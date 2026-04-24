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Home > Tech and Auto News > BMW F 450 GS Vs KTM 390 Adventure S: From Design to Engine, Here Is A Detailed Comparison, Check Before Buying Your Dream Bike

BMW F 450 GS Vs KTM 390 Adventure S: From Design to Engine, Here Is A Detailed Comparison, Check Before Buying Your Dream Bike

The BMW F 450 GS offers smooth touring, while KTM 390 Adventure S is built for off-road thrills. Similar pricing makes the choice depend on riding style.

bmw vs ktm
bmw vs ktm

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: April 24, 2026 18:07:45 IST

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BMW F 450 GS Vs KTM 390 Adventure S: From Design to Engine, Here Is A Detailed Comparison, Check Before Buying Your Dream Bike

India’s adventure motorcycle segment just got a whole lot more exciting. Two bikes, two countries, two very different personalities and one big question that every biker in India is asking right now: which one should you actually buy?

The BMW F 450 GS and the KTM 390 Adventure S are going head to head in what is easily one of the most talked about two-wheeler matchups of 2026. And this is not just a spec sheet battle. It is a battle of character, riding style, and honestly, what kind of person you are.

Two Very Different Heartbeats

Let us start with the engines because this is where the two bikes split apart completely. The BMW brings a 420cc parallel-twin engine making 48 hp and 43 Nm. It is smooth, refined and feels almost effortless at highway speeds. The KTM on the other hand packs a 390cc single-cylinder motor punching out 46 PS and 39 Nm. It is punchy, raw and loves to be revved hard.

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The BMW twin is the kind of engine you forget is even working. Cruise at 120 kmph and it just hums along without a fuss. The KTM is the opposite. It wants you to work with it, shift gears, chase the revs and feel every bit of the road. Neither is wrong. They are just different conversations.

Who Wins In The Dirt?

If you are the kind of rider who looks at a muddy trail and feels excited rather than nervous, the KTM is your bike. It gets a 21-inch front wheel and 227mm of ground clearance, which means it can roll over rocks and rough terrain without breaking a sweat. The suspension travel is also best in class in this segment.

The BMW goes with a 19-inch front wheel setup which is better suited for roads, even bad ones. It can handle rough patches just fine but it is more comfortable on tarmac than on a rocky forest trail. Think of the BMW as a confident all-rounder and the KTM as a proper off-road weapon.

BMW Has One Trick Nobody Else Has

Here is something the BMW does that no other bike in this segment offers. It comes with an Easy Ride Clutch which lets you ride in stop and go traffic without touching the clutch lever at all. For anyone who has sat in Bangalore or Delhi traffic on a bike, you already know how much of a game changer that is. Your left hand will genuinely thank you.

The Price Question

Both bikes are surprisingly close on price. The BMW F 450 GS starts at around Rs 4 lakh while the KTM 390 Adventure S sits at Rs 3.97 lakh ex-showroom. That is practically the same money, which makes picking between them even more interesting. Both are also made in India, BMW at the TVS plant in Hosur and KTM at the Bajaj facility in Chakan, so parts and service should not be a headache.

So Which One Should You Buy?

If you spend most of your time on highways and want a smooth, premium and slightly more relaxed ride, the BMW F 450 GS is the better choice. If you want something punchier, more aggressive and genuinely capable off the road, the KTM 390 Adventure S is the one to go for. Both are brilliant bikes. The real winner here is the Indian rider who finally gets to choose between two very exciting options at this price point.

Also Read: iQOO To Launch New Device Soon: Dimensity 9500 Chipset, 8,000mAh Battery, And 200MP Camera, Check All Specs And Price Range

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BMW F 450 GS Vs KTM 390 Adventure S: From Design to Engine, Here Is A Detailed Comparison, Check Before Buying Your Dream Bike

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BMW F 450 GS Vs KTM 390 Adventure S: From Design to Engine, Here Is A Detailed Comparison, Check Before Buying Your Dream Bike

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BMW F 450 GS Vs KTM 390 Adventure S: From Design to Engine, Here Is A Detailed Comparison, Check Before Buying Your Dream Bike
BMW F 450 GS Vs KTM 390 Adventure S: From Design to Engine, Here Is A Detailed Comparison, Check Before Buying Your Dream Bike
BMW F 450 GS Vs KTM 390 Adventure S: From Design to Engine, Here Is A Detailed Comparison, Check Before Buying Your Dream Bike
BMW F 450 GS Vs KTM 390 Adventure S: From Design to Engine, Here Is A Detailed Comparison, Check Before Buying Your Dream Bike

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