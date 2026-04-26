CSK vs GT, IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni Play Today? — Injury Update, H2H Record, Pitch Report, Predicted Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings have climbed into the top half of the Indian Premier League 2026 points table and will now look to break into the top four when they face Gujarat Titans in an important mid-season clash on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

After a slow start, CSK have found form, winning three of their last four matches. Their confidence is high following a dominant 103-run victory over Mumbai Indians, powered by Sanju Samson’s second century of the season. Led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK currently sit just outside the top four with six points and will aim to continue their momentum in the playoff race.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans have struggled in recent games, suffering back-to-back defeats. Although they are level with CSK on points, they are placed seventh due to a weaker net run rate. Their cautious batting approach, an underperforming middle order, and some fielding lapses have hurt their campaign so far.

CSK vs GT, IPL 2026: Head-to-Head

The two sides have played 8 matches against each other with both winning four each.

CSK vs GT, IPL 2026: Stats

In matches between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, the highest team total is 231/3, scored by GT in Ahmedabad on May 10, 2024, while the lowest is 133/5 by CSK in Mumbai on May 15, 2022. GT registered the biggest win by wickets, chasing down 134 with seven wickets in hand at the Wankhede Stadium, whereas CSK hold the record for the biggest win by runs, defeating GT by 83 runs after posting 230/5 and restricting them to 147/9 in 2025.

Individually, Ruturaj Gaikwad leads the run charts with 350 runs in seven matches for CSK and also holds the records for most sixes (18) and most 50-plus scores (4) in this fixture. The highest individual score is 104 by Shubman Gill for GT. With the ball, Rashid Khan has taken the most wickets (9), while Anshul Kamboj recorded the best bowling figures of 3/13.

The most appearances in this rivalry are shared by MS Dhoni, Shivam Dube, Gill, Rashid Khan, and Rahul Tewatia, with eight matches each.

CSK Vs GT IPL Match: Chennai Pitch Report

There was a time when spinners used to dictate the terms at Chepauk. However, in line with the trend of belters, the venue has also started dishing out batting paradises. 200-plus totals have become a regular affair.

CSK Vs GT Predicted XIs

Chennai Super Kings Probable XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary

Impact subs: Prashant Veer, Matthew Short, Matt Henry, Akeal Hosein, Urvil Patel

Gujarat Titans Probable XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (captain), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

Impact subs: Prasidh Krishna, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Arshad Khan

Also Read: IPL 2026 Points Table | Latest Standings on April 25 After SRH Beat RR— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

