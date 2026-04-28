Tata Steel Share Price Today: Stock Jumps Over 2% To Fresh 52-Week High Of ₹218 As Court Extends Relief In ₹4,313 Cr Mining Dispute

Tata Steel Share Price Today, Tuesday, April 28: Tata Steel shares moved against the broader market trend on Tuesday, rising over 2% to touch a fresh 52-week high after a significant legal development in Odisha boosted investor sentiment.

The stock climbed to an intraday high of ₹218.24 before closing around ₹216.11, up 1.33%, supported by reports that the Odisha High Court has effectively quashed demand notices worth nearly ₹4,313 crore related to the company’s Sukinda Chromite Block.

Tata Steel Share Price Today, April 28: Odisha High Court Decision Eases ₹4,300 Crore Liability Concern

The relief stems from a long-running dispute between Tata Steel and Odisha mining authorities over alleged shortfalls in mineral dispatch.

The case involved two major demand notices:

A ₹1,902.72 crore demand issued in July 2025 by the Jajpur Deputy Director of Mines

A ₹2,410.89 crore demand issued in October 2025 linked to chrome ore dispatch assessments

Tata Steel challenged both orders in the Orissa High Court, arguing that the demands were inconsistent with the court’s earlier directions and conclusions.

In the latest development, the court is understood to have set aside these demand notices, effectively removing a major financial and regulatory overhang for the company.

Tata Steel Share Price Today, April 28: Stock Hits 52-Week High Amid Strong Momentum

The stock price of Tata Steel has gone up a lot because of this news. It has reached a high of ₹218.24.

The stock has been doing well:

* It has gone up by 12% in the last one month

* It has gone up by around 19% far in 2026

* It has gone up by than 52% in the last one year

* It has given 100% returns in three years and 123% in five years

This means that investors are feeling good about Tata Steel, and they think the company is doing well.

Tata Steel Share Price Today, April 28: Tata Steel Market Position and Valuation Snapshot

Tata Steel continues to remain one of India’s largest steel manufacturers. The value of the company is around ₹2.71 lakh crore.

The stock price is near its point in the last year. The price-to-earnings ratio is 27.7. The return on capital employed is 8.83%. The return on equity is 3.89%. This means that the company is making a profit and the investors are feeling pleased.

While profitability remains moderate due to global steel cycle pressures, the company has shown resilience in operations and earnings recovery.

Tata Steel Share Price Today, April 28: Strong Q4 Turnaround Boosts Sentiment

In the quarter of the financial year 2026, they made:

* Revenue of ₹4,303.5 Crore

* Net profit of ₹251.8 Crore

* Operating margin of 15.2%

The fourth quarter was even better:

* Revenue went up to ₹6,617.7 Crore, which is 54% more than the previous quarter

* Net profit went up to ₹872.4 Crore, which is more, than three times the previous quarter

This improvement was because the demand was strong, they were selling the right products and they were able to manage their costs well. This helped them to make a profit after a slower previous quarter.

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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Please consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)