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Home > Regionals News > K Kavitha Launches Her New Political Party ‘Telangana Rashtra Sena’, Seven Months After Parting Ways With Bharat Rashtra Samithi

K Kavitha Launches Her New Political Party ‘Telangana Rashtra Sena’, Seven Months After Parting Ways With Bharat Rashtra Samithi

Former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha on Saturday launched her new political party, Telangana Rashtra Sena (TRS), nearly seven months after parting ways with the BRS.

K Kavitha Launches Her New Political Party ‘Telangana Rashtra Sena’, Seven Months After Parting Ways With Bharat Rashtra Samithi (Image: ANI)
K Kavitha Launches Her New Political Party ‘Telangana Rashtra Sena’, Seven Months After Parting Ways With Bharat Rashtra Samithi (Image: ANI)

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: April 25, 2026 11:59:15 IST

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K Kavitha Launches Her New Political Party ‘Telangana Rashtra Sena’, Seven Months After Parting Ways With Bharat Rashtra Samithi

Nearly seven months after splitting from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), former BRS leader K Kavitha formed her new political party, Telangana Rashtra Sena (TRS), on Saturday. K Kavitha revealed that her party will be known as TRS during a launch event in Hyderabad. It’s interesting to note that her father, K Chandrashekar Rao, the former chief minister of Telangana, also founded Telangana Rashtra Samithi, or “TRS,” before changing the party’s name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

K Kavitha Launches Her New Political Party ‘Telangana Rashtra Sena’, Seven Months After Parting Ways With Bharat Rashtra Samithi

Earlier today, Kavitha paid floral tributes to the people who died during the 1969 agitation for Telangana as a separate state, at the Amaraveerula Stupam in Gun Park in Hyderabad. On Friday, Kavitha announced plans to launch a new regional political force in the state, asserting that it will focus on the “aspirations and unfinished agenda” of the state.

Speaking to ANI, Kavitha noted she and her supporters were “expelled” from the BRS and had not left the party voluntarily. “The BRS party was made to fulfil the regional aspiration of Telangana, but they changed their name, work and the very soul of the party, which resulted in the breaking of their bond with the people. When a party gets distracted from its fundamental core issue, then it cannot survive. We need a regional party for the unfulfilled agenda and aspirations of Telangana, which will be our party,” she said.

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“The BRS party, of which my father is the president, has expelled us,” the Telangana Jagruthi chairman continued. Neither the family nor the party have been abandoned. We’ve been banished. I don’t want to discuss that. However, I have the grit and blood of Telangana because I am its daughter. We have dedicated 20 years of our lives to the Telangana agitation. Whether we have our old party or not, whether our family is with us or not, I believe the people of Telangana are my family, and the scent of Telangana’s soil will motivate us to develop Telangana and fulfil its aspirations.” Kavitha’s exit from the BRS turned into an ugly turn of events after she was suspended from the party in September 2025 for alleged “anti-party activities.” Her suspension after her remarks against BRS leaders T Harish Rao and J Santosh Rao. Following her suspension, she lashed out at Harish Rao and Santosh Rao, accusing them of “planning to destroy our family and party” in connivance with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. She also tendered her resignation as an MLC. After her suspension from the party, Kavitha formed her NGO, Telangana Jagruthi.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: ‘If You Don’t Remove It, You Can’t Write’: Outrage In Bengaluru As Brahmin Students Forced To Remove Sacred Thread ‘Janeu’ Before CET Exam — Watch

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Tags: home-hero-pos-13K KavithaK Kavitha BRSK Kavitha new partyK Kavitha Telangana Rashtra SenaK Kavitha TRSTelangana Rashtra Sena

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K Kavitha Launches Her New Political Party ‘Telangana Rashtra Sena’, Seven Months After Parting Ways With Bharat Rashtra Samithi

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K Kavitha Launches Her New Political Party ‘Telangana Rashtra Sena’, Seven Months After Parting Ways With Bharat Rashtra Samithi
K Kavitha Launches Her New Political Party ‘Telangana Rashtra Sena’, Seven Months After Parting Ways With Bharat Rashtra Samithi
K Kavitha Launches Her New Political Party ‘Telangana Rashtra Sena’, Seven Months After Parting Ways With Bharat Rashtra Samithi
K Kavitha Launches Her New Political Party ‘Telangana Rashtra Sena’, Seven Months After Parting Ways With Bharat Rashtra Samithi

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