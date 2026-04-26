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Home > Education News > NEET Admit Card 2026 OUT Soon: NTA to Release UG Admit Card Today at neet.nta.nic.in; NEET Hall Ticket Link, Steps to Download, Exam Date, Time

NEET Admit Card 2026 OUT Soon: NTA to Release UG Admit Card Today at neet.nta.nic.in; NEET Hall Ticket Link, Steps to Download, Exam Date, Time

NEET Admit Card 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the NEET UG 2026 admit card today on April 26. NEET 2026 exam will be conducted on May 3 on the first Sunday of May. NEET UG 2026 exam will be held in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

NEET Admit Card 2026 OUT Soon: NTA to Release UG Admit Card Today at neet.nta.nic.inNEET Admit Card 2026 OUT Soon: NTA to Release UG Admit Card Today at neet.nta.nic.in
NEET Admit Card 2026 OUT Soon: NTA to Release UG Admit Card Today at neet.nta.nic.inNEET Admit Card 2026 OUT Soon: NTA to Release UG Admit Card Today at neet.nta.nic.in

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 26, 2026 09:31:59 IST

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NEET Admit Card 2026 OUT Soon: NTA to Release UG Admit Card Today at neet.nta.nic.in; NEET Hall Ticket Link, Steps to Download, Exam Date, Time

NEET Admit Card 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the NEET UG 2026 admit card today on April 26. Candidates who will appear for the medical entrance exam on May 3 must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre for verification. The admit card will be made available only in online mode and will not be sent via post. Students should note that duplicate hall tickets will not be issued at the exam centres, so they must avoid any alterations and keep the document carefully for future reference. 

NEET 2026 Exam Date, Time 

NEET 2026 exam will be conducted on May 3 on the first Sunday of May. NEET UG 2026 exam will be held in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. 

Event

You Might Be Interested In

Date

Online Submission of Application Form

February 8 to March 8, 2026

Last Date for Fee Payment

March 8, 2026

Correction Window

March 10 to March 12, 2026

Admit Card Release

April 26, 2026

NEET UG 2026 Exam Date

May 3, 2026

Exam Timing

2 pm to 5 pm

How to Download NEET Admit Card 2026? 

Candidates can download NEET Admit Card 2026 through the steps mentioned below:
Step 1: Go to the official NEET website (neet.nta.nic.in) and click on the NEET UG 2026 admit card lnk under the candidate activity section on the homepage.

Step 2: Entre your application number along with your password or date of birth, and carefully fill in the security pin before submitting the login details. 

Step 3: Once logged in, verify all the details mentioned on the admit card, including your name, roll number, exam centre, reporting time, exam medium, and other personal information. 

Step 4: Download the admit card in PDF format and print it clearly on A4-size paper. It’s advisable to keep multiple copies for exam day and future admission needs.

Step 5: On the exam day, carry the printed admit card, a valid government ID, and a passport-sized photograph, and make sure to follow the prescribed dress code and all given instructions carefully. 

Direct Link to Download NEET Admit Card 2026: Click Here

NTA NEET Hall Ticket 2026: NEET Exam Pattern 2026 

The NEET UG exam will be conducted in a multiple-choice format, with four options and one correct answer per question, from 2 pm to 5 pm. Physics and Chemistry will have 45 questions each (180 marks each), while Biology (Botany and Zoology) will include 90 questions for 360 marks, taking the total to 180 questions and 720 marks.

NEET Admit Card 2026: Dress Code Rules For NEET Exam 

Candidates have been instructed to wear light clothing with short sleeves, while slippers and low-heeled sandals are permitted. Those in customary attire should report early for frisking, while any medical exemptions relating to dress require prior approval from NTA.

Also Read: ICSE, ISC Results 2026 Expected Soon at results.cisce.org: Check Result Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download 

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NEET Admit Card 2026 OUT Soon: NTA to Release UG Admit Card Today at neet.nta.nic.in; NEET Hall Ticket Link, Steps to Download, Exam Date, Time

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NEET Admit Card 2026 OUT Soon: NTA to Release UG Admit Card Today at neet.nta.nic.in; NEET Hall Ticket Link, Steps to Download, Exam Date, Time
NEET Admit Card 2026 OUT Soon: NTA to Release UG Admit Card Today at neet.nta.nic.in; NEET Hall Ticket Link, Steps to Download, Exam Date, Time
NEET Admit Card 2026 OUT Soon: NTA to Release UG Admit Card Today at neet.nta.nic.in; NEET Hall Ticket Link, Steps to Download, Exam Date, Time
NEET Admit Card 2026 OUT Soon: NTA to Release UG Admit Card Today at neet.nta.nic.in; NEET Hall Ticket Link, Steps to Download, Exam Date, Time

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