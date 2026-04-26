IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 25 After SRH Beat RR— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

IPL 2026 Points Table: The IPL is going strong right now, with ten teams playing: the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the Chennai Super Kings, the Mumbai Indians, the Kolkata Knight Riders, the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Rajasthan Royals, the Punjab Kings, the Gujarat Titans, the Lucknow Super Giants, and the Delhi Capitals. The league is one of the most competitive T20 tournaments in the world because each team has a mix of experienced international players and young players from their own country.
SRH Beat RR In IPL 2026
IPL 2026 Points Table After RR vs SRH
There are ten teams in the tournament, and they are divided into two groups for the league stage, just like in the 2023 Indian Premier League. Each team plays the other teams in its group twice and the teams in the other group once. This makes sure that all the franchises get together, which makes rivalries between groups even more important. The playoffs start after the league phase is over for the top four teams. The top two teams in Qualifier 1 compete for a place in the final. The Eliminator is for the teams that finish third and fourth. The team that loses is no longer in the running. In Qualifier 2, the winner of the Eliminator plays the loser of Qualifier 1. The winner of this game will move on to the final. Points earned determine the standings, and if two teams are tied, the net run rate is used to break the tie. The Punjab Kings are in first place with 13 points right now. After their most recent win, the Sunrisers Hyderabad moved up to third place.
|Rank
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|7
|6
|0
|1
|13
|+1.333
|2
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|+1.101
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|+0.815
|4
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|+0.602
|5
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|+0.118
|6
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|-0.184
|7
|Gujarat Titans (GT)
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|-0.790
|8
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|7
|2
|5
|0
|4
|-0.736
|9
|Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|7
|2
|5
|0
|4
|-1.277
|10
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|7
|1
|5
|1
|3
|-0.879
Points Table Updated After RR vs SRH IPL 2026 Match
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