IPL 2026 Orange Cap: Abhishek Sharma Overtakes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In RR vs SRH, Rahul Drops To Third After Record Ton | List Of Top 10 Run-Scorers

RR vs SRH, IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma climbed to the top of the Orange Cap leaderboard after a blistering knock of 57 runs against the Rajasthan Royals. In a day full of runs, the Orange Cap changed heads quiet a few times. It was with Virat Kohli before KL Rahul took it after the first innings in the DC vs PBKS clash. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi struck a century in the first innings of the Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad clash and took the Orange Cap. Meanwhile, in the second innings, Abhishek scored a half-century and climbed to the top of the rankings when it comes to the most runs in IPL 2026.

RR vs SRH: How has Abhishek Sharma performed in IPL 2026?

Abhishek Sharma has been in top form in the IPL 2026 season. The left-handed batter after a poor outing in the T20 World Cup 2026 bounced back in form. He scored 57 runs tonight against the Rajasthan Royals to climb to the top of the Orange Cap leaderboard.

IPL 2026: Who scored the most runs in RR vs SRH?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored the most runs in RR vs SRH. The left-handed opening batter socred 103 runs in the first innings for the Rajasthan Royals. However, the 15-year-old remained on the losing side despite the special knock.

IPL 2026 Orange Cap List after RR vs SRH

Position Player Team Matches Runs Strike Rate Average Highest Score 1 Abhishek Sharma Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 380 212.29 54.28 135* 2 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Rajasthan Royals 8 357 234.86 44.62 103 3 Heinrich Klaasen Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 320 153.11 53.33 62 4 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7 328 163.18 54.66 81 5 Ishan Kishan Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 312 198.72 39.00 91 6 Shubman Gill Gujarat Titans 6 297 149.24 49.50 86 7 Sanju Samson Chennai Super Kings 7 293 178.65 58.60 115* 8 Prabhsimran Singh Punjab Kings 7 287 192.61 57.40 80* 9 Shreyas Iyer Punjab Kings 7 279 186.00 69.75 71* 10 Yashasvi Jaiswal Rajasthan Royals 8 255 153.61 42.50 77*

RR vs SRH: Who has scored the most runs in IPL history?

The record for most runs scored in IPL history is held by Virat Kohli. With 8,989 runs, the right-handed batter is destined to become the first player in the tournament to surpass the 9000-run milestone. He has a strike rate of 133.76 and an IPL average just below 40.

IPL 2026: Who scored the most runs in DC vs