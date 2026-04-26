CSK vs GT Toss And Match Prediction: Who Will Today’s IPL Match At Chepauk — Chennai Super Kings or Gujarat Titans?

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings will take on 2022 winners Gujarat Titans in Match 37 of the IPL 2026 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday in the first of the double header contest. As the tournament hits its midpoint, both teams are in comparable standings on the points table, each having achieved three victories and four defeats in seven matches. A win in this match could be vital for either team to build momentum and move up the rankings.

CSK enter the match with confidence following a decisive 103-run victory against their fierce rivals, the Mumbai Indians, at the Wankhede Stadium. Conversely, GT comes into this match following two consecutive losses, having initially suffered a substantial 99-run defeat to MI and subsequently falling short by five wickets against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, despite an excellent century from Sai Sudharsan. These obstacles followed a three-match winning run that had rejuvenated their campaign.

CSK vs GT Toss Prediction: As per the pitch report, the track is likely to be a belter for batters, with spinners getting some assist. However, a 200-plus total could be a good total to defend in the afternoon conditions. Expect the team winning the toss to bat first.

CSK vs GT Match Prediction:

Considering recent performances, one would likely favor Chennai Super Kings to clinch this game. Although the five-time champions faced a significant setback with Ayush Mhatre’s season-ending injury – their top run-scorer until recently – the return to form of star batter Sanju Samson, who has scored two centuries in his last four matches, is excellent news and has been crucial to their revival during the middle of the season.

GT, on the other hand, has experienced a stop-start season so far and has suffered defeats in their last two matches – losing to Mumbai Indians (by 99 runs) at home and to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (by 5 wickets) away. Although a comeback from the Shubman Gill-led team cannot be dismissed, their confidence has undoubtedly been affected this past week.

CSK vs GT Squads:

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Veer, Matthew Short, Matt Henry, Urvil Patel, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Zakary Foulkes, Akash Madhwal, Aman Khan, Ramakrishna Ghosh

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Arshad Khan, Luke Wood, Connor Esterhuizen, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma