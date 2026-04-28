Trent Share Price: Tata Group Retail Arm Announces 1:2 Bonus Issue and ₹6 Dividend – Details Inside

Trent Bonus Issue: Tata Group’s retail arm, Trent Ltd, has issued an update for its shareholders regarding its bonus share proposal. In an exchange filing on Monday evening, the company announced the record date for the proposed bonus issue, marking an important step in the corporate action process. Under the announced bonus issue, shareholders will receive 1 share for every 2 shares they already hold. This means that existing investors will see their holdings go up without having to buy any shares.

The company has also declared a dividend of ₹6 per share for the year 2026. This is a reward for shareholders. They will get an extra cash payout based on the shares they currently hold.

The company is doing well in India’s growing market. They recently shared their earnings, which were very strong. This made investors elated and confident about the company’s future.

Here are the details of the bonus share issue:

* The record date for the bonus shares is May 29, 2026.

* If your name is in the company’s records on this date, you will get the shares.

* For every 2 shares you own, you will receive 1 share.

* The company will only give out the shares after they get the necessary approvals.

Trent Bonus Issue: What the 1:2 Bonus Issue Means for Investors

A bonus issue is like a gift to shareholders. You get shares without paying anything.

* You will have shares, but the total value of your investment will be the same at first.

* Over time these factors can make it easier for more people to buy and sell the stock.

Trent Bonus Issue: Dividend Announcement Adds to Shareholder Gains

Trent Ltd has also announced a dividend of ₹6 per share for its shareholders. This payout works like a direct reward to investors who hold the company’s stock. A dividend of this kind is generally considered a positive signal, as it indicates that the company is generating steady profits and has healthy cash flow to share returns with its investors.

Trent Bonus Issue: Strong Q4 Performance Behind the Decision

The company’s strong quarterly performance is the main reason for this announcement. Trent reported a net profit of ₹455 crore, marking a 30% increase compared to the same period last year. During the same quarter, its revenue rose to ₹4,937 crore, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 20.2%.

Trent Bonus Issue: Retail Growth Story Driving Trent

Trent Ltd operates retail businesses, including the following:

* Westside. A mid-premium fashion retail chain

* Zudio. A fast-growing affordable fashion brand

* Star Bazaar. A grocery and supermarket format

Zudio is growing rapidly in smaller cities. Westside is a contributor to the company’s growth.

Trent Bonus Issue: What Investors Should Watch Now

Investors are closely tracking key details after Trent Ltd’s bonus and dividend announcement. The record date is set for May 29, 2026, and only shareholders holding the stock by then will be eligible. Post bonus, the stock price will adjust accordingly, while final execution will depend on regulatory and shareholder approvals. Going ahead, the company’s earnings growth will remain the main focus for investors.

For traders, such announcements often lead to short-term volatility around the record date, whereas long-term investors tend to stay focused on fundamentals.

Trent Bonus Issue: Conclusion

Trent Ltd’s move reflects strong confidence in its financial performance, supported by solid earnings, expanding retail presence, and steady demand. The 1:2 bonus issue improves liquidity, while the ₹6 dividend offers direct returns to shareholders.

Overall, the bigger story remains Trent’s long-term growth in India’s organised retail space under the Tata Group, making the move more than just a short-term corporate reward.

Also Read: ITR Filing FY 2025–26 Explained: Key Deadlines, Penalties, and What Taxpayers Must Know for AY 2026–27

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Please consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)