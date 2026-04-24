CUET PG 2026 Results OUT: Check Direct link, Step-By-Step Guide To Download Scorecard And Apply For Counselling

CUET PG 2026 results OUT: National Testing Agency on April 24, 2023 has announced the CUET PG 2026 results. This has come as a relief to thousands of postgraduate aspirants across India. The candidates who appeared for the CUET PG can now download their scorecards from the official website- exams.nta.ac.in/cuet-pg/. This is a significant turn in the admission process for central, state, and private universities. Since the exam had been conducted in multiple shifts, the NTA has made use of a normalisation system based on percentile. Now, the candidates should download their scorecard, understand the counselling process, and prepare for the next stage in their admission journey.

Where to check CUET PG 2026 Results? What is the Direct Link to Download Scorecard?

The candidates can only check their CUET PG 2026 results via the official NTA portal. The scorecard contains everything that the aspirants need to know – percentile score, raw performance, and qualifying status.

Follow the steps below to download your CUET PG 2026 scorecard:

Go to the official website – exams.nta.ac.in/cuet-pg

Click on “CUET PG Result 2026” link on the home page

Enter your Application No. and Date of Birth/Password

Click on submit

The scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Download and print the result for future reference

What is the Direct Link to Download CUET PG 2026 Scorecard?

The direct link to download the CUET PG 2026 scorecard is https://exams.nta.ac.in/cuet-pg/.

Candidates are advised to avoid all the third-party websites and check the results and updates related to the admission from only the official website.

CUET PG 2026 Result Out: What you need to know about Percentile Normalisation

Since CUET PG is being conducted in 3 shifts with different question papers for each shift, NTA has made use of percentile normalisation so that every candidate is treated equally irrespective of the shift they appeared in.

What you need to know about Percentile Normalisation

It indicates the percentage of candidates who have scored equal to or less than a particular candidate in the same shift.

What you need to know

It ensures that the difference in difficulty level is maintained among the different shifts

Every candidate is provided with a percentile score instead of raw score

Highest scorers in each shift are given 100 percentile

Candidates sitting in the same shift are ranked fairly

CUET PG 2026 Result Out: Is re-evaluation possible for CUET PG 2026 Exam?

No. NTA has informed that there will be no re-evaluation/re-check/re-challenge after the declaration of the results. Candidates should consider the scorecard as final and use it for admissions.

CUET PG 2026 Result Out: What comes next after results?

After the declaration of CUET PG 2026 results, admission will be done by the participating universities based on CUET PG scores.

Next steps in counselling process

Register on the portal of respective universities

Fill in choice of courses and colleges

Document verification

Seat allotment according to your merit and percentile

Fee payment and final admission confirmation

CUET PG 2026 Results OUT: Which universities will conduct admission?

Over 190 universities including top universities like

University of Delhi (DU)

Banaras Hindu University (BHU)

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)

Central and state universities in India will accept CUET PG scorecard. Always do visit respective university’s website frequently for counselling schedule and admission process.

CUET PG 2026 Result OUT: Why Is CUET PG Important?

CUET PG will replace multiple entrance exams for admission to post graduate degree as it is the single national level entrance exam for universities across India. It will be convenient for the students as it will reduce the number of entrance exams that need to be taken for post graduate admissions. Students are advised to download the scorecard immediately and stay closely for the counselling notifications as well as the admission process of the universities.

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