Gold and Silver Rate Today (25th April 2026): 24K Gold Holds Above ₹1.53 Lakh; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore

Gold Rate Today: Gold and silver prices in India remained mostly stable on April 25, 2026 with only slight changes seen across major cities. 24K gold price is still trading above Rs 1.53 lakh per 10 grams which shows that prices are still holding strong despite minor ups and downs. Meanwhile, the silver price in India also stays steady in the domestic market. The spot gold price today struggled to maintain $4,700 per ounce level, while spot silver ended the week below $76 per ounce.
Gold Rate Today in India (25 April, 2026)
Gold prices in India remained high, with 24 Karat gold priced at Rs 1,53,050 per 10 grams. Silver was trading at Rs 2,46,070 per kg, according to data from the Indian Bullion Association.
In the retail market, gold is mainly available in two types, 24K and 22K. While 24K is the purest form of gold, 22K is more commonly used for jewellery because it is stronger and more durable.
Silver Rate Today in India (19 April, 2026)
Silver prices in India witnessed a steep selling pressure as it crashed by 4% during the week. At the global market, silver price ended the week below $76 per ounce.
Prices have remained relatively stable compared to yesterday with a minor increase of around Rs 100 reported in some regions.
Gold Rate Today Per Gram on 25th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities
|
City
|
24K Today (₹)
|
22K Today (₹)
|
18K Today (₹)
|
Chennai
|
15,491
|
14,200
|
11,850
|
Mumbai
|
15,404
|
14,120
|
11,553
|
Delhi
|
15,419
|
14,135
|
11,568
|
Kolkata
|
15,404
|
14,120
|
11,553
|
Bangalore
|
15,404
|
14,120
|
11,553
|
Hyderabad
|
15,404
|
14,120
|
11,553
|
Kerala
|
15,404
|
14,120
|
11,553
|
Pune
|
15,404
|
14,120
|
11,553
|
Vadodara
|
15,409
|
14,125
|
11,558
|
Ahmedabad
|
15,409
|
14,125
|
11,558
|
Jaipur
|
15,419
|
14,135
|
11,568
|
Lucknow
|
15,419
|
14,135
|
11,568
|
Coimbatore
|
15,491
|
14,200
|
11,850
|
Madurai
|
15,491
|
14,200
|
11,850
|
Vijayawada
|
15,404
|
14,120
|
11,553
|
Patna
|
15,409
|
14,125
|
11,558
|
Nagpur
|
15,404
|
14,120
|
11,553
|
Chandigarh
|
15,419
|
14,135
|
11,568
|
Surat
|
15,409
|
14,125
|
11,558
Silver Rate Today Per Gram on 25th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities
|
City
|
10 gram (₹)
|
100 gram (₹)
|
1 Kg (₹)
|
Chennai
|
2,700
|
27,000
|
2,70,000
|
Mumbai
|
2,600
|
26,000
|
2,60,000
|
Delhi
|
2,600
|
26,000
|
2,60,000
|
Kolkata
|
2,600
|
26,000
|
2,60,000
|
Bangalore
|
2,600
|
26,000
|
2,60,000
|
Hyderabad
|
2,700
|
27,000
|
2,70,000
|
Kerala
|
2,700
|
27,000
|
2,70,000
|
Pune
|
2,600
|
26,000
|
2,60,000
|
Vadodara
|
2,600
|
26,000
|
2,60,000
|
Ahmedabad
|
2,600
|
26,000
|
2,60,000
|
Jaipur
|
2,600
|
26,000
|
2,60,000
|
Lucknow
|
2,600
|
26,000
|
2,60,000
|
Coimbatore
|
2,700
|
27,000
|
2,70,000
|
Madurai
|
2,700
|
27,000
|
2,70,000
|
Vijayawada
|
2,700
|
27,000
|
2,70,000
|
Patna
|
2,600
|
26,000
|
2,60,000
|
Nagpur
|
2,600
|
26,000
|
2,60,000
|
Chandigarh
|
2,599
|
25,990
|
2,59,900
|
Surat
|
2,600
|
26,000
|
2,60,000
|
Bhubaneswar
|
2,700
|
27,000
|
2,70,000
Dubai Gold Price on April 25th 2026
|
Purity
|
Price (AED/g)
|
Price (INR/g)
|
24K
|
AED 573.00
|
₹14,674.53
|
22K
|
AED 530.50
|
₹13,586.11
|
21K
|
AED 506.40
|
₹12,968.90
|
18K
|
AED 434.00
|
₹11,114.75
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Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.