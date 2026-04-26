Gold and Silver Rate Today (26 April 2026): 24K Gold Drops by Rs 28,000; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore

Gold Rate Today: Gold and silver prices in India saw a sharp movement on April 26, 2026, with 24K gold witnessing a significant drop of Rs 28,000. The sudden decline has caught the attention of investors and buyers alike due to global uncertainties and geopolitical tensions. Meanwhile, silver price in India is currently trading around $76.94 per ounce on the COMEX exchange.

Gold Rate Today in India (26 April, 2026)

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the rate of 24 carat gold in Delhi fell to Rs 1,55,900 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, gold futures on the Multi-Commodity Exchange saw a marginal rise of 0.07 percent, or Rs 100, settling at Rs 1,52,799 per 10 grams on Friday.

According to the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association 24-carat gold prices stood at Rs 1,51,479 at Friday’s close. As the market remains shut over the weekend, these rates will continue to apply on Saturday and Sunday.

Despite recent fluctuations, gold prices are still below their all-time high of Rs 1,80,779 per 10 grams, recorded on January 29 in the futures market. Globally, spot gold was trading at around $4,708.17 per ounce.

Silver Rate Today in India (26 April, 2026)

Silver price in India is approximately lies around Rs 260 per gram or Rs 2,60,000 per kilogram. In April 2026, the silver price in Delhi fluctuated between a low of Rs 2,49,000 and a high of Rs 2,75,000 per kg.

The international silver spot price is currently trading around $76.94 per ounce on the COMEX exchange.

Gold Rate Today Per Gram on 26th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City 24K Today 22K Today 18K Today Chennai ₹15,491 ₹14,200 ₹11,850 Mumbai ₹15,404 ₹14,120 ₹11,553 Delhi ₹15,419 ₹14,135 ₹11,568 Kolkata ₹15,404 ₹14,120 ₹11,553 Bangalore ₹15,404 ₹14,120 ₹11,553 Hyderabad ₹15,404 ₹14,120 ₹11,553 Kerala ₹15,404 ₹14,120 ₹11,553 Pune ₹15,404 ₹14,120 ₹11,553 Vadodara ₹15,409 ₹14,125 ₹11,558 Ahmedabad ₹15,409 ₹14,125 ₹11,558 Jaipur ₹15,419 ₹14,135 ₹11,568 Lucknow ₹15,419 ₹14,135 ₹11,568 Coimbatore ₹15,491 ₹14,200 ₹11,850 Madurai ₹15,491 ₹14,200 ₹11,850 Vijayawada ₹15,404 ₹14,120 ₹11,553 Patna ₹15,409 ₹14,125 ₹11,558 Nagpur ₹15,404 ₹14,120 ₹11,553 Chandigarh ₹15,419 ₹14,135 ₹11,568 Surat ₹15,409 ₹14,125 ₹11,558 Bhubaneswar ₹15,404 ₹14,120 ₹11,553 Mangalore ₹15,404 ₹14,120 ₹11,553 Visakhapatnam ₹15,404 ₹14,120 ₹11,553 Nashik ₹15,409 ₹14,123 ₹11,556 Mysore ₹15,404 ₹14,120 ₹11,553 Salem ₹15,491 ₹14,200 ₹11,850 Rajkot ₹15,409 ₹14,125 ₹11,558 Trichy ₹15,491 ₹14,200 ₹11,850 Ayodhya ₹15,419 ₹14,135 ₹11,568 Cuttack ₹15,404 ₹14,120 ₹11,553 Davanagere ₹15,404 ₹14,120 ₹11,553

Silver Rate Today Per Gram on 26th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City 10 gram 100 gram 1 Kg Chennai ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000 Mumbai ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Delhi ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Kolkata ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Bangalore ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Hyderabad ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000 Kerala ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000 Pune ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Vadodara ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Ahmedabad ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Jaipur ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Lucknow ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Coimbatore ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000 Madurai ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000 Vijayawada ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000 Patna ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Nagpur ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Chandigarh ₹2,599 ₹25,990 ₹2,59,900 Surat ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Bhubaneswar ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000 Mangalore ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Visakhapatnam ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000 Nashik ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Mysore ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Salem ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000 Rajkot ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Trichy ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000 Ayodhya ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Cuttack ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000 Davanagere ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000

Dubai Gold Price on April 26th 2026

Purity Price (AED) Price (INR) 24K AED 567.50 ₹14,488 22K AED 525.50 ₹13,416 21K AED 504.00 ₹12,867 18K AED 432.00 ₹11,029

Also Read: Gold and Silver Rate Today (25th April 2026): 24K Gold Holds Above ₹1.53 Lakh; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore