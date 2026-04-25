Range Rover Sport Autobiography Launched In India: Advance Tech, Luxury Interior, And Multiple Engine Options—Check All Details And Price

Tata owned Jaguar Land Rover has introduced the 2026 Range Sport Autobiography in India, marking the first time the top-spec Autobiography variant is being offered on the locally manufactured Range Rover Sport. The SUV is launched at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 1.6 crore, and the company has opened the booking.

The company has positioned the SUV as one of the most refined and performance-focused iterations of the Sport lineup; the Autobiography variant is a combination of luxury with advanced driving dynamics. The SUV is launched with 3.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options in locally assembled form, while the more powerful 4.4-litre V8 variant continues to be offered as a fully imported CBU.

The new flagship variant brings a suite of advanced chassis and handling technologies consisting of Electronic Active Differential with Torque Vectoring by Braking, All-Wheel Steering, Configurable Terrain Response programs, and Dynamic Air Suspension with Dynamic Response Pro. These systems are engineered to enhance agility, stability, and adaptability across varying terrains and driving conditions.

Land Rover Range Sport Autobiography Interior

In terms of interior and cabin, the SUV portrays Range Rover’s signature modern luxury approach. The SUV features semi-aniline leather upholstery, a Full Extended Leather Upgrade, illuminated Autobiography treadplates, and massage seats for enhanced comfort. The Meridian Signature Sound System further adds a premium experience with high-fidelity audio output.

Land Rover Range Sport Autobiography Exterior

In terms of exterior, the newly introduced SUV gets distinctive design elements such as red brake calipers, exclusive badging, and 22-inch forged alloy wheels with a satin black finish and gloss black contrast. The SUV is offered in two new colour options, i.e., Borasco Grey and Ostuni Pearl White, alongside Santorini Black and Carpathian Grey.

During the launch event Rajan Amba said that the SUV represents the “perfect expression of performance luxury” for Indian audience, blending combining dynamic capability with elevated craftsmanship and exclusivity.

With local assembly helping enhanced accessibility and a broader powertrain lineup catering to different buyer preferences, the launch further strengthens JLR’s premium SUV portfolio in India.

Jaguar Land Rover India Production

Eighteen years after Tata Motors acquired Jaguar Land Rover, the iconic British luxury brand is finally being made in India. Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran inaugurated a new integrated Tata Motors and JLR manufacturing facility in Ranipet, Tamil Nadu, rolling out the first India-made Land Rover Evoque to mark the official start of operations earlier this year

The plant has a production capacity of around 2.5 to 3 lakh vehicles annually and will follow a three-phase timeline set to be completed over four years. Chandrasekaran called it “a golden day for Tata Motors and its family,” adding that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had personally promised full government cooperation when the foundation stone was laid in September 2024, just 16 months ago.

With the Ranipet plant now operational, India joins the UK, Austria, China, and Brazil as a global manufacturing hub for the JLR brand. As a symbolic gesture, CM Stalin drove the first manufactured Evoque out of the facility.

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