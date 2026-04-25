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Home > Business News > Gold and Silver Rate Today (25th April 2026): 24K Gold Holds Above ₹1.53 Lakh; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Rate Today (25th April 2026): 24K Gold Holds Above ₹1.53 Lakh; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore

Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India remained high, with 24 Karat gold priced at Rs 1,53,050 per 10 grams. Silver was trading at Rs 2,46,070 per kg, according to data from the Indian Bullion Association.

Gold and Silver Rate Today (25th April 2026): 24K Gold Holds Above ₹1.53 Lakh; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 25, 2026 12:35:00 IST

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Gold and Silver Rate Today (25th April 2026): 24K Gold Holds Above ₹1.53 Lakh; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore

Gold Rate Today: Gold and silver prices in India remained mostly stable on April 25, 2026 with only slight changes seen across major cities. 24K gold price is still trading above Rs 1.53 lakh per 10 grams which shows that prices are still holding strong despite minor ups and downs. Meanwhile, the silver price in India also stays steady in the domestic market. The spot gold price today struggled to maintain $4,700 per ounce level, while spot silver ended the week below $76 per ounce. 

Gold Rate Today in India (25 April, 2026)

Gold prices in India remained high, with 24 Karat gold priced at Rs 1,53,050 per 10 grams. Silver was trading at Rs 2,46,070 per kg, according to data from the Indian Bullion Association.

In the retail market, gold is mainly available in two types, 24K and 22K. While 24K  is the purest form of gold, 22K is more commonly used for jewellery because it is stronger and more durable. 

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Gold and Silver Rate Today (25th April 2026): 24K Gold Holds Above ₹1.53 Lakh; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore

Silver Rate Today in India (19 April, 2026)

Silver prices in India witnessed a steep selling pressure as it crashed by 4% during the week. At the global market, silver price ended the week below $76 per ounce.

Prices have remained relatively stable compared to yesterday with a minor increase of around Rs 100 reported in some regions. 

Gold Rate Today Per Gram on 25th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City

24K Today (₹)

22K Today (₹)

18K Today (₹)

Chennai

15,491

14,200

11,850

Mumbai

15,404

14,120

11,553

Delhi

15,419

14,135

11,568

Kolkata

15,404

14,120

11,553

Bangalore

15,404

14,120

11,553

Hyderabad

15,404

14,120

11,553

Kerala

15,404

14,120

11,553

Pune

15,404

14,120

11,553

Vadodara

15,409

14,125

11,558

Ahmedabad

15,409

14,125

11,558

Jaipur

15,419

14,135

11,568

Lucknow

15,419

14,135

11,568

Coimbatore

15,491

14,200

11,850

Madurai

15,491

14,200

11,850

Vijayawada

15,404

14,120

11,553

Patna

15,409

14,125

11,558

Nagpur

15,404

14,120

11,553

Chandigarh

15,419

14,135

11,568

Surat

15,409

14,125

11,558

Silver Rate Today Per Gram on 25th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City

10 gram (₹)

100 gram (₹)

1 Kg (₹)

Chennai

2,700

27,000

2,70,000

Mumbai

2,600

26,000

2,60,000

Delhi

2,600

26,000

2,60,000

Kolkata

2,600

26,000

2,60,000

Bangalore

2,600

26,000

2,60,000

Hyderabad

2,700

27,000

2,70,000

Kerala

2,700

27,000

2,70,000

Pune

2,600

26,000

2,60,000

Vadodara

2,600

26,000

2,60,000

Ahmedabad

2,600

26,000

2,60,000

Jaipur

2,600

26,000

2,60,000

Lucknow

2,600

26,000

2,60,000

Coimbatore

2,700

27,000

2,70,000

Madurai

2,700

27,000

2,70,000

Vijayawada

2,700

27,000

2,70,000

Patna

2,600

26,000

2,60,000

Nagpur

2,600

26,000

2,60,000

Chandigarh

2,599

25,990

2,59,900

Surat

2,600

26,000

2,60,000

Bhubaneswar

2,700

27,000

2,70,000

Dubai Gold Price on April 25th 2026 

Purity 

Price (AED/g)

Price (INR/g)

24K

AED 573.00

₹14,674.53

22K

AED 530.50

₹13,586.11

21K

AED 506.40

₹12,968.90

18K

AED 434.00

₹11,114.75

Also Read: Why Has RBI Revoked Paytm Payments Bank License? Paytm’s Banking Operations Halted In Major Crackdown, Initiates Winding-Up Process

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Gold and Silver Rate Today (25th April 2026): 24K Gold Holds Above ₹1.53 Lakh; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore

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Gold and Silver Rate Today (25th April 2026): 24K Gold Holds Above ₹1.53 Lakh; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore

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Gold and Silver Rate Today (25th April 2026): 24K Gold Holds Above ₹1.53 Lakh; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Rate Today (25th April 2026): 24K Gold Holds Above ₹1.53 Lakh; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Rate Today (25th April 2026): 24K Gold Holds Above ₹1.53 Lakh; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Rate Today (25th April 2026): 24K Gold Holds Above ₹1.53 Lakh; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore

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