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Home > Regionals News > Ghaziabad Road Horror: Speeding Thar Hits Scooters, Leaves 4 Injured; Driver Detained As Video Goes Viral — Watch

Ghaziabad Road Horror: Speeding Thar Hits Scooters, Leaves 4 Injured; Driver Detained As Video Goes Viral — Watch

Watch Viral Video: A speeding Thar rammed into scooters in Ghaziabad, leaving four people injured in a shocking road accident. The driver has been detained after the incident’s video went viral on social media, sparking outrage.

Ghaziabad Road Horror: Speeding Thar Hits Scooters, Leaves 4 Injured; Driver Detained As Video Goes Viral — Watch (Image: X)
Ghaziabad Road Horror: Speeding Thar Hits Scooters, Leaves 4 Injured; Driver Detained As Video Goes Viral — Watch (Image: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 25, 2026 08:14:13 IST

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Ghaziabad Road Horror: Speeding Thar Hits Scooters, Leaves 4 Injured; Driver Detained As Video Goes Viral — Watch

A Mahindra Thar SUV lost control in Shalimar Garden Ghaziabad on April 23 resulting in four people sustaining injuries during the resulting chaos. The police reported that Sumit Gupta and his wife Poonam Gupta crashed their scooter at 10:50 PM while they were traveling to Aggarwal Sweets for ice cream. An allegedly speeding black Mahindra Thar drove off the road and hit their parked scooter. The crash caused serious injuries to Sumit and Poonam who suffered from multiple injuries and their scooter sustained damage.

Watch Viral Video: Ghaziabad Speeding Thar Hits Scooters, Leaves 4 Injured; Driver Detained

The driver of the vehicle collided with a second scooter after the first crash. Both the scooter riders, Siddharth and Prince Gupta, suffered injuries during the accident. Several witnesses said that the vehicle had started swerving before the accident occurred and the accident scene became chaotic because people rushed to assist the victims. The scene attracted many people who rushed to help while police units received their emergency call. The hospital received crash victims who needed emergency treatment and staff members provided medical assistance at the facility.




Prince Gupta called police emergency services (112) to report the accident. The police immediately responded and isolated the area. They seized the Mahindra Thar from the scene and the police have charged the driver with the accident as the victims had lodged a complaint. The driver has been arrested by police. The social media platforms at the moment show the CCTV footage of the accident which highlights the seriousness of the accident. The police are also conducting an investigation to ascertain the facts of the accident which includes a test to see if the driver was alcohol impaired at the time of the accident. The report will guide what action will be taken.

Also Read: 44 Second Obscene Video Of Odia Kirtan Singer Surfaces Online: 5 Arrested By Cyber Police, Here’s The Truth Behind Private Clip Going Viral

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Ghaziabad Road Horror: Speeding Thar Hits Scooters, Leaves 4 Injured; Driver Detained As Video Goes Viral — Watch

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Ghaziabad Road Horror: Speeding Thar Hits Scooters, Leaves 4 Injured; Driver Detained As Video Goes Viral — Watch

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Ghaziabad Road Horror: Speeding Thar Hits Scooters, Leaves 4 Injured; Driver Detained As Video Goes Viral — Watch
Ghaziabad Road Horror: Speeding Thar Hits Scooters, Leaves 4 Injured; Driver Detained As Video Goes Viral — Watch
Ghaziabad Road Horror: Speeding Thar Hits Scooters, Leaves 4 Injured; Driver Detained As Video Goes Viral — Watch
Ghaziabad Road Horror: Speeding Thar Hits Scooters, Leaves 4 Injured; Driver Detained As Video Goes Viral — Watch

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