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Home > India News > ‘Punjab Ka Gaddar, Murdabad’: AAP Youth Wing Protests Across State, Defaces Homes of MPs Who Joined BJP

‘Punjab Ka Gaddar, Murdabad’: AAP Youth Wing Protests Across State, Defaces Homes of MPs Who Joined BJP

Aam Aadmi Party Youth Wing protested across Punjab after several MPs joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, calling them “Gaddar” and vandalising their homes, while AAP leaders demanded disqualification over defection.

AAP Youth Wing Raises ‘Punjab Ka Gaddar’ Slogans (Image: ANI)
AAP Youth Wing Raises ‘Punjab Ka Gaddar’ Slogans (Image: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 25, 2026 20:55:08 IST

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‘Punjab Ka Gaddar, Murdabad’: AAP Youth Wing Protests Across State, Defaces Homes of MPs Who Joined BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party’s Youth Wing staged aggressive protests on Saturday against seven Rajya Sabha MPs who recently merged with the Bharatiya Janata Party. The demonstrations were held across Punjab, with protesters targeting the residences of the MPs and branding them “Gaddar” (traitor).

In Jalandhar, protestors reached the house of cricketer-turned-politician Harbhajan Singh and spray-painted the word “Gaddar” in both English and Punjabi on the walls. They also raised slogans like, “Punjab ka Gaddar, Murdabad”, expressing anger over his decision to switch sides.

Protests Intensify Across Punjab as AAP Youth Wing Targets Leaders

Similar protests were seen at the home and office of MP Rajinder Gupta, where demonstrators wrote “Traitors of Punjab” on walls and even burned his effigy. Despite the presence of heavy police deployment, members of the Youth Wing managed to carry out their demonstrations.

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During the protests, Parminder Singh Goldy, Punjab President of the AAP Youth Wing, strongly criticised both the BJP and the MPs who left the party. He said, “These people have betrayed the people of Punjab by surrendering to the BJP in the centre.” He also added that the people of Punjab continue to stand firmly with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

MPs Join BJP, Trigger Political Storm and Strong Reactions

The protests come after several MPs, including Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, parted ways with the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday and joined the BJP in the presence of party leaders.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Chadha said that Sandeep Pathak, Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikramjit Singh Sahney and Swati Maliwal had also switched to the BJP. He stated, “Today, every true patriot who nurtured the Aam Aadmi Party with their blood and sweat and joined it with great expectations has either left the Aam Aadmi Party or is leaving it. Every honest, hardworking person feels that there is no longer room for work in the Aam Aadmi Party. And the Aam Aadmi Party is now walking on a wrong path that no one wants to be associated with. Consequently, one by one, many leaders have left the Aam Aadmi Party.”

AAP Responds Strongly, Plans Legal Action Over Defection

The development triggered sharp reactions from AAP leaders, even as the BJP welcomed the new entrants. The political atmosphere quickly became heated, with both sides exchanging strong statements.

Amid this, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh announced that he would write to the Rajya Sabha chairman seeking disqualification of the three MPs. He cited the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, which deals with disqualification on the grounds of defection. Meanwhile, AAP Punjab’s official social media handles also shared a graphic using the names of the defecting MPs to spell out the word “Gaddar,” further intensifying the political clash.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Bishnoi Gang Issues Death Threats To Sidhu Moosewala’s Father, Punjab DGP And Other Leaders Opposing ‘Lawrence of Punjab’ Web Series    

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‘Punjab Ka Gaddar, Murdabad’: AAP Youth Wing Protests Across State, Defaces Homes of MPs Who Joined BJP

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‘Punjab Ka Gaddar, Murdabad’: AAP Youth Wing Protests Across State, Defaces Homes of MPs Who Joined BJP

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‘Punjab Ka Gaddar, Murdabad’: AAP Youth Wing Protests Across State, Defaces Homes of MPs Who Joined BJP
‘Punjab Ka Gaddar, Murdabad’: AAP Youth Wing Protests Across State, Defaces Homes of MPs Who Joined BJP
‘Punjab Ka Gaddar, Murdabad’: AAP Youth Wing Protests Across State, Defaces Homes of MPs Who Joined BJP
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