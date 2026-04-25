Who Is Soniya Gajera? Gujarat Woman Critical After Bullet Rips Through Her Jaw At US Store; Husband Detained Over ‘Accidental’ Firing

The normal conversation between a husband and wife at a Louisiana convenience store ended in tragedy when a gunshot killed a 30 year old woman from Gujarat. Soniya Gajera known as Jigisha has lost her facial appearance because a bullet passed through her jaw.

Who Is Soniya Gajera? Gujarat Woman Critical After Bullet Rips Through Her Jaw At US Store

The life altering disaster has occurred because her husband got arrested for supposedly holding the gun that discharged. The couple visited Mezo Grocery and Deli which is located in Bossier City on April 4. The police report Sharad Gajera Soniya’s husband held the gun during business negotiations with the store owner. The police report that the gun fired at close range which caused a bullet to travel through Soniya’s mouth and exit through her jaw. Authorities arrested Sharad on April 21 because he possessed a weapon without legal approval.

Soniya Gajera: Husband Detained Over ‘Accidental’ Firing

The police have classified the shooting as an unintentional event, but the incident details have created safety concerns. Store eyewitnesses reported that Sharad shot a gun during their normal discussion. The commercial space handling procedure for a loaded firearm has raised questions about the shooting accident which occurred and about the dangers of operating firearms within a commercial space.

Where Is Soniya Gajera Now?

Soniya is in critical condition in a Bossier City hospital after doctors determined her injuries were life changing. Her jaw and lower lip along with her teeth suffered extreme destruction which makes eating impossible for her and forces her to depend on a ventilator for breathing and feeding tubes for nutrition. Experts indicate that she requires multiple complex procedures which include jaw and facial reconstruction, yet complete recovery remains uncertain. The community members have organized fundraising activities to support her increasing medical expenses while she fights to recover from her illness away from home.

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