw Driver With Iron Rod Over Lewd Demand To Sleep With His Daughter
Nagpur Shocker: Hotel Owner Beaten To Death By E-Rickshaw Driver With Iron Rod Over Lewd Demand To Sleep With His Daughter
Nagpur Shocker: Hotel Owner Beaten To Death By E-Rickshaw Driver With Iron Rod Over Lewd Demand To Sleep With His Daughter
Nagpur Shocker: Hotel Owner Beaten To Death By E-Rickshaw Driver With Iron Rod Over Lewd Demand To Sleep With His Daughter

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