Pakistan’s Lockdown For US-Iran Talks Backfires: Anger Mounts In Islamabad As Residents, Traders Suffer; Asim Munir Faces Heat

Islamabad Lockdown: Pakistan’s capital has remained under a strict security lockdown for over a week now, with uncertainty persisting over a proposed second round of talks between the US and Iran. For residents, the lack of clarity has proven to be the most challenging aspect. The residents are lamenting that the routine life has been significantly disrupted. Key entry points into the city have been sealed, while the high-security Red Zone, home to major government offices and diplomatic missions, continues to be heavily guarded. Commercial activity has also taken a hit. In the Blue Area, one of Islamabad’s main business districts, markets are largely deserted. Cafes are struggling with supply shortages, and public transport services remain disrupted. Bus terminals are not operating, leaving commuters stranded, according to a report by PTI.

Islamabad Lockdown: Second in Weeks

This is the second lockdown in recent weeks. The capital was previously sealed on April 11 to host initial talks between US and Iranian delegations. Those discussions concluded without any agreement.

Since then, heightened security measures have remained in place for nearly a fortnight, affecting residents across Islamabad and the neighbouring city of Rawalpindi. Shopkeepers, daily wage workers, students, teachers, and office-goers have all reported difficulties in maintaining their daily routines, social engagements, and work schedules.

Meanwhile, Islamabad is no different from the Strait of Hormuz because of talks that never even happened. 5 million people are effectively locked down. #iranwarpic.twitter.com/rxbi7TOqrL — Sabee Kazmi (@SabeeKazmi786) April 24, 2026

Despite the lack of progress in the first round, Islamabad has been pushing to host a second round of negotiations.

Will There Be Peace Talks In Islamabad Between US And Iran?

The White House confirmed that US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are scheduled to visit Islamabad on Saturday. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has already arrived in the city.

However, there remains no confirmation on whether a second round of talks will actually take place.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated on Friday, “the Iranians want to talk in person,” adding that Witkoff and Kushner would travel to Islamabad to “hear the Iranians out.”

What Iran Said About Peace Talks With US

Iran has, however, categorically denied any plans for direct talks with the United States during this visit.

Shortly after Araghchi’s arrival, Iranian officials clarified that no face-to-face meetings with US representatives would occur. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmael Baqaei wrote on X, “No meeting is planned to take place between Iran and the US.” He added that Pakistani officials would act as intermediaries, conveying messages between the two sides.

Will JD Vance Travel To Pakistan?

Iran also stressed that the visit is limited strictly to bilateral relations with Pakistan. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ebrahim Azizi reiterated that nuclear negotiations are off the table.

In a post on X, Azizi said, “Mr. Araghchi, our country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, has traveled to Pakistan to discuss bilateral relations. He has no mission whatsoever in this trip regarding nuclear negotiations, which are considered one of Iran’s fundamental red lines.”

The White House has indicated that Vice President JD Vance is prepared to travel to Islamabad if there is tangible progress. However, there is still no indication of what Iran may be willing to offer.

Also Read: Shameless Pakistan: Islamabad Locked Down For ‘Ghost’ US-Iran Talks To Please Trump, Citizens Left Stranded As Army Overtakes Capital City