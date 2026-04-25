UK Board Result 2026 Declared for Class 10, 12 at ubse.uk.gov.in; Check Scores, Toppers, and Pass Percentage

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gurugram Man Consumes Sex Enhancing drugs Khalnayak 2 Soniya Gajera Cricket Giant Octopus Fossil Aditya Dhar Brahmin Students Forced To Remove Sacred Thread video Ghaziabad news today Abbas Araghchi US Iran Peace Talks Eidgah Chowk australia aap influencer viral video splitsvilla Business pakistan news Gurugram Man Consumes Sex Enhancing drugs Khalnayak 2 Soniya Gajera Cricket Giant Octopus Fossil Aditya Dhar Brahmin Students Forced To Remove Sacred Thread video Ghaziabad news today Abbas Araghchi US Iran Peace Talks Eidgah Chowk australia aap influencer viral video splitsvilla Business pakistan news Gurugram Man Consumes Sex Enhancing drugs Khalnayak 2 Soniya Gajera Cricket Giant Octopus Fossil Aditya Dhar Brahmin Students Forced To Remove Sacred Thread video Ghaziabad news today Abbas Araghchi US Iran Peace Talks Eidgah Chowk australia aap influencer viral video splitsvilla Business pakistan news Gurugram Man Consumes Sex Enhancing drugs Khalnayak 2 Soniya Gajera Cricket Giant Octopus Fossil Aditya Dhar Brahmin Students Forced To Remove Sacred Thread video Ghaziabad news today Abbas Araghchi US Iran Peace Talks Eidgah Chowk australia aap influencer viral video splitsvilla Business pakistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gurugram Man Consumes Sex Enhancing drugs Khalnayak 2 Soniya Gajera Cricket Giant Octopus Fossil Aditya Dhar Brahmin Students Forced To Remove Sacred Thread video Ghaziabad news today Abbas Araghchi US Iran Peace Talks Eidgah Chowk australia aap influencer viral video splitsvilla Business pakistan news Gurugram Man Consumes Sex Enhancing drugs Khalnayak 2 Soniya Gajera Cricket Giant Octopus Fossil Aditya Dhar Brahmin Students Forced To Remove Sacred Thread video Ghaziabad news today Abbas Araghchi US Iran Peace Talks Eidgah Chowk australia aap influencer viral video splitsvilla Business pakistan news Gurugram Man Consumes Sex Enhancing drugs Khalnayak 2 Soniya Gajera Cricket Giant Octopus Fossil Aditya Dhar Brahmin Students Forced To Remove Sacred Thread video Ghaziabad news today Abbas Araghchi US Iran Peace Talks Eidgah Chowk australia aap influencer viral video splitsvilla Business pakistan news Gurugram Man Consumes Sex Enhancing drugs Khalnayak 2 Soniya Gajera Cricket Giant Octopus Fossil Aditya Dhar Brahmin Students Forced To Remove Sacred Thread video Ghaziabad news today Abbas Araghchi US Iran Peace Talks Eidgah Chowk australia aap influencer viral video splitsvilla Business pakistan news
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > UK Board Result 2026 Declared for Class 10, 12 at ubse.uk.gov.in; Check Scores, Toppers, and Pass Percentage

UK Board Result 2026 Declared for Class 10, 12 at ubse.uk.gov.in; Check Scores, Toppers, and Pass Percentage

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education has declared the UK Board Result 2026 for Classes 10 and 12.

UK board result 2026
UK board result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 25, 2026 11:07:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UK Board Result 2026 Declared for Class 10, 12 at ubse.uk.gov.in; Check Scores, Toppers, and Pass Percentage

The UK Board Result 2026 has been declared today by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education for Class 10 and Class 12 results at 10 am. It brings relief to a large number of Uttarakhand students. The result press conference was held with the presence of the board officials and state education minister, Dhan Singh Rawat. Now candidates can check their score details online with their roll numbers. The Uttarakhand board has also released other key data, such as toppers’ names and pass percentages, on the result release.

Where to check UK board results 2026 online

Candidates can find their Class 10 and 12 results on the official portal, such as ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. The result has also been provided in DigiLocker and SMS. 

Candidates should now visit the official portal and click on the respective result link; they have to type the roll number and download the scorecard for further use. Candidates should save the result till receiving the original mark sheets from schools.

You Might Be Interested In

What are the pass percentage trends in UK Board Result 2026

In Class 12, the pass percentage was 85.11 per cent, which denotes that the students performed well this year. Girl students outperformed boys, as their pass percentage was 88.09 per cent in comparison to 81.93 per cent of boys. In Class 10, the pass percentage was on the high side, as it was 98.20 per cent. There was a remarkable performance from the candidates.

