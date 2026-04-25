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Home > Regionals News > ‘Mere Ram Aaye Hai’: Emotional Scenes In Meerut As Women Sing Bhajans, Break Down In Tears After Arun Govil Reaches Central Market On Day 15 Of Protest – Watch

‘Mere Ram Aaye Hai’: Emotional Scenes In Meerut As Women Sing Bhajans, Break Down In Tears After Arun Govil Reaches Central Market On Day 15 Of Protest – Watch

In Meerut’s Central Market, a protest over demolition fears turned emotional when Arun Govil arrived. Women began singing bhajans, praying, and crying, seeing him as “Ram” from TV.

Women Pray, Sing Bhajans, Break Down As Arun Govil Reaches Meerut Protest (Image: X)
Women Pray, Sing Bhajans, Break Down As Arun Govil Reaches Meerut Protest (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: April 25, 2026 15:45:59 IST

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‘Mere Ram Aaye Hai’: Emotional Scenes In Meerut As Women Sing Bhajans, Break Down In Tears After Arun Govil Reaches Central Market On Day 15 Of Protest – Watch

Arun Govil’s arrival to see the women protesting at Meerut’s Central Market caused the emotional level of the atmosphere to increase significantly. The protest itself was primarily about the building demolitions; however, the emotional shift occurred when Govil arrived at the protest site and women began to attend to Govil with prayer and sing bhajans. The display of emotion at this gathering took many forms including women weeping, women expressing their faith in Govil, and many women surrounding him as though he were an incarnation of God rather than a Member of Parliament.

The protest itself has continued to take place over the past few days due to concerns about the possible demolition of buildings in the Central Market area; however, upon Govil’s arrival to the area the atmosphere completely changed from that of a protest to one resembling that of a prayer meeting with all present beginning to sing bhajans and express their faith through chanting and singing.

Bhajans, Tears And Faith Fill The Air Around Arun Govil

Almost all of the women who attended shared their story of anguish. Arun listened as many began weeping while they spoke about their issues and concerns.

The intensity of those stories illustrated the significant impact the issue has not only on individuals but also on the fact that someone with whom they identify as Lord Ram was present.

Arun Govil: ‘Main Bhagwan Nahi Hoon’ Says Arun Govil Amid Emotional Crowd

While Arun was addressing the crowd, he attempted to calm down the emotions that were overwhelming the women in attendance. His primary message was that he is not God, but rather their “brother or son.” He reassured the women that all they had to do was remain patient as steps are being taken to resolve the problem.

Although he spoke, there was still much emotion being expressed from the crowd. The women were still wiping away their tears; several were continuing to fold their hands and offer their prayers. The bond between Arun and the community was one that extended beyond politics; it was deeply rooted in faith and in memory of his previous role as Ram.

Protest Turns Into Prayer As Arun Govil Promises Support

The issue behind this protest is large and complex. Approximately 350 properties located within Central Market/Market will receive a demolition notice, creating fear and uncertainty for many of the families and shop owners who reside and conduct businesses within this area. This situation creates fear, anger, and uncertainty within the area.

On that date, however, there was a different tone at the protest. While chanting bhajans and having prayer, the gathering was a combination of both protest and devotion. Many were able to believe what Arun Govil said, the government is working on something; they were hopeful, some still crying, some still praying, waiting for relief, and believing that their “Ram” will not fail them.

Also Read: Weather Ahmedabad Update: Heatwave Intensifies As Temperatures Cross 42°C, IMD Warns Of Rising Mercury; Check Full Forecast    

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‘Mere Ram Aaye Hai’: Emotional Scenes In Meerut As Women Sing Bhajans, Break Down In Tears After Arun Govil Reaches Central Market On Day 15 Of Protest – Watch

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‘Mere Ram Aaye Hai’: Emotional Scenes In Meerut As Women Sing Bhajans, Break Down In Tears After Arun Govil Reaches Central Market On Day 15 Of Protest – Watch

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‘Mere Ram Aaye Hai’: Emotional Scenes In Meerut As Women Sing Bhajans, Break Down In Tears After Arun Govil Reaches Central Market On Day 15 Of Protest – Watch
‘Mere Ram Aaye Hai’: Emotional Scenes In Meerut As Women Sing Bhajans, Break Down In Tears After Arun Govil Reaches Central Market On Day 15 Of Protest – Watch
‘Mere Ram Aaye Hai’: Emotional Scenes In Meerut As Women Sing Bhajans, Break Down In Tears After Arun Govil Reaches Central Market On Day 15 Of Protest – Watch
‘Mere Ram Aaye Hai’: Emotional Scenes In Meerut As Women Sing Bhajans, Break Down In Tears After Arun Govil Reaches Central Market On Day 15 Of Protest – Watch

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