NIT Silchar Bans Religious Activities In Open Spaces After Viral Namaz Video Sparks Protest, Row Deepens On Campus

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar, located in Assam’s Cachar District, has become embroiled in a growing controversy after implementing a strict ban on all types of religious activity in any open, common area at the institution. This decision was made to help maintain order within the campus environment.

The catalyst for this recent decision was sparked by protests which arose after a viral video showing a group of students performing namaz (Muslim prayer) inside a dormitory went viral. Following this incident, tensions grew across campus and prompted the administration of NIT Silchar to take action quickly.

Right-Wing Groups Raise Allegations Against NIT Silchar Administration

Following the events that took place at NIT Silchar, right-wing groups such as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal started to stir up the situation and submitted formal complaints to district authorities regarding NIT Silchar’s administration.

In their official complaint, they alleged that some faculty and/or administration members had promoted “biased” and “anti-Hindu” behaviour, which raised concerns regarding the possibility of students being radicalised at NIT Silchar, making the issue even more serious.

Allegations Of ‘Illegal Activities’ And Foreign Student Role At NIT Silchar

In connection to these complaints, it has been noted within the complaints filed by students that there are, in fact, many occurrences of supposedly “illegal behaviours” occurring within the hostels at NIT Silchar, as well as the impact that some individuals within the university administration have had on the student body.

The student body representatives have reported that construction workers from other countries have helped create an environment where students may act without fear of punishment because there is no accountability for breaking the rules. They state that some behaviours of students on campus are against the overall benefit of the country. All of these allegations have put additional pressure on NIT Silchar and drawn increased scrutiny from external entities.

Administration Imposes Strict Ban On Religious Gatherings At NIT Silchar

As a result of the growing scrutiny and pressure on NIT Silchar, the administration decided to hold a meeting of the various faculty and student representatives led by the Dean of Student Affairs in order to discuss how to address the existing problems on campus. After a lengthy discussion, the NIT Silchar administration sent out a directive to the entire campus.

The letter sent to the students as well as the faculty and staff stated that no student or staff is permitted to engage in any kind of prayers or other religiously based gatherings in shared/common areas or outside areas of the campus. The latter is further explained by the warning that the administration will take disciplinary action against anyone who does not adhere to the regulations established in the letter and that the regulations will be strictly enforced without exception.

NIT Silchar Student Body Responds To The Issues Surrounding The Ban

The administration claimed that the decision was made to prevent rioting. However, many students at NIT Silchar disagreed with this blanket ban and were concerned that it would only create further divide rather than addressing the problem.

Social media has been abuzz with students on the campus, as they have pointed out that the majority of campus activity is based upon the religious identity of all involved. This has created even more tension on the campus.

Police Monitoring Situation As Tensions Continue At NIT Silchar

Local police have begun their examination of the situation and are coordinating with NIT Silchar’s administration. All allegations referenced in the complaint are to be reviewed by the administration.

At this time, no conclusive decisions have been reached; however, the issue surrounding the video that began going viral has turned into (yet another) discussion about issues of space, identity, and coexistence within the NIT Silchar community, with no end of tensions in sight.

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