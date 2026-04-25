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Home > World News > Witkoff, Kushner Head To Pakistan As Trump Pushes For Fresh Iran Talks

Witkoff, Kushner Head To Pakistan As Trump Pushes For Fresh Iran Talks

Donald Trump is sending senior officials Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Pakistan for fresh talks with Iran.

Donald Trump is sending senior officials Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Pakistan for fresh talks with Iran. Photo: AI Generated
Donald Trump is sending senior officials Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Pakistan for fresh talks with Iran. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 25, 2026 00:59:02 IST

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Witkoff, Kushner Head To Pakistan As Trump Pushes For Fresh Iran Talks

US President Donald Trump is sending senior officials Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Pakistan this weekend for talks with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, according to a report by CNN on Friday citing government officials.

This step shows a fresh effort by the US to restart talks with Iran. However, Iran has not yet said if it will meet the US team.

The discussions, if they occur, are expected to also focus on broader regional stability, at a time when there is a trust deficit between the two countries despite the ceasefire.

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The CNN report, citing officials, said US Vice President JD Vance will be on standby to travel to Islamabad if talks progress.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that he would embark on a three-country tour to hold consultations on the regional developments and bilateral ties.

In a post on X, Araghchi said that he would visit Russia, Oman and Pakistan.

Araghchi said, “Embarking on timely tour of Islamabad, Muscat, and Moscow. Purpose of my visits is to closely coordinate with our partners on bilateral matters and consult on regional developments. Our neighbors are our priority.”

Press TV reported, citing the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), that the Foreign Minister’s visit aims at facilitating mutual consultations and talks about the ongoing developments in the region and the latest status regarding the US-Israeli conflict against Iran, which began earlier this year.

As the security situation continues to evolve in the region, US President Donald Trump on Thursday refused to give a timeline for resolving the Iran war. Speaking to reporters from the Oval Office, he said, “Don’t rush me”, according to CNN.

The report said that Trump blamed what he described as a lack of clear leadership for stalled talks, saying Washington does not know who the leader is in Tehran.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump announced the extension of the ceasefire with Iran, citing the need to allow Tehran’s leadership more time to formulate a unified proposal for negotiations.

Trump, in his post, stated that the decision followed concerns over internal divisions within Iran’s government and appeals from international stakeholders.

“Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal,” the post read. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Presidential Records Act: Trump Declares Five-Decade-Old Law Unconstitutional, Allows Discretionary Recordkeeping—Historians And Watchdogs Challenge It In Court

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Tags: abbas araghchidonald trumpiranJared Kushnerpakistansteve witkoff

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Witkoff, Kushner Head To Pakistan As Trump Pushes For Fresh Iran Talks

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Witkoff, Kushner Head To Pakistan As Trump Pushes For Fresh Iran Talks

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Witkoff, Kushner Head To Pakistan As Trump Pushes For Fresh Iran Talks
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