Gold and Silver Rate Today (26 April 2026): 24K Gold Drops by Rs 28,000; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore

Gold Rate Today: Gold and silver prices in India saw a sharp movement on April 26, 2026, with 24K gold witnessing a significant drop of Rs 28,000. The sudden decline has caught the attention of investors and buyers alike due to global uncertainties and geopolitical tensions. Meanwhile, silver price in India is currently trading around $76.94 per ounce on the COMEX exchange.
Gold Rate Today in India (26 April, 2026)
According to the All India Sarafa Association, the rate of 24 carat gold in Delhi fell to Rs 1,55,900 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, gold futures on the Multi-Commodity Exchange saw a marginal rise of 0.07 percent, or Rs 100, settling at Rs 1,52,799 per 10 grams on Friday.
According to the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association 24-carat gold prices stood at Rs 1,51,479 at Friday’s close. As the market remains shut over the weekend, these rates will continue to apply on Saturday and Sunday.
Despite recent fluctuations, gold prices are still below their all-time high of Rs 1,80,779 per 10 grams, recorded on January 29 in the futures market. Globally, spot gold was trading at around $4,708.17 per ounce.
Silver Rate Today in India (26 April, 2026)
Silver price in India is approximately lies around Rs 260 per gram or Rs 2,60,000 per kilogram. In April 2026, the silver price in Delhi fluctuated between a low of Rs 2,49,000 and a high of Rs 2,75,000 per kg.
The international silver spot price is currently trading around $76.94 per ounce on the COMEX exchange.
Gold Rate Today Per Gram on 26th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities
|
City
|
24K Today
|
22K Today
|
18K Today
|
Chennai
|
₹15,491
|
₹14,200
|
₹11,850
|
Mumbai
|
₹15,404
|
₹14,120
|
₹11,553
|
Delhi
|
₹15,419
|
₹14,135
|
₹11,568
|
Kolkata
|
₹15,404
|
₹14,120
|
₹11,553
|
Bangalore
|
₹15,404
|
₹14,120
|
₹11,553
|
Hyderabad
|
₹15,404
|
₹14,120
|
₹11,553
|
Kerala
|
₹15,404
|
₹14,120
|
₹11,553
|
Pune
|
₹15,404
|
₹14,120
|
₹11,553
|
Vadodara
|
₹15,409
|
₹14,125
|
₹11,558
|
Ahmedabad
|
₹15,409
|
₹14,125
|
₹11,558
|
Jaipur
|
₹15,419
|
₹14,135
|
₹11,568
|
Lucknow
|
₹15,419
|
₹14,135
|
₹11,568
|
Coimbatore
|
₹15,491
|
₹14,200
|
₹11,850
|
Madurai
|
₹15,491
|
₹14,200
|
₹11,850
|
Vijayawada
|
₹15,404
|
₹14,120
|
₹11,553
|
Patna
|
₹15,409
|
₹14,125
|
₹11,558
|
Nagpur
|
₹15,404
|
₹14,120
|
₹11,553
|
Chandigarh
|
₹15,419
|
₹14,135
|
₹11,568
|
Surat
|
₹15,409
|
₹14,125
|
₹11,558
|
Bhubaneswar
|
₹15,404
|
₹14,120
|
₹11,553
|
Mangalore
|
₹15,404
|
₹14,120
|
₹11,553
|
Visakhapatnam
|
₹15,404
|
₹14,120
|
₹11,553
|
Nashik
|
₹15,409
|
₹14,123
|
₹11,556
|
Mysore
|
₹15,404
|
₹14,120
|
₹11,553
|
Salem
|
₹15,491
|
₹14,200
|
₹11,850
|
Rajkot
|
₹15,409
|
₹14,125
|
₹11,558
|
Trichy
|
₹15,491
|
₹14,200
|
₹11,850
|
Ayodhya
|
₹15,419
|
₹14,135
|
₹11,568
|
Cuttack
|
₹15,404
|
₹14,120
|
₹11,553
|
Davanagere
|
₹15,404
|
₹14,120
|
₹11,553
Silver Rate Today Per Gram on 26th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities
|
City
|
10 gram
|
100 gram
|
1 Kg
|
Chennai
|
₹2,700
|
₹27,000
|
₹2,70,000
|
Mumbai
|
₹2,600
|
₹26,000
|
₹2,60,000
|
Delhi
|
₹2,600
|
₹26,000
|
₹2,60,000
|
Kolkata
|
₹2,600
|
₹26,000
|
₹2,60,000
|
Bangalore
|
₹2,600
|
₹26,000
|
₹2,60,000
|
Hyderabad
|
₹2,700
|
₹27,000
|
₹2,70,000
|
Kerala
|
₹2,700
|
₹27,000
|
₹2,70,000
|
Pune
|
₹2,600
|
₹26,000
|
₹2,60,000
|
Vadodara
|
₹2,600
|
₹26,000
|
₹2,60,000
|
Ahmedabad
|
₹2,600
|
₹26,000
|
₹2,60,000
|
Jaipur
|
₹2,600
|
₹26,000
|
₹2,60,000
|
Lucknow
|
₹2,600
|
₹26,000
|
₹2,60,000
|
Coimbatore
|
₹2,700
|
₹27,000
|
₹2,70,000
|
Madurai
|
₹2,700
|
₹27,000
|
₹2,70,000
|
Vijayawada
|
₹2,700
|
₹27,000
|
₹2,70,000
|
Patna
|
₹2,600
|
₹26,000
|
₹2,60,000
|
Nagpur
|
₹2,600
|
₹26,000
|
₹2,60,000
|
Chandigarh
|
₹2,599
|
₹25,990
|
₹2,59,900
|
Surat
|
₹2,600
|
₹26,000
|
₹2,60,000
|
Bhubaneswar
|
₹2,700
|
₹27,000
|
₹2,70,000
|
Mangalore
|
₹2,600
|
₹26,000
|
₹2,60,000
|
Visakhapatnam
|
₹2,700
|
₹27,000
|
₹2,70,000
|
Nashik
|
₹2,600
|
₹26,000
|
₹2,60,000
|
Mysore
|
₹2,600
|
₹26,000
|
₹2,60,000
|
Salem
|
₹2,700
|
₹27,000
|
₹2,70,000
|
Rajkot
|
₹2,600
|
₹26,000
|
₹2,60,000
|
Trichy
|
₹2,700
|
₹27,000
|
₹2,70,000
|
Ayodhya
|
₹2,600
|
₹26,000
|
₹2,60,000
|
Cuttack
|
₹2,700
|
₹27,000
|
₹2,70,000
|
Davanagere
|
₹2,600
|
₹26,000
|
₹2,60,000
Dubai Gold Price on April 26th 2026
|
Purity
|
Price (AED)
|
Price (INR)
|
24K
|
AED 567.50
|
₹14,488
|
22K
|
AED 525.50
|
₹13,416
|
21K
|
AED 504.00
|
₹12,867
|
18K
|
AED 432.00
|
₹11,029
Also Read: Gold and Silver Rate Today (25th April 2026): 24K Gold Holds Above ₹1.53 Lakh; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.