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Home > Business News > Gold and Silver Rate Today (26 April 2026): 24K Gold Drops by Rs 28,000; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Rate Today (26 April 2026): 24K Gold Drops by Rs 28,000; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore

Gold Rate Today: According to the All India Sarafa Association, the rate of 24 carat gold in Delhi fell to Rs 1,55,900 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, gold futures on the Multi-Commodity Exchange saw a marginal rise of 0.07 percent, or Rs 100, settling at Rs 1,52,799 per 10 grams on Friday.

Gold and Silver Rate Today (26 April 2026): 24K Gold Drops by Rs 28,000. Photo: AI
Gold and Silver Rate Today (26 April 2026): 24K Gold Drops by Rs 28,000. Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 26, 2026 11:32:00 IST

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Gold and Silver Rate Today (26 April 2026): 24K Gold Drops by Rs 28,000; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore

Gold Rate Today: Gold and silver prices in India saw a sharp movement on April 26, 2026, with 24K gold witnessing a significant drop of Rs 28,000. The sudden decline has caught the attention of investors and buyers alike due to global uncertainties and geopolitical tensions. Meanwhile, silver price in India is currently trading around $76.94 per ounce on the COMEX exchange. 

Gold Rate Today in India (26 April, 2026)

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the rate of 24 carat gold in Delhi fell to Rs 1,55,900 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, gold futures on the Multi-Commodity Exchange saw a marginal rise of 0.07 percent, or Rs 100, settling at Rs 1,52,799 per 10 grams on Friday. 

According to the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association 24-carat gold prices stood at Rs 1,51,479 at Friday’s close. As the market remains shut over the weekend, these rates will continue to apply on Saturday and Sunday. 

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Despite recent fluctuations, gold prices are still below their all-time high of Rs 1,80,779 per 10 grams, recorded on January 29 in the futures market. Globally, spot gold was trading at around $4,708.17 per ounce. 

Gold and Silver Rate Today (26 April 2026): 24K Gold Drops by Rs 28,000; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore

Silver Rate Today in India (26 April, 2026)

Silver price in India is approximately lies around Rs 260 per gram or Rs 2,60,000 per kilogram. In April 2026, the silver price in Delhi fluctuated between a low of Rs 2,49,000 and a high of Rs 2,75,000 per kg. 

The international silver spot price is currently trading around $76.94 per ounce on the COMEX exchange. 

Gold Rate Today Per Gram on 26th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City

24K Today

22K Today

18K Today

Chennai

₹15,491

₹14,200

₹11,850

Mumbai

₹15,404

₹14,120

₹11,553

Delhi

₹15,419

₹14,135

₹11,568

Kolkata

₹15,404

₹14,120

₹11,553

Bangalore

₹15,404

₹14,120

₹11,553

Hyderabad

₹15,404

₹14,120

₹11,553

Kerala

₹15,404

₹14,120

₹11,553

Pune

₹15,404

₹14,120

₹11,553

Vadodara

₹15,409

₹14,125

₹11,558

Ahmedabad

₹15,409

₹14,125

₹11,558

Jaipur

₹15,419

₹14,135

₹11,568

Lucknow

₹15,419

₹14,135

₹11,568

Coimbatore

₹15,491

₹14,200

₹11,850

Madurai

₹15,491

₹14,200

₹11,850

Vijayawada

₹15,404

₹14,120

₹11,553

Patna

₹15,409

₹14,125

₹11,558

Nagpur

₹15,404

₹14,120

₹11,553

Chandigarh

₹15,419

₹14,135

₹11,568

Surat

₹15,409

₹14,125

₹11,558

Bhubaneswar

₹15,404

₹14,120

₹11,553

Mangalore

₹15,404

₹14,120

₹11,553

Visakhapatnam

₹15,404

₹14,120

₹11,553

Nashik

₹15,409

₹14,123

₹11,556

Mysore

₹15,404

₹14,120

₹11,553

Salem

₹15,491

₹14,200

₹11,850

Rajkot

₹15,409

₹14,125

₹11,558

Trichy

₹15,491

₹14,200

₹11,850

Ayodhya

₹15,419

₹14,135

₹11,568

Cuttack

₹15,404

₹14,120

₹11,553

Davanagere

₹15,404

₹14,120

₹11,553

Silver Rate Today Per Gram on 26th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City

10 gram

100 gram

1 Kg

Chennai

₹2,700

₹27,000

₹2,70,000

Mumbai

₹2,600

₹26,000

₹2,60,000

Delhi

₹2,600

₹26,000

₹2,60,000

Kolkata

₹2,600

₹26,000

₹2,60,000

Bangalore

₹2,600

₹26,000

₹2,60,000

Hyderabad

₹2,700

₹27,000

₹2,70,000

Kerala

₹2,700

₹27,000

₹2,70,000

Pune

₹2,600

₹26,000

₹2,60,000

Vadodara

₹2,600

₹26,000

₹2,60,000

Ahmedabad

₹2,600

₹26,000

₹2,60,000

Jaipur

₹2,600

₹26,000

₹2,60,000

Lucknow

₹2,600

₹26,000

₹2,60,000

Coimbatore

₹2,700

₹27,000

₹2,70,000

Madurai

₹2,700

₹27,000

₹2,70,000

Vijayawada

₹2,700

₹27,000

₹2,70,000

Patna

₹2,600

₹26,000

₹2,60,000

Nagpur

₹2,600

₹26,000

₹2,60,000

Chandigarh

₹2,599

₹25,990

₹2,59,900

Surat

₹2,600

₹26,000

₹2,60,000

Bhubaneswar

₹2,700

₹27,000

₹2,70,000

Mangalore

₹2,600

₹26,000

₹2,60,000

Visakhapatnam

₹2,700

₹27,000

₹2,70,000

Nashik

₹2,600

₹26,000

₹2,60,000

Mysore

₹2,600

₹26,000

₹2,60,000

Salem

₹2,700

₹27,000

₹2,70,000

Rajkot

₹2,600

₹26,000

₹2,60,000

Trichy

₹2,700

₹27,000

₹2,70,000

Ayodhya

₹2,600

₹26,000

₹2,60,000

Cuttack

₹2,700

₹27,000

₹2,70,000

Davanagere

₹2,600

₹26,000

₹2,60,000

Dubai Gold Price on April 26th 2026 

Purity

Price (AED)

Price (INR)

24K

AED 567.50

₹14,488

22K

AED 525.50

₹13,416

21K

AED 504.00

₹12,867

18K

AED 432.00

₹11,029

Also Read: Gold and Silver Rate Today (25th April 2026): 24K Gold Holds Above ₹1.53 Lakh; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore 

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Gold and Silver Rate Today (26 April 2026): 24K Gold Drops by Rs 28,000; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Rate Today (26 April 2026): 24K Gold Drops by Rs 28,000; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Rate Today (26 April 2026): 24K Gold Drops by Rs 28,000; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Rate Today (26 April 2026): 24K Gold Drops by Rs 28,000; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore

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