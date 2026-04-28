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Home > Elections > Gujarat’s Rajkot Municipal Corporation Election 2026 Live Updates: BJP Dominates with 60 Seats, Congress Gets 8; AAP, Others Draw Blank in 72-Seat Poll

Gujarat’s Rajkot Municipal Corporation Election 2026 Live Updates: BJP Dominates with 60 Seats, Congress Gets 8; AAP, Others Draw Blank in 72-Seat Poll

Rajkot Municipal Corporation Election 2026 Live Updates: Here are the latest results update for Vadodara Municipality Election Results 2026 so far.

Gujarat’s Rajkot Municipal Corporation Election 2026 Live Updates: BJP Dominates with 60 Seats, Congress Gets 8; AAP, Others Draw Blank in 72-Seat Poll

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Published: April 28, 2026 13:58:03 IST

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Gujarat’s Rajkot Municipal Corporation Election 2026 Live Updates: BJP Dominates with 60 Seats, Congress Gets 8; AAP, Others Draw Blank in 72-Seat Poll

Rajkot Municipal Corporation Election 2026 Live Updates: The Gujarat State Election Commission counting centres, BJP is leading/won in 60 seats, Congress in 8 seats, Aam Aadmi Party in 0 seats and others in 0 seats at  The counting of votes for the 2026 Rajkot Municipal Corporation election 72 seats across 18 wards in Rajkot. High-Stakes Battle Intensifies as Parties Gear Up for Crucial Civic PollsThe political atmosphere in Rajkot is heating up as the city heads toward the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) Election 2026. Considered a key civic battle in Gujarat, the election will decide control of the city’s governing body responsible for essential services such as roads, drainage systems, water supply, sanitation, urban planning, and overall infrastructure development.

With polling approaching, all major political parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have intensified their ground-level campaigns across wards and residential areas. Leaders and candidates are actively engaging with voters in colonies, markets, and commercial hubs, highlighting local civic issues as their central focus.

Voter Turnout

According to the data released by the Gujarat State Election Commission, the average voter turnout  in Gujarat during the 2026 Municipal elections was 55.19%, while the overall turnout in Rajkot Municipal Corporation was 51.59%. The 2026 turnout was 56.29% among the male electorate and the female voter turnout was lower at 46.54%.

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Key concerns such as poor road conditions, irregular water supply, waste management, and urban development have become the main talking points in the campaign. Parties are promising improved infrastructure and better civic governance to win voter trust. As campaigning gains momentum, the Rajkot civic election is expected to witness a closely watched political contest with high voter engagement across the city.

Rajkot Municipal Corporation: Historic City with Cultural Heritage and Strong Industrial Base.

 The Rajkot Municipal Corporation is the civic body responsible for governing the city, which once served as the capital of the Saurashtra State between 1948 and 1956. Established in 1610, Rajkot has grown into one of the most vibrant cities in Gujarat, known for its rich cultural heritage and historical importance.

 From an economic perspective, Rajkot is a major industrial hub, especially in small-scale engineering. It is known for manufacturing diesel engines, submersible pumps, and auto components. The city is also a leading centre for gold jewelry craftsmanship and traditional silk weaving, making it an important contributor to Gujarat’s industrial and cultural economy.

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Tags: Gujarat municipal election 2026Rajkot civic poll winnerRajkot Municipal Corporation results 2026Rajkot ward wise resultsRMC election result

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Gujarat’s Rajkot Municipal Corporation Election 2026 Live Updates: BJP Dominates with 60 Seats, Congress Gets 8; AAP, Others Draw Blank in 72-Seat Poll

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Gujarat’s Rajkot Municipal Corporation Election 2026 Live Updates: BJP Dominates with 60 Seats, Congress Gets 8; AAP, Others Draw Blank in 72-Seat Poll
Gujarat’s Rajkot Municipal Corporation Election 2026 Live Updates: BJP Dominates with 60 Seats, Congress Gets 8; AAP, Others Draw Blank in 72-Seat Poll
Gujarat’s Rajkot Municipal Corporation Election 2026 Live Updates: BJP Dominates with 60 Seats, Congress Gets 8; AAP, Others Draw Blank in 72-Seat Poll
Gujarat’s Rajkot Municipal Corporation Election 2026 Live Updates: BJP Dominates with 60 Seats, Congress Gets 8; AAP, Others Draw Blank in 72-Seat Poll

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