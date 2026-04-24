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Home > Entertainment News > Watch: ‘Sleep With Me’- Influencer Alleges Sexual Favours Demand In ‘Splitsvilla’ Entry, Delhi Event Manager Exposed With Proof In Viral Clip

Watch: ‘Sleep With Me’- Influencer Alleges Sexual Favours Demand In ‘Splitsvilla’ Entry, Delhi Event Manager Exposed With Proof In Viral Clip

Influencer exposes alleged ‘Splitsvilla’ entry scam, claims Delhi manager demanded sexual favours for selection; viral video sparks outrage

Influencer exposes alleged ‘Splitsvilla’ entry scam. (Photo: IG)
Influencer exposes alleged ‘Splitsvilla’ entry scam. (Photo: IG)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: April 24, 2026 16:50:22 IST

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Watch: ‘Sleep With Me’- Influencer Alleges Sexual Favours Demand In ‘Splitsvilla’ Entry, Delhi Event Manager Exposed With Proof In Viral Clip

Splitsvilla sex scam: The influencer’s claims have caused a major stir online, as she alleges that she was promised a slot in the reality show in exchange for sexual favours and personal meetings. The influencer has presented screenshots, audio details and a selection letter to support her allegations. The video has gone viral, leading to a major backlash and reigniting discussions about casting couch practices in reality shows. The influencer says that the accused is named Ayush Sahu and allegedly also used the name Ayush Sandhu. According to the influencer, the accused allegedly approached her with a fraudulent offer of an audition for Splitsvilla. He allegedly pretended to be a well-connected insider and tried to earn her trust.

Splitsvilla sex scam: How did the alleged sex scam work?

The alleged scam started with the accused allegedly offering her a slot in the reality show in exchange for sexual favours and private meetings. According to the influencer, the alleged scam started as a normal audition process but took a bad turn when the accused allegedly offered her a chance to skip the audition process through “compromises”. He allegedly invited her to a party and even offered a private meeting, which is similar to a casting couch setup. Also Read: Casting couch: How reality show contestants are being exploited and abused The alleged scam, according to the influencer, was quite clear that it was not a legitimate offer.



Splitsvilla sex scam: How Celebrity Names Were Used For Gaining Trust

In order to convince the influencer that he had connections, the accused started dropping the names of famous television personalities such as Tejasswi Prakash and Paras Chhabra to make himself look credible. She said such fraudulent tactics are commonly used by con-men to lure and manipulate budding personalities.

Splitsvilla sex scam:  What Evidence Has The Influencer Presented?

The influencer presented the influencer with screenshots along with evidence of a fake selection letter issued in the name of Viacom18 and the Splitsvilla team and said she did not have to attend any official audition process which raised major red flags. The influencer also shared chat evidence and the fake letter as part of the entire scam.

Splitsvilla sex scam: What Are The Scariest Allegations In The Scam?

The influencer made some very shocking allegations in the case, including that the accused said she would have to perform a sexual act with a “powerful” person for the show and that he framed it as a “necessary step” for final selection.

Splitsvilla sex scam: How Has Social Media Replied to Viral Video?

The video has caused a lot of outrage, with many people worried about the safety of young aspirants. Former Splitsvilla contestant Ruru Thakur also reacted by saying that this is not the way official selection process is carried out. She cautioned that many girls could be tricked by such scams and called the scenario “creepy” and “scary”.

Splitsvilla sex scam:  What Bigger Picture Does This Incident Shed Light on?

This controversy brings to light other issues like fake casting agents, casting couch and ignorance of newbies and has focused attention on the need for better verification and safer audition practices in entertainment industry, particularly in reality shows with huge youth participation.

ALSO READ: ‘Was Right Man To Wrong Party’: Raghav Chadha Joins BJP Days After AAP Demotion, Praises PM Modi

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Tags: influencer viral video splitsvillaSplitsvilla casting couchSplitsvilla entry scamSplitsvilla entry sexSplitsvilla sexual favoursSplitsvilla video

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Watch: ‘Sleep With Me’- Influencer Alleges Sexual Favours Demand In ‘Splitsvilla’ Entry, Delhi Event Manager Exposed With Proof In Viral Clip

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Watch: ‘Sleep With Me’- Influencer Alleges Sexual Favours Demand In ‘Splitsvilla’ Entry, Delhi Event Manager Exposed With Proof In Viral Clip

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Watch: ‘Sleep With Me’- Influencer Alleges Sexual Favours Demand In ‘Splitsvilla’ Entry, Delhi Event Manager Exposed With Proof In Viral Clip
Watch: ‘Sleep With Me’- Influencer Alleges Sexual Favours Demand In ‘Splitsvilla’ Entry, Delhi Event Manager Exposed With Proof In Viral Clip
Watch: ‘Sleep With Me’- Influencer Alleges Sexual Favours Demand In ‘Splitsvilla’ Entry, Delhi Event Manager Exposed With Proof In Viral Clip
Watch: ‘Sleep With Me’- Influencer Alleges Sexual Favours Demand In ‘Splitsvilla’ Entry, Delhi Event Manager Exposed With Proof In Viral Clip

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