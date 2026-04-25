UK Board Result 2026 Declared for Class 10, 12 at ubse.uk.gov.in; Check Scores, Toppers, and Pass Percentage

The UK Board Result 2026 has been declared today by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education for Class 10 and Class 12 results at 10 am. It brings relief to a large number of Uttarakhand students. The result press conference was held with the presence of the board officials and state education minister, Dhan Singh Rawat. Now candidates can check their score details online with their roll numbers. The Uttarakhand board has also released other key data, such as toppers’ names and pass percentages, on the result release.

Where to check UK board results 2026 online

Candidates can find their Class 10 and 12 results on the official portal, such as ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. The result has also been provided in DigiLocker and SMS.

Candidates should now visit the official portal and click on the respective result link; they have to type the roll number and download the scorecard for further use. Candidates should save the result till receiving the original mark sheets from schools.

What are the pass percentage trends in UK Board Result 2026

In Class 12, the pass percentage was 85.11 per cent, which denotes that the students performed well this year. Girl students outperformed boys, as their pass percentage was 88.09 per cent in comparison to 81.93 per cent of boys. In Class 10, the pass percentage was on the high side, as it was 98.20 per cent. There was a remarkable performance from the candidates.

Who are the toppers of UK Board Class 10 and 12

Geetika Pant (Bageshwar) and Sushila Mehndiratta (Udham Singh Nagar) have jointly become the topper from Class 12. Both scored 490 out of 500 marks. That is 98 percent. Akshat Gopal has become the topper of Class 10.

He has scored 98.20 per cent. It is one of the highest marks scored this year. It reflects the competition among high school students and the academic environment.

How to check UK board results 2026

Students can easily check the result online in the following steps.

Go to the official site of UBSE.

Click on ‘Class 10 Result 2026’ or ‘Class 12 Result 2026′.

Enter the roll number.

The result can be viewed and downloaded.

The board has made sure that the server won’t get congested or overloaded.

What are the key highlights of UK Board Result 2026

Some of the major takeaways from the 2026 results are that girls have scored better marks again. The pass percentage in Class 10 is high. That has improved the results. The Class 12 joint toppers are also a good sign that the academic excellence in all districts has improved. The authorities have said that the focus on strengthening school education infrastructure and improving learning outcomes is reflected in the results. Students who are unhappy with their marks can apply for re-evaluation.

The board will soon conduct supplementary exams for those who have not passed their subjects. Now that the results are out, the students will start preparing for their next academic challenge, be it higher secondary studies, competitive exams or a career.

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