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Home > Regionals News > Who Is Jaib Zubair Ansari? US-Educated Mumbai Man Asks Mira Road Guards To Recite Kalma, Stabs Them, ISIS Link Under ATS Scanner

Who Is Jaib Zubair Ansari? US-Educated Mumbai Man Asks Mira Road Guards To Recite Kalma, Stabs Them, ISIS Link Under ATS Scanner

Jaib Zubair Ansari, a 31-year-old man allegedly stabbed two security guards in Mumbai’s Mira Road after questioning their religion. The accused reportedly attacked them when they failed to recite the Kalma during the early morning encounter.

Jaib Zubair Ansari stabs two guards in Mira Road after religious questioning. Photos: X.
Jaib Zubair Ansari stabs two guards in Mira Road after religious questioning. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: April 28, 2026 08:31:07 IST

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Who Is Jaib Zubair Ansari? US-Educated Mumbai Man Asks Mira Road Guards To Recite Kalma, Stabs Them, ISIS Link Under ATS Scanner

Jaib Zubair Ansari, a 31-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing two security guards in Mira Road near Mumbai after questioning them about their religion and asking if they could recite the Kalma, reports said quoting police. The attack took place around 4 am on Sunday in Mira Road East, where two guards, Rajkumar Mishra and Subroto Sen, were on duty at an under-construction building. According to police, Ansari approached the guards and asked their names and religion, to which they responded. He then questioned whether they could recite the Kalma. When they said they could not, he allegedly pulled out a knife and attacked them.

Mishra sustained serious injuries, including damage to his intestines, while Sen suffered minor injuries to his back. Police said Sen managed to escape and hide inside a security cabin following the assault.

Jaib Zubair Ansari Arrested From Mira Road East

After the attack, Ansari fled the scene. Sen alerted the police, following which both injured guards were rushed to Wockhardt Hospital for treatment. Authorities confirmed that both are currently in stable condition and undergoing medical care.

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A police team reached the spot soon after receiving information about the stabbing. Using CCTV footage from the area, investigators identified Ansari and tracked him to his rented residence in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road East. He was arrested within one-and-a-half hours of the incident.

A case has been registered at Naya Nagar Police Station based on Sen’s complaint.

Who is Jaib Zubair Ansari? ISIS Link Being Examined By Police

During the investigation, police found that Ansari’s online activity allegedly included repeated viewing of ISIS-related propaganda videos.

Reports said Jaib Zubair Ansari had studied in the United States until 2019 before returning to India, where he had been living alone in a rented accommodation in Mira Road. Investigators also found that his landlord had allegedly asked him to vacate the flat by May 5.

Until three to four months ago, he worked as a teacher at a coaching centre, where he taught chemistry and mathematics.

Jaib Zubair Ansari Stabbing Case: ATS Joins Probe into Possible Radicalisation

The case has now been transferred to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra Police for further investigation. According to reports, the probe is being jointly conducted by Naya Nagar police and the ATS to determine whether the attack had any larger ideological or extremist links.

Preliminary findings suggest that Jaib Zubair Ansari may have undergone online radicalisation during a period of isolation, a factor now under detailed investigation. Reports reveal that he appears to have been exposed to extremist content through online platforms, which may have contributed to his radicalisation.

Investigators believe he was consuming and possibly engaging with propaganda material disseminated by proscribed terror organisations, including videos, literature, and encrypted communications circulated via social media and messaging applications.

Jaib Zubair Ansari’s Digital Footprint Under Examination

Agencies are currently analysing the accused’s digital footprint, including mobile devices, browsing history, and communication records. The aim is to ascertain the extent of his exposure, identify any potential handlers or contacts, and determine whether he acted independently or was influenced or guided remotely.

Officials are also probing the role of algorithm-driven content amplification and closed online groups in reinforcing extremist beliefs.

Also Read: Faridabad Horror: Mother Arrested After She Throws Her 9-Month-Old Baby Girl in Drain, CCTV Footage Reveals Chilling Details

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Tags: ATShome-hero-pos-1Jaib Zubair Ansarimaharashtramaharashtra newsmaharashtra-policeMira RoadMumbai crimestabbing

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Who Is Jaib Zubair Ansari? US-Educated Mumbai Man Asks Mira Road Guards To Recite Kalma, Stabs Them, ISIS Link Under ATS Scanner

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Who Is Jaib Zubair Ansari? US-Educated Mumbai Man Asks Mira Road Guards To Recite Kalma, Stabs Them, ISIS Link Under ATS Scanner
Who Is Jaib Zubair Ansari? US-Educated Mumbai Man Asks Mira Road Guards To Recite Kalma, Stabs Them, ISIS Link Under ATS Scanner
Who Is Jaib Zubair Ansari? US-Educated Mumbai Man Asks Mira Road Guards To Recite Kalma, Stabs Them, ISIS Link Under ATS Scanner
Who Is Jaib Zubair Ansari? US-Educated Mumbai Man Asks Mira Road Guards To Recite Kalma, Stabs Them, ISIS Link Under ATS Scanner

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