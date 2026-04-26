SWISS Flight Engine Fire in Delhi: Airbus A330 Engine Fails, Takeoff Aborted at 1 AM, 228 Passengers, 4 Infants Evacuated, 6 Injured

SWISS Air Flight Engine Fire: A major aviation emergency unfolded late Sunday night at Terminal 3 of Delhi’s IGI Airport. According to reports, smoke was observed emanating from the left wheel of Swiss Air Flight LX147 (Delhi-Zurich) during takeoff, following which the flight was immediately halted. All the passengers were evacuated on the runway using emergency slides, officials said, adding the flight was scheduled to fly to Switzerland’s Zurich. Flight No. LX147, an Airbus A330, began its takeoff run at 1.08 am when one of the engines failed and a fire broke out, officials said.







SWISS Flight Engine Fire in Delhi

The incident involving Swiss Air Flight LX147 (DEL-ZRH) occurred around 2 am. As per sources, 232 passengers were onboard.

“We are aware of an incident involving flight LX147 in Delhi. The aircraft involved is an Airbus A330, registration HB-JHK. SWISS has established a task force. There were 228 passengers and four infants on board,” SWISS said in a statement.

“Shortly after takeoff, just after 1 am local time in India, an issue occurred with one of the engines. The crew rejected the takeoff and, following an assessment of the situation, decided as a precaution to evacuate the aircraft. Six passengers currently receiving medical attention, crew unharmed,” the airline said.

How Many Were Injured in SWISS Flight Engine Fire?

According to sources, four passengers of the total of 232 passengers on board the Swiss Air flight sustained minor injuries during evacuation via chute. The take-off of the flight was aborted after smoke was observed from the left-side wheel, the sources told ANI.

The Delhi Airport said that the operations remained unaffected. Assessing the situation, the crew members immediately declared an emergency. Subsequently, passengers were evacuated via emergency slides, resulting in minor injuries to four passengers.

SWISS Flight Aborted at 1 AM After Engine Fire

Meanwhile, at 2:06 am, the fire department was alerted to a “full hydraulic emergency” on Runway 28 (the night runway) at IGI Airport. Upon receiving the alert, five fire tenders were dispatched to the scene. According to the fire department, the situation was brought under control, and a safe landing of the aircraft was successfully executed around 3:30 am.

IndiGo Emergency Landing After Engine Failure

Earlier on March 28, an IndiGo made an emergency landing at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in the national capital after experiencing an engine failure-like situation, as per the police.

According to Delhi Police, the flight was coming from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, to Delhi when the emergency occurred. The Delhi Fire Service received an alert at 10:53am and responded promptly.

Inputs from ANI

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