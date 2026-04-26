Was The Shooter Of White House Correspondents’ Dinner Linked To Iran? Trump Responds, Shares Chilling CCTV Footage — Watch Video

US President Donald Trump was evacuated to safety from the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner which took place in Washington US after a shooter started shooting. The gunfire that broke out caused panic among the elite political, media and entertainment figures gathered at the prestigious event. The police authorities responded to the attack within a short time frame and took the shooter into custody. The police are currently conducting an examination to determine what caused the attack.

Was The Shooter Of White House Correspondents’ Dinner Linked To Iran? Trump Responds, Shares CCTV Footage — Watch Video

The Secret Service agents who protect the President moved to his defense after they heard gunfire which resulted in them executing his evacuation from the event only two minutes later. The security forces arrived at the location after witnesses reported that attendees had become frightened because of the shootings and started looking for safe spaces. The National Guard together with law enforcement officers was called to the scene to assist with security operations and area protection. The security staff responded quickly to the situation which allowed them to control the dangerous situation that occurred at the full capacity event.









Trump received a question about whether the attack connected to Iran tensions after he answered, ‘I don’t think so’. The statement indicated that at the beginning of the investigation no evidence showed that the attack had global connections. Authorities are investigating the attack details which have not established any links yet. The authorities investigate the shooter’s reasons for his actions while simultaneously enhancing security measures after the terror incident.

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