44 Second Obscene Video Of Odia Kirtan Singer Surfaces Online: 5 Arrested By Cyber Police, Here’s The Truth Behind Private Clip Going Viral

A 44-second objectionable video featuring a female singer of kirtan from western Odisha has been online and has gone viral in a matter of seconds on social media. The video has started a debate with people sharing it and making hateful and inappropriate comments. The whole incident has also revived questions about online privacy and cyberbullying. The video being online has also caused many to question about how much it can be used if shared in the digital space without consent. While the video was going viral, the police warned about the sharing of such content and have also been imparting cautions that such videos shared or uploaded can lead to punishment under Indian cyber laws.

What has the Odisha Cyber Police done?

The Odisha Cyber Police of Sambalpur have arrested five individuals for the same who are believed to have circulated the viral video. Five individuals were arrested as part of a fast action on April 23, 2026, for their alleged role in distributing the video. Police say that they have also taken further steps in making sure that the video does not get shared further on different platforms.

Who are the accused?

The five individuals who were arrested are Raja Badhei, Rabindriya Seth, Sushant Bagh, Sambhu Prasad Pradhan – all from Sambalpur and Deepak Mahar from Sonepur district. Police are looking into their role in distributing the video.

What evidence has been seized so far?

Police have seized five phones of the accused in the investigation. The phones have been sent for forensic testing to trace the source of the video, how it was shared and whether any more people were involved in spreading it.

What is the status of the investigation?

The investigation is now underway to trace how the video was recorded, uploaded and spread so quickly. Investigators are also trying to trace how widely the video has spread and whether other people are involved. Police officials have not revealed any details about the exact source or how and where the video was created.

Why is this case raising wider concerns?

This case has raised concerns about the growing trend of non-consensual sharing of private content and the misuse of social media in general. It has also highlighted how viral content spreads after sharing, often due to curiosity and misinformation. Even after attempts to delete it from platforms, the content spread widely. Police officials have called for users to be careful while using social media, to report such incidents to cybercrime units and not to share objectionable content as it can have serious legal implications.

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