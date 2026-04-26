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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 25 After SRH Beat RR— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 25 After SRH Beat RR— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

Take a look at the IPL 2026 points table as of April 25. Here's a look at the latest standings after the exciting RR vs SRH game. Find out the full list of team rankings, Net Run Rate (NRR), and points for all ten franchises: MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, and DC.

IPL 2026 Points Table Latest Standings on April 25 After SRH Beat RR. Photo X
IPL 2026 Points Table Latest Standings on April 25 After SRH Beat RR. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: April 26, 2026 01:25:57 IST

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 25 After SRH Beat RR— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

IPL 2026 Points Table: The IPL is going strong right now, with ten teams playing: the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the Chennai Super Kings, the Mumbai Indians, the Kolkata Knight Riders, the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Rajasthan Royals, the Punjab Kings, the Gujarat Titans, the Lucknow Super Giants, and the Delhi Capitals. The league is one of the most competitive T20 tournaments in the world because each team has a mix of experienced international players and young players from their own country.

SRH Beat RR In IPL 2026 

In their IPL 2026 match, the Sunrisers Hyderabad beat the Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets. Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma both hit half-centuries. Kishan scored 74 runs, making him the top scorer, while Abhishek scored a fiery 57 runs as SRH chased down a target of 229. Earlier, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hit a record-breaking hundred off just 36 balls, and RR scored 228 runs for the loss of six wickets. Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel made a great partnership, and Sooryavanshi became the first batter in IPL history to score two hundreds in 40 balls or less. Eshan Malinga took the most wickets for SRH, and Pat Cummins bowled a good, cheap spell when he came back.

IPL 2026 Points Table After RR vs SRH

There are ten teams in the tournament, and they are divided into two groups for the league stage, just like in the 2023 Indian Premier League. Each team plays the other teams in its group twice and the teams in the other group once. This makes sure that all the franchises get together, which makes rivalries between groups even more important. The playoffs start after the league phase is over for the top four teams. The top two teams in Qualifier 1 compete for a place in the final. The Eliminator is for the teams that finish third and fourth. The team that loses is no longer in the running. In Qualifier 2, the winner of the Eliminator plays the loser of Qualifier 1. The winner of this game will move on to the final. Points earned determine the standings, and if two teams are tied, the net run rate is used to break the tie. The Punjab Kings are in first place with 13 points right now. After their most recent win, the Sunrisers Hyderabad moved up to third place.

You Might Be Interested In
Rank Team P W L NR Pts NRR
1 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 7 6 0 1 13 +1.333
2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 7 5 2 0 10 +1.101
3 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 8 5 3 0 10 +0.815
4 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 8 5 3 0 10 +0.602
5 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 7 3 4 0 6 +0.118
6 Delhi Capitals (DC) 7 3 4 0 6 -0.184
7 Gujarat Titans (GT) 7 3 4 0 6 -0.790
8 Mumbai Indians (MI) 7 2 5 0 4 -0.736
9 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 7 2 5 0 4 -1.277
10 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 7 1 5 1 3 -0.879

Points Table Updated After RR vs SRH IPL 2026 Match 

Read More: IPL 2026 Orange Cap: Abhishek Sharma Overtakes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In RR vs SRH, Rahul Drops To Third After Record Ton | List Of Top 10 Run-Scorers

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Tags: Cricket newshome-hero-pos-5indian premier leagueIPL 2026 Points TableIPL 2026 standingsIPL Points Tablerr vs srh

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 25 After SRH Beat RR— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 25 After SRH Beat RR— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 25 After SRH Beat RR— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 25 After SRH Beat RR— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 25 After SRH Beat RR— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

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