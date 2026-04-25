Gold and Silver Rate Today (25th April 2026): 24K Gold Holds Above ₹1.53 Lakh; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore

Gold Rate Today: Gold and silver prices in India remained mostly stable on April 25, 2026 with only slight changes seen across major cities. 24K gold price is still trading above Rs 1.53 lakh per 10 grams which shows that prices are still holding strong despite minor ups and downs. Meanwhile, the silver price in India also stays steady in the domestic market. The spot gold price today struggled to maintain $4,700 per ounce level, while spot silver ended the week below $76 per ounce.

Gold Rate Today in India (25 April, 2026)

Gold prices in India remained high, with 24 Karat gold priced at Rs 1,53,050 per 10 grams. Silver was trading at Rs 2,46,070 per kg, according to data from the Indian Bullion Association.

In the retail market, gold is mainly available in two types, 24K and 22K. While 24K is the purest form of gold, 22K is more commonly used for jewellery because it is stronger and more durable.

Silver Rate Today in India (19 April, 2026)

Silver prices in India witnessed a steep selling pressure as it crashed by 4% during the week. At the global market, silver price ended the week below $76 per ounce.

Prices have remained relatively stable compared to yesterday with a minor increase of around Rs 100 reported in some regions.

Gold Rate Today Per Gram on 25th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City 24K Today (₹) 22K Today (₹) 18K Today (₹) Chennai 15,491 14,200 11,850 Mumbai 15,404 14,120 11,553 Delhi 15,419 14,135 11,568 Kolkata 15,404 14,120 11,553 Bangalore 15,404 14,120 11,553 Hyderabad 15,404 14,120 11,553 Kerala 15,404 14,120 11,553 Pune 15,404 14,120 11,553 Vadodara 15,409 14,125 11,558 Ahmedabad 15,409 14,125 11,558 Jaipur 15,419 14,135 11,568 Lucknow 15,419 14,135 11,568 Coimbatore 15,491 14,200 11,850 Madurai 15,491 14,200 11,850 Vijayawada 15,404 14,120 11,553 Patna 15,409 14,125 11,558 Nagpur 15,404 14,120 11,553 Chandigarh 15,419 14,135 11,568 Surat 15,409 14,125 11,558

Silver Rate Today Per Gram on 25th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City 10 gram (₹) 100 gram (₹) 1 Kg (₹) Chennai 2,700 27,000 2,70,000 Mumbai 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Delhi 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Kolkata 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Bangalore 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Hyderabad 2,700 27,000 2,70,000 Kerala 2,700 27,000 2,70,000 Pune 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Vadodara 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Ahmedabad 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Jaipur 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Lucknow 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Coimbatore 2,700 27,000 2,70,000 Madurai 2,700 27,000 2,70,000 Vijayawada 2,700 27,000 2,70,000 Patna 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Nagpur 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Chandigarh 2,599 25,990 2,59,900 Surat 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Bhubaneswar 2,700 27,000 2,70,000

Dubai Gold Price on April 25th 2026

Purity Price (AED/g) Price (INR/g) 24K AED 573.00 ₹14,674.53 22K AED 530.50 ₹13,586.11 21K AED 506.40 ₹12,968.90 18K AED 434.00 ₹11,114.75

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