Who are the toppers of UK Board Class 10 and 12

Geetika Pant (Bageshwar) and Sushila Mehndiratta (Udham Singh Nagar) have jointly become the topper from Class 12. Both scored 490 out of 500 marks. That is 98 percent. Akshat Gopal has become the topper of Class 10.

He has scored 98.20 per cent. It is one of the highest marks scored this year. It reflects the competition among high school students and the academic environment. 

How to check UK board results 2026

Students can easily check the result online in the following steps.

  • Go to the official site of UBSE.
  • Click on ‘Class 10 Result 2026’ or ‘Class 12 Result 2026′. 
  • Enter the roll number.
  • The result can be viewed and downloaded.

The board has made sure that the server won’t get congested or overloaded.

What are the key highlights of UK Board Result 2026

Some of the major takeaways from the 2026 results are that girls have scored better marks again. The pass percentage in Class 10 is high. That has improved the results. The Class 12 joint toppers are also a good sign that the academic excellence in all districts has improved. The authorities have said that the focus on strengthening school education infrastructure and improving learning outcomes is reflected in the results. Students who are unhappy with their marks can apply for re-evaluation. 

The board will soon conduct supplementary exams for those who have not passed their subjects. Now that the results are out, the students will start preparing for their next academic challenge, be it higher secondary studies, competitive exams or a career.

Also Read: CUET PG 2026 Results OUT: Check Direct link, Step-By-Step Guide To Download Scorecard And Apply For Counselling

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: UBSEUBSE Result 2026UK BoardUK Board Class 10 resultUK Board Class 12 resultUK Board result 2026Uttarakhand Board Result

RELATED News

UP Scholarship Status 2026: Check Payment, Dates, PFMS Updates and Full Guide

NEET UG 2026: NTA Lists Prohibited Items, Warns Candidates of Disqualification

CUET PG 2026 Results 2026 To Be Out Anytime at exams.nta.nic.in: Check Websites, Direct Link, And How To Check Marks

NEHU Result 2026 Declared at exams.nehu.ac.in: Check UG PG Semester Scorecard, Direct Link and Steps To Download

IFFCO GET Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for Graduate Engineer Trainee Posts at iffco.in, Check Eligibility, Stipend and Last Date

LATEST NEWS

Range Rover Sport Autobiography Launched In India: Advance Tech, Luxury Interior, And Multiple Engine Options—Check All Details And Price

Fiancee Invite Turns Fatal: Gurugram Man Consumes ‘Sex-Enhancing’ Drugs In Flat, Dies Before She Arrives; Overdose Suspected

25 April 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know Your Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

IPL 2026: Good News For Delhi Capitals as Mitchell Starc Joins Franchise After Recovering From Elbow And Shoulder Injuries

Akshay Kumar’s Daughter Nitara Harassment Case: Accused Asked To Send Nude Pictures, Arrested

The Secret Behind Bollywood’s Perfect Hair? Why Hair Patches Are Becoming the Go-To Solution

Khalnayak Returns: After 33 Years ‘Ballu Jail Se Farar,’ Sanjay Dutt Returns as ‘Khal Nayak’; Check Release Date, Story, Cast and More

Who Is Soniya Gajera? Gujarat Woman Critical After Bullet Rips Through Her Jaw At US Store; Husband Detained Over ‘Accidental’ Firing

DC vs PBKS: Will Prithvi Shaw Replace Pathum Nissanka? Mitchell Starc Likely to Play at Arun Jaitley Stadium — H2H Record, Pitch Report, Predicted Playing XIs | IPL Today Match

Giant Octopus Fossil: Shocking Discovery Rewrites History Of Ocean Predators 100 Million Years Ago, Here’s What Scientists Just Discovered

UK Board Result 2026 Declared for Class 10, 12 at ubse.uk.gov.in; Check Scores, Toppers, and Pass Percentage

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UK Board Result 2026 Declared for Class 10, 12 at ubse.uk.gov.in; Check Scores, Toppers, and Pass Percentage

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UK Board Result 2026 Declared for Class 10, 12 at ubse.uk.gov.in; Check Scores, Toppers, and Pass Percentage
UK Board Result 2026 Declared for Class 10, 12 at ubse.uk.gov.in; Check Scores, Toppers, and Pass Percentage
UK Board Result 2026 Declared for Class 10, 12 at ubse.uk.gov.in; Check Scores, Toppers, and Pass Percentage
UK Board Result 2026 Declared for Class 10, 12 at ubse.uk.gov.in; Check Scores, Toppers, and Pass Percentage

QUICK LINKS