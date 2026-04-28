Gujarat’s Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Elections Results 2026 LIVE: BJP Leads on 67 Seats in AMC, Congress Trails as Counting Continues

Gujarat Local Body Election Result: The election counting for Gujarat local body elections started today April 28 2026 in all parts of the state. The Assembly polls use these elections as a preliminary test to determine their importance because they function as a semi-final election. The Gujarat Elections held voting for 15 municipal corporations 84 municipalities 34 district panchayats 260 taluka panchayats and 11 municipalities which had 13 vacant seats. The contest witnessed a three-way fight between the BJP, Congress, and AAP.

Gujarat’s Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Elections Results 2026 LIVE

The Ahmedabad Gandhinagar municipal corporation election results for 2026 are currently being broadcasted live. The Ahmedabad municipal corporation vote counting process is currently underway for 192 seats which are distributed across 48 wards. The BJP party has achieved victory in two seats through unopposed elections which include Vasna and Thaltej seats.

The BJP brought 190 candidates to the election while the Congress party fielded 185 candidates and the AAP party nominated 151 candidates. The election process saw 877 nomination papers rejected while 22 candidates decided to withdraw from the election.

Gujarat Election Result: Voter Turnout

The Election Commission reported that voter turnout in the Gujarat elections reached 55.1% throughout the 15 municipal corporations after the April 26 polling. The local bodies showed higher voter turnout because municipalities achieved 65.53% district panchayats reached 66.64% and taluka panchayats obtained 67.26% participation rates.

Gujarat’s Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Elections Results 2026: Who Is Leading in Ahmedabad Election Results?

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation recorded a voter turnout of 51.81 per cent. The State Election Commission (SEC) officials announced that vote counting started at 9 am on Tuesday.

Trends on 71 seats

BJP- 62

Congress- 9

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) panel won the Jodhpur ward in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation elections. The winning candidates include Bhakhish Patel with 31,170 votes, Bhartiben.

Gujarat’s Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Elections Results 2026 LIVE

BJP leader and social media personality Ankita Parmar has secured victory from the Por seat of Vadodara District Panchayat. Votes will be counted for 25 seats in the Gandhinagar district. The counting of votes will be done at Gandhinagar, Mansa, Dehgam and Kalol and the counting of votes for Kalol, Mansa and Dehgam Taluka Panchayat seats will also be done at the taluka level. Six seats of Mansa Taluka Panchayat have already been won unopposed. The counting of votes will be done at 12 tables in the Arts College, Sector 15, Gandhinagar.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Ward-Wise Results 2026 (LIVE Trends)

Zone Ward Name Leading Party (Trend) Status Central Shahpur BJP Leading Central Dariapur BJP Leading Central Jamalpur Close Fight Counting Central Khadia BJP Leading Central Asarwa BJP Leading Central Shahibaug BJP Leading East Gomtipur Close Fight (BJP/Cong) Counting East Odhav BJP Leading East Vastral BJP Leading East Bhaipura-Hatkeshwar BJP Leading East Amraiwadi BJP Leading East Ramol-Hathijan BJP Leading East Nikol BJP Leading East Viratnagar BJP Leading North Bapunagar Close Fight Counting North India Colony BJP Leading North Thakkar Bapanagar BJP Leading North Saraspur BJP Leading North Sardarnagar BJP Leading North Naroda BJP Leading North Kubernagar BJP Leading North Saijpur Bogha BJP Leading Northwest Gota BJP Won Northwest Chandlodiya BJP Leading Northwest Ghatlodiya BJP Leading Northwest Thaltej BJP Won (Unopposed) Northwest Bodakdev BJP Leading South Behrampura Congress Leading South Indrapuri BJP Leading South Khokhra BJP Leading South Maninagar BJP Leading South Danilimda Congress Leading South Lambha BJP Leading South Isanpur BJP Leading South Vatva BJP Leading Southwest Sarkhej BJP Leading Southwest Jodhpur BJP Leading Southwest Vejalpur BJP Won Southwest Maktampura Close Fight Counting West Ranip BJP Leading West Chandkheda-Motera BJP Won West Sabarmati BJP Leading West Naranpura BJP Leading West Nava Vadaj BJP Leading West S.P. Stadium BJP Leading West Navrangpura BJP Won West Paldi BJP Leading West Vastrapur BJP Leading West Vasna BJP Won (Unopposed)

Gujarat Local Body Election Results: How Gujarat Elections 2026 is Different From Gujarat Elections 2021?

The last Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation election took place in 2021, where the BJP won a clear majority by securing 159 out of 192 seats. Congress managed to win 25 seats, AIMIM got 7 seats, and one seat was won by an independent candidate.

The BJP has been ruling the Ahmedabad civic body since 2005.

Also Read: Gujarat Election Result LIVE: BJP, AAP, Congress Who is Winning? BJP Wins Vapi, Leads In Ahmedabad, AAP Loses Surat