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Home > India News > ‘Was Right Man To Wrong Party’: Raghav Chadha Joins BJP Days After AAP Demotion, Praises PM Modi

‘Was Right Man To Wrong Party’: Raghav Chadha Joins BJP Days After AAP Demotion, Praises PM Modi

Raghav Chadha Joins BJP After AAP Demotion.

Raghav Chadha Joins BJP After AAP Demotion. (Image: ANI, file photo)
Raghav Chadha Joins BJP After AAP Demotion. (Image: ANI, file photo)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: April 24, 2026 16:22:34 IST

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‘Was Right Man To Wrong Party’: Raghav Chadha Joins BJP Days After AAP Demotion, Praises PM Modi

Raghav Chadha Joins BJP: In a shocking political move that could have a major impact on both Punjab and national politics, senior leader Raghav Chadha has quit the Aam Aadmi Party and merged it with the Bharatiya Janata Party. This move comes after his removal as Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha has triggered speculation of anti-party sentiment among AAP leaders. Now, Chadha has accused his former party of straying from its founding ideals. His move, along with other MPs, is likely to impact the political dynamics ahead of the upcoming electoral contests, especially the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

Why Has Raghav Chadha Quit AAP and Joined BJP?

Raghav Chadha said that despite the fact that he “nurtured the party with blood and sweat”, AAP has strayed from its founding ideology and is no longer acting in the national interest but for “personal gains”.

“For years I felt that I was the right man in the wrong party,” he added adding that he had decided to part ways with AAP and join the BJP. This shows a deep rift within the party that has come to a breaking point.

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Why Was He Removed from the Position of Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha?

The political drama started when the Aam Aadmi Party decided to remove him as the Deputy Leader of the Rajya Sabha. The party has given notice to the Secretariat and replaced him with Punjab MP, Ashok Mittal.

In a very drastic step to further show signs of internal rifts and erosion of trust, AAP has also demanded that Chadha gets no speaking time in the House from the party’s quota.

Who else has joined BJP with Chadha?

It’s not just Chadha. AAP MPs Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal have also announced that they will leave the party and join BJP.

Speaking to the media, Pathak stated that he has always placed the party and Arvind Kejriwal on a pedestal, but “politics is worship and nation is first”. The exit of the three marks one of the most significant internal breaks in AAP in recent times.

What could this mean for Punjab politics with the 2027 elections approaching?

The timing of these breaks is very vital as Punjab Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in 2027. AAP will be defending its state stronghold while BJP will be aiming to grow its footprint in Punjab.

The party will gain a young and nationally recognised face with Chadha who has served as an advisor to the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and has played an important role in Punjab’s political strategy.

Is this a sign of a larger political realignment?

While the immediate situation appears to be an internal crisis in AAP, the bigger picture could be something far more interesting for BJP as it hints at a larger realignment in the run up to the important elections.

However, it remains to be seen whether this change will bring in long term gains for BJP or whether this will also result in churning in the AAP ranks. For now, all we can see is Raghav Chadha and his journey in his new form.

(This is a breaking news…)

ALSO READ: Will Raghav Chadha Join BJP Ahead Of Punjab Assembly Elections 2027? Speculation Intensifies Over Possible Political Switch- What’s Brewing Behind

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‘Was Right Man To Wrong Party’: Raghav Chadha Joins BJP Days After AAP Demotion, Praises PM Modi

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‘Was Right Man To Wrong Party’: Raghav Chadha Joins BJP Days After AAP Demotion, Praises PM Modi
‘Was Right Man To Wrong Party’: Raghav Chadha Joins BJP Days After AAP Demotion, Praises PM Modi
‘Was Right Man To Wrong Party’: Raghav Chadha Joins BJP Days After AAP Demotion, Praises PM Modi
‘Was Right Man To Wrong Party’: Raghav Chadha Joins BJP Days After AAP Demotion, Praises PM Modi

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