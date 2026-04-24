iQOO To Launch New Device Soon: Dimensity 9500 Chipset, 8,000mAh Battery, And 200MP Camera, Check All Specs And Price Range

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company iQOO is gearing up for launch of a new smartphone that comes with a powerful processor and battery. The leaks and media report that the handset is packed with an 8,000mAh battery which is easily the biggest battery iQOOs ever put in a phone. The device is likely to launch in Chinese market first. In India the device may join the Neo or T series lineup.

Processor

The company is expected to launch the new device with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. It will be a top-tier processor set to show up in a bunch of premium smartphones soon, going head-to-head with the latest Snapdragon chips from Qualcomm.

As per leaks and reports, the device will be perfect for buttery-smooth gaming, faster multitasking, impressive AI tricks, and longer battery life.

Massive Battery

The media reports and experts claim that the device will be packed with an 8,000mAh battery, though. Apparently, the rated capacity is closer to 7,845mAh, but this will reportedly round up to 8,000mAh in all the marketing.

For users in India, that means users can get two days of use on a single charge, play games for hours, travel without hunting for outlets, and just worry less about charging. The device will also support fast charging.

Display

The device is likely to feature a 6.83-inch flat OLED with a sharp 2K resolution and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner for quick unlocking. The device is likely to build metal middle frames plus top-tier IP68 certification for resistance against water and IP69 certification for protection against dust.

Camera

The media reports suggest that the device will come with a 200MP rear camera. Final camera details aren’t nailed down yet, but if this pans out, it puts the phone right up there with the best camera-centric devices out right now.

what is the name of upcoming device

As per the information available, there is no official word yet. But it could be a part of either the iQOO Neo 11 Series, the iQOO 15T, or maybe something totally new from the premium range of the company.

Launch Timeline and Price

The device is expected to launch in India. The device will aim for everyone who is looking for flagship level performance with a massive battery. In terms of pricing, it will range between Rs 35,000 to Rs 50,000.

iQOO Z11x

The company has also introduced Z11x in India which features a 6.76-inch full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device runs on OriginOS 6, and the company promises 2 years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates.

In terms of optics, the rear panel of the device features a dual camera setup offering a 50MP Sony IMX852 primary sensor supported by a 2MP bokeh camera whereas the front panel features a 32MP camera for selfie and video calling. The camera supports 4K recording at 30fps along with video Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS).

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