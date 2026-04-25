Are Sex-Enhancement Drugs Safe? 29-Year-Old Gurugram Man’s Heart Attack Death Raises Questions About Sexual Health- Know The Pros And Cons

What was found in the room? Who was the dead man? This is a lot of questions after a 29 year-old man was found dead in his rented house in Gurugram’s Sector 53 in a case that has raised major safety concerns regarding the usage of sex-enhancement drugs. The Nagpur-born man who was employed with the Quality Council of India in Delhi was called by a colleague when he did not answer calls and did not respond to knocks on his door, the police said. They had to break into the room to find him lying on his bed. The police found several medicine and vitamin wrappers along with some drugs suspected of being sex-enhancement tablets. The police said they had to break open the door to find him.

The dead man called his fiancée before he died, asking her to come to him, but she was not on time. Police have recovered several medicine and vitamin wrappers from the room, but they have sent the drugs for forensic analysis for identification.

The police said it is most likely that he had an overdose and died of a heart attack. The final cause of death would be known only after receiving viscera reports from the forensic doctor.

Police said all angles are being taken on this case. All the details would be known after the lab reports are in.

Are Sex-Enhancement Pills Safe When Prescribed?

Medically prescribed pills like sildenafil and tadalafil are safe and are commonly used to treat erectile dysfunction (ED) so that men can achieve and sustain an erection. When used as directed, these pills can improve confidence and sexual wellness. Doctors often prescribe these pills after checking a patient’s overall health to ensure that these issues are not caused by other conditions like heart disease and diabetes.

What Are the Risks Associated With Over-the-Counter and Unregulated Sex Pills?

If taken without medical supervision, particularly over-the-counter or unregulated pills, these pills can be dangerous. Many of these pills are available in India are not regulated and have undeclared or harmful ingredients. Some of these pills can cause sudden drops in blood pressure, leading to heart attack or stroke when taken with other medications. Other common side effects are dizziness, headaches, nausea, and changes in vision. Some pills can cause priapism, an emergency that requires immediate medical attention.

Can Misuse of These Drugs Result in Fatal Consequences?

Might an overdose or misuse of some sex-enhancement drugs result in fatal consequences? In absence of proper dosage control or knowledge about other medication which the user might be using, a person might end up exposing himself to a potentially fatal danger. According to the experts, a person with existing cardiovascular problems might be most susceptible to such a danger.

What Precautions Need to be Followed?

Medical experts have cautioned people against using sex enhancement drugs without a prescription. It is crucial, they say, to see a qualified doctor who can rule out underlying medical conditions and figure out safe dosage levels. There is no need to buy these pills from random sources like social media or online portals. Your medical doctor is the one you should listen to. After all, he is the one who can help you with safer treatment. The Gurugram tragedy is a real wake-up call, reminding us of the thin line between medical benefit and potential danger and the importance of sexual health.

Disclaimer: The information provided is for awareness purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Readers are advised not to self-medicate or consume any drugs, including sex-enhancement pills, without consulting a qualified healthcare professional.

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