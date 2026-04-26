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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Orange Cap: Abhishek Sharma Overtakes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In RR vs SRH, Rahul Drops To Third After Record Ton | List Of Top 10 Run-Scorers

IPL 2026 Orange Cap: Abhishek Sharma Overtakes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In RR vs SRH, Rahul Drops To Third After Record Ton | List Of Top 10 Run-Scorers

Abhishek Sharma climbed to the top of the IPL 2026 Orange Cap leaderboard with a 57-run knock in RR vs SRH, overtaking centurion Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Heinrich Klaasen remain in contention among top run-scorers.

Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: April 26, 2026 00:12:22 IST

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IPL 2026 Orange Cap: Abhishek Sharma Overtakes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In RR vs SRH, Rahul Drops To Third After Record Ton | List Of Top 10 Run-Scorers

RR vs SRH, IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma climbed to the top of the Orange Cap leaderboard after a blistering knock of 57 runs against the Rajasthan Royals. In a day full of runs, the Orange Cap changed heads quiet a few times. It was with Virat Kohli before KL Rahul took it after the first innings in the DC vs PBKS clash. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi struck a century in the first innings of the Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad clash and took the Orange Cap. Meanwhile, in the second innings, Abhishek scored a half-century and climbed to the top of the rankings when it comes to the most runs in IPL 2026.

RR vs SRH: How has Abhishek Sharma performed in IPL 2026?

Abhishek Sharma has been in top form in the IPL 2026 season. The left-handed batter after a poor outing in the T20 World Cup 2026 bounced back in form. He scored 57 runs tonight against the Rajasthan Royals to climb to the top of the Orange Cap leaderboard. 

IPL 2026: Who scored the most runs in RR vs SRH?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored the most runs in RR vs SRH. The left-handed opening batter socred 103 runs in the first innings for the Rajasthan Royals. However, the 15-year-old remained on the losing side despite the special knock. 

You Might Be Interested In

IPL 2026 Orange Cap List after RR vs SRH

Position

Player

Team

Matches

Runs

Strike Rate

Average

Highest Score

1

Abhishek Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad

8

380

212.29

54.28

135*

2

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Rajasthan Royals

8

357

234.86

44.62

103

3

Heinrich Klaasen

Sunrisers Hyderabad

7

320

153.11

53.33

62

4

Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

7

328

163.18

54.66

81

5

Ishan Kishan

Sunrisers Hyderabad

8

312

198.72

39.00

91

6

Shubman Gill

Gujarat Titans

6

297

149.24

49.50

86

7

Sanju Samson

Chennai Super Kings

7

293

178.65

58.60

115*

8

Prabhsimran Singh

Punjab Kings

7

287

192.61

57.40

80*

9

Shreyas Iyer

Punjab Kings

7

279

186.00

69.75

71*

10

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rajasthan Royals

8

255

153.61

42.50

77*

RR vs SRH: Who has scored the most runs in IPL history?

The record for most runs scored in IPL history is held by Virat Kohli. With 8,989 runs, the right-handed batter is destined to become the first player in the tournament to surpass the 9000-run milestone. He has a strike rate of 133.76 and an IPL average just below 40.

IPL 2026: Who scored the most runs in DC vs PBKS?

KL Rahul scored the most runs in DC vs PBKS clash. The DC opener created history by scoring the highest individual score by an Indian batter. He made 152 runs in the first innings, but unfortunately, the historic knock went in vain.

RR vs SRH: Who has won the most Orange Caps in IPL history?

In IPL history, David Warner is the player with the most Orange Caps. With 562 runs in 2015, 641 in 2017, and 692 in 2019, the Australian hitter took home the trophy.

Also Read: PSL 2026 Points Table After Lahore Qalandars Beat Peshawar Zalmi Keep Playoffs Qualification Alive: Check Latest Standings On April 25

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Tags: Abhishek SharmaHeinrich KlaasenIPL 2026ishan kishanMost runs in IPL 2026Orange CapPrabhsimran SinghRajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabadrr vs srhshreyas iyerVaibhav Sooryavanshiyashasvi jaiswal

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