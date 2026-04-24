PSPCL Punjab Power Cut Today: Check Full List of Shutdown Areas in Mohali, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala, Bathinda and Across Punjab

PSPCL Punjab Power Cut Today: Residents in parts of Punjab will face long electricity cuts over the next few days as the state deals with hot temperatures. The power outages, announced by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) will continue until April 26. Affect major cities like Mohali, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Bathinda and Patiala. Officials say these outages are part of efforts to improve and strengthen the power distribution network. However , the timing of these outages is causing concern as the state also faces a heatwave.

Why Power Cuts Are Being Imposed ?

The PSPCL says the scheduled outages are necessary for maintenance and modernisation work on the electricity network. These upgrades aim to improve the reliability of the power supply and reduce breakdowns. During this period people in areas may not have power for up to 8 to 10 hours a day.

Heatwave Adds to Public Concerns

The outages happen when the India Meteorological Department has issued an alert for a heatwave in Punjab. Temperatures are expected to be around 40°C in areas making people uncomfortable and increasing electricity demand especially during the day.

City-Wise Power Cut Scheduled: Check Power

The outages will be implemented in phases across cities:

On April 22 there will be power cuts in Mohali from 10 am to 6 pm, Ludhiana from 10 am to 5 pm Amritsar from 10 am to 4 pm Patiala from 1 pm to 5 pm and Bathinda from 9 am to 2 pm.

On April 23 Mohali will have cuts from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm Ludhiana from 10 am to 2 pm Amritsar from 10 am to 3 pm Patiala from 10 am to 6 pm and Bathinda from 10 am to 3 pm.

On April 24 outages will continue in Mohali from 9:30’m to 5:30 pm Ludhiana from 10 am to 2 pm Amritsar from 10 am to 3 pm and Patiala from 10 am to 6 pm. In Bathinda areas like Dabwali Road Industrial Area, Mehta Road, Gehri Paghi Road and Jodhpur village will be affected.

On April 25 Mohali’s G-Block will see cuts from 10 am to 2 pm while Ludhiana and Patiala will face outages from 10 am to 2 pm and 9 am to 2 pm respectively.

What Residents Should Expect ?

PSPCL officials say the staggered schedule is designed to manage the upgrade work while limiting widespread disruption. Still residents, in cities should prepare for extended daytime outages and plan their activities accordingly. Authorities have assured that the maintenance work is aimed at ensuring more stable electricity supply in the future.