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Home > Entertainment News > Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 38: Ranveer Singh Starrer Earns Rs 2.95 Crore, Crosses Rs 1,770 Crore Worldwide Despite Bhooth Bangla Competition

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 38: Ranveer Singh Starrer Earns Rs 2.95 Crore, Crosses Rs 1,770 Crore Worldwide Despite Bhooth Bangla Competition

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 38: According to Sacnilk, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 2.95 crore. With this, the film’s total India net earnings have reached Rs 1,127.14 crore. Meanwhile, the gross domestic collection stands at Rs 1,349.13 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 26, 2026 08:45:43 IST

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 38: Ranveer Singh Starrer Earns Rs 2.95 Crore, Crosses Rs 1,770 Crore Worldwide Despite Bhooth Bangla Competition

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 continues its impressive run at the box office even after more than a month in theatres. On Day 38, Aditya Dhar’s film earned Rs 2.95 crore which shows steady growth over the weekend despite strong competition from not only Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla but also Michael Jackson’s biopic Michael. With this, Dhurandhar: The Revenge had India’s net collection to Rs 1,130 crore, while its worldwide total has crossed the massive Rs 1,770 crore mark. Even with new releases and Hollywood films in the race, Dhurandhar 2 is holding its ground and remains a top choice for moviegoers. 

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 38

According to Sacnilk, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 2.95 crore. With this, the film’s total India net earnings have reached Rs 1,127.14 crore. Meanwhile, the gross domestic collection stands at Rs 1,349.13 crore. 

Globally, Dhurandhar 2 has amassed Rs 1,772 crore so far which includes an overseas contribution of Rs 423.75 crore which further cementing its strong box office performance. 

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Weekly 

Period

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection (Rs)

Week 1

674.17 crore

Week 2

263.65 crore

Week 3

110.60 crore

Week 4

54.70 crore

Week 5

19.25 crore

Day 37 (6th Friday)

1.55 crore

Day 38 (6th Saturday)

2.95 crore

Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Amid Dhurandhar 2 Success

Akshay Kumar’s horror comedy Bhooth Bangla has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on its 9th day. The movie stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Tabu in key roles. Meanwhile, the much-anticipated Hollywood release Michael, a biopic of Michael Jackson, collected Rs 5 crore on Saturday. The Hollywood film features Jaafar Jackson, Colman Domingo, Nia Long, and Miles Teller among others.

Also Read: Raghu Rai Cause Of Death: Renowned Photographer Who Captured India’s Soul Dies At 84 

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Tags: Aditya Dharanveer singhBhooth Bangla Box Office Collectiondhurandhar 2Dhurandhar 2 box office collectionDhurandhar 2 box office collection day 38home-hero-pos-6michael box office collection

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 38: Ranveer Singh Starrer Earns Rs 2.95 Crore, Crosses Rs 1,770 Crore Worldwide Despite Bhooth Bangla Competition

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 38: Ranveer Singh Starrer Earns Rs 2.95 Crore, Crosses Rs 1,770 Crore Worldwide Despite Bhooth Bangla Competition

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 38: Ranveer Singh Starrer Earns Rs 2.95 Crore, Crosses Rs 1,770 Crore Worldwide Despite Bhooth Bangla Competition
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 38: Ranveer Singh Starrer Earns Rs 2.95 Crore, Crosses Rs 1,770 Crore Worldwide Despite Bhooth Bangla Competition
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 38: Ranveer Singh Starrer Earns Rs 2.95 Crore, Crosses Rs 1,770 Crore Worldwide Despite Bhooth Bangla Competition
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 38: Ranveer Singh Starrer Earns Rs 2.95 Crore, Crosses Rs 1,770 Crore Worldwide Despite Bhooth Bangla Competition

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