Gold Rate Prediction 2026: After Massive Fall, Will Gold Prices Cross ₹2 Lakh Mark? Should You Buy Now or Wait Till May

Gold Rate Prediction: Gold prices have seen a sharp correction in recent days, leaving investors and buyers wondering what lies ahead. With 24K gold price witnessing a significant fall, many investors are now wondering whether this dip is a buying opportunity or a warning sign of further decline. After a period of volatility, gold has shown signs of stability over the past two sessions, with gold prices remaining steady across different purity levels despite ongoing uncertainty in the broader market. So, will gold prices rebound and cross the Rs 2 lakh mark in 2026, or is it better to wait until May for more clarity?



Gold Rate in April Witnessed Sharp Drop Mainly

By the close of the latest trading session, 24K gold was priced at Rs 15,404 per gram, while 22K gold stood at Rs 14, 120 per gram and 18K gold at Rs 11,553 per gram. Although prices have shown some stability in the short term, gold has witnessed a notable decline over the past week.

The rate of 24K gold dropped by about Rs 223 per gram which translates it to a sharp fall of nearly Rs 22,300 per 100 grams between April 20 and April 23.

Why this happened? This correction has been largely influenced by changing global sentiment, including cautious optimism over possible progress in US-Iran peace talks, as well as rising crude oil prices that have once again sparked inflation concerns.

Gold Rate Prediction 2026: Will Gold Price in India Rise in May?

If we look ahead for gold prices in India it appears to be uncertain with several opposing factors likely to keep prices volatile rather than moving in a clear direction. Rising crude oil prices remain a key concern, as they can fuel inflation and reinforce expectations of prolonged high interest rates. This in turn strengthens the US dollar and bond yields, both of which generally weigh on gold prices.

“Gold saw a fall (this week) because the oil price was going higher, so were expectations of higher rates, the dollar, yields, all correlated,” as per UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

At the same time, geopolitical factors especially US-Iran negotiations, could impact demand for gold as a safe-haven asset. Any escalation in tension may lead gold prices to rise.

“Increasingly, gold is behaving less like a speculative bet and more like a strategic hedge, with its fluctuations reflecting the market’s ongoing pull between risk taking and caution. In the near term, prices are likely to stay volatile rather than move in a clear direction, as markets balance fear driven buying against periods of calmer sentiment and stronger dollar conditions,” said Rajeev Sharan, Head of Research, Brickwork Ratings.

Should You Buy Now or Wait Till May

Gold prices in May 2026 are expected to remain volatile, with a slight upward bias rather than a clear one-way trend. In the short term, gold prices in India may face pressure due to a stronger US dollar, rising bond yields, and expectations of prolonged high interest rates which typically reduce gold’s appeal and could keep rates fluctuating in early May.

Experts suggest that while gold may not see a sharp rally immediately it still could recover gradually as the month progresses which makes the overall outlook for May one of sideways movement with a mild upward trend.

Gold Rate Today in India (26 April, 2026)

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the rate of 24 carat gold in Delhi fell to Rs 1,55,900 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, gold futures on the Multi-Commodity Exchange saw a marginal rise of 0.07 percent, or Rs 100, settling at Rs 1,52,799 per 10 grams on Friday.

According to the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association 24-carat gold prices stood at Rs 1,51,479 at Friday’s close. As the market remains shut over the weekend, these rates will continue to apply on Saturday and Sunday.

Also Read: Gold and Silver Rate Today (26 April 2026): 24K Gold Drops by Rs 28,000; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore