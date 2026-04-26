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Home > India News > Raghu Rai Cause Of Death: Renowned Photographer Who Captured India’s Soul Dies At 84

Raghu Rai Cause Of Death: Renowned Photographer Who Captured India’s Soul Dies At 84

Veteran photographer Raghu Rai, widely regarded as a pioneer of Indian photojournalism, has died at the age of 84, leaving behind a powerful visual legacy spanning over six decades.

(Image Credit: Raghu Rai Instagram)
(Image Credit: Raghu Rai Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 26, 2026 08:35:44 IST

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Raghu Rai Cause Of Death: Renowned Photographer Who Captured India’s Soul Dies At 84

Raghu Rai: Raghu Rai who achieved mastery in Indian photojournalism and became a member of Magnum operated as both photographer and photojournalist to document India’s evolving geographical features. The official Instagram account of Rai announced his death which brought an end to his 60 year professional life that had established India as a country through his photographic work. The Indian photojournalistic community experienced a major loss with Rai’s death because his photographic work documented India’s social and political and cultural changes throughout time.

Raghu Rai Cause Of Death: Renowned Photographer Who Captured India’s Soul Dies At 84 

Raghu Rai: Rai was born in Jhang (now Pakistan) on 18 December, 1942 to a new born India. He started his professional path when he began studying with his sibling S. Paul during the early 1960s. The Statesman in New Delhi appointed him chief photographer in 1965 which allowed him to begin demonstrating his talent for storytelling. The Paris exhibition of 1971 launched Rai’s professional path because Henri Cartier Bresson the famous photographer discovered him there and later helped him secure a position with Magnum Photos in 1977. Rai created his best photo stories during his time at India Today which he used to work with prestigious publications.




Raghu Rai: Rai’s work became known for its empathetic quality which included his coverage of the 1984 Bhopal gas leak that stands as one of the biggest photographic documentation from industrial accidents. Rai created stunning portraits of Indira Gandhi and Mother Teresa while he documented the fundamental aspects of daily life in India. Rai won the Padma Shri award and received multiple international awards and published more than 18 books and held exhibitions throughout the globe. He gained recognition as a journalist who possessed both artistic talent and dedication to his work because he captured the ‘soul of India’ which continues to motivate future visual storytellers.

Also Read: ‘Punjab Ka Gaddar, Murdabad’: AAP Youth Wing Protests Across State, Defaces Homes of MPs Who Joined BJP

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Raghu Rai Cause Of Death: Renowned Photographer Who Captured India’s Soul Dies At 84

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Raghu Rai Cause Of Death: Renowned Photographer Who Captured India’s Soul Dies At 84
Raghu Rai Cause Of Death: Renowned Photographer Who Captured India’s Soul Dies At 84
Raghu Rai Cause Of Death: Renowned Photographer Who Captured India’s Soul Dies At 84
Raghu Rai Cause Of Death: Renowned Photographer Who Captured India’s Soul Dies At 84

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