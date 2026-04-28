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Home > Elections > Gujarat’s Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Elections Results 2026 LIVE: BJP Leads on 67 Seats in AMC, Congress Trails as Counting Continues

Gujarat’s Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Elections Results 2026 LIVE: BJP Leads on 67 Seats in AMC, Congress Trails as Counting Continues

Gujarat Local Body Election Result: The BJP brought 190 candidates to the election while the Congress party fielded 185 candidates and the AAP party nominated 151 candidates. The election process saw 877 nomination papers rejected while 22 candidates decided to withdraw from the election.

Gujarat's Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Elections Results 2026 LIVE
Gujarat's Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Elections Results 2026 LIVE

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 28, 2026 14:02:10 IST

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Gujarat’s Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Elections Results 2026 LIVE: BJP Leads on 67 Seats in AMC, Congress Trails as Counting Continues

Gujarat Local Body Election Result: The election counting for Gujarat local body elections started today April 28 2026 in all parts of the state. The Assembly polls use these elections as a preliminary test to determine their importance because they function as a semi-final election. The Gujarat Elections held voting for 15 municipal corporations 84 municipalities 34 district panchayats 260 taluka panchayats and 11 municipalities which had 13 vacant seats. The contest witnessed a three-way fight between the BJP, Congress, and AAP.

Gujarat’s Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Elections Results 2026 LIVE

The Ahmedabad Gandhinagar municipal corporation election results for 2026 are currently being broadcasted live. The Ahmedabad municipal corporation vote counting process is currently underway for 192 seats which are distributed across 48 wards. The BJP party has achieved victory in two seats through unopposed elections which include Vasna and Thaltej seats.

The BJP brought 190 candidates to the election while the Congress party fielded 185 candidates and the AAP party nominated 151 candidates. The election process saw 877 nomination papers rejected while 22 candidates decided to withdraw from the election.

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Gujarat Election Result: Voter Turnout 

The Election Commission reported that voter turnout in the Gujarat elections reached 55.1% throughout the 15 municipal corporations after the April 26 polling. The local bodies showed higher voter turnout because municipalities achieved 65.53% district panchayats reached 66.64% and taluka panchayats obtained 67.26% participation rates.

Gujarat’s Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Elections Results 2026: Who Is Leading in Ahmedabad Election Results? 

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation recorded a voter turnout of 51.81 per cent. The State Election Commission (SEC) officials announced that vote counting started at 9 am on Tuesday.
Trends on 71 seats
BJP- 62
Congress- 9
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) panel won the Jodhpur ward in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation elections. The winning candidates include Bhakhish Patel with 31,170 votes, Bhartiben.

Gujarat’s Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Elections Results 2026 LIVE

BJP leader and social media personality Ankita Parmar has secured victory from the Por seat of Vadodara District Panchayat. Votes will be counted for 25 seats in the Gandhinagar district. The counting of votes will be done at Gandhinagar, Mansa, Dehgam and Kalol and the counting of votes for Kalol, Mansa and Dehgam Taluka Panchayat seats will also be done at the taluka level. Six seats of Mansa Taluka Panchayat have already been won unopposed. The counting of votes will be done at 12 tables in the Arts College, Sector 15, Gandhinagar. 

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Ward-Wise Results 2026 (LIVE Trends) 

Zone

Ward Name

Leading Party (Trend)

Status

Central

Shahpur

BJP

Leading

Central

Dariapur

BJP

Leading

Central

Jamalpur

Close Fight

Counting

Central

Khadia

BJP

Leading

Central

Asarwa

BJP

Leading

Central

Shahibaug

BJP

Leading

East

Gomtipur

Close Fight (BJP/Cong)

Counting

East

Odhav

BJP

Leading

East

Vastral

BJP

Leading

East

Bhaipura-Hatkeshwar

BJP

Leading

East

Amraiwadi

BJP

Leading

East

Ramol-Hathijan

BJP

Leading

East

Nikol

BJP

Leading

East

Viratnagar

BJP

Leading

North

Bapunagar

Close Fight

Counting

North

India Colony

BJP

Leading

North

Thakkar Bapanagar

BJP

Leading

North

Saraspur

BJP

Leading

North

Sardarnagar

BJP

Leading

North

Naroda

BJP

Leading

North

Kubernagar

BJP

Leading

North

Saijpur Bogha

BJP

Leading

Northwest

Gota

BJP

Won

Northwest

Chandlodiya

BJP

Leading

Northwest

Ghatlodiya

BJP

Leading

Northwest

Thaltej

BJP

Won (Unopposed)

Northwest

Bodakdev

BJP

Leading

South

Behrampura

Congress

Leading

South

Indrapuri

BJP

Leading

South

Khokhra

BJP

Leading

South

Maninagar

BJP

Leading

South

Danilimda

Congress

Leading

South

Lambha

BJP

Leading

South

Isanpur

BJP

Leading

South

Vatva

BJP

Leading

Southwest

Sarkhej

BJP

Leading

Southwest

Jodhpur

BJP

Leading

Southwest

Vejalpur

BJP

Won

Southwest

Maktampura

Close Fight

Counting

West

Ranip

BJP

Leading

West

Chandkheda-Motera

BJP

Won

West

Sabarmati

BJP

Leading

West

Naranpura

BJP

Leading

West

Nava Vadaj

BJP

Leading

West

S.P. Stadium

BJP

Leading

West

Navrangpura

BJP

Won

West

Paldi

BJP

Leading

West

Vastrapur

BJP

Leading

West

Vasna

BJP

Won (Unopposed)

Gujarat Local Body Election Results: How Gujarat Elections 2026 is Different From Gujarat Elections 2021?

The last Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation election took place in 2021, where the BJP won a clear majority by securing 159 out of 192 seats. Congress managed to win 25 seats, AIMIM got 7 seats, and one seat was won by an independent candidate.

The BJP has been ruling the Ahmedabad civic body since 2005.

Also Read: Gujarat Election Result LIVE: BJP, AAP, Congress Who is Winning? BJP Wins Vapi, Leads In Ahmedabad, AAP Loses Surat 

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Gujarat’s Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Elections Results 2026 LIVE: BJP Leads on 67 Seats in AMC, Congress Trails as Counting Continues

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Gujarat’s Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Elections Results 2026 LIVE: BJP Leads on 67 Seats in AMC, Congress Trails as Counting Continues
Gujarat’s Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Elections Results 2026 LIVE: BJP Leads on 67 Seats in AMC, Congress Trails as Counting Continues
Gujarat’s Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Elections Results 2026 LIVE: BJP Leads on 67 Seats in AMC, Congress Trails as Counting Continues
Gujarat’s Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Elections Results 2026 LIVE: BJP Leads on 67 Seats in AMC, Congress Trails as Counting Continues

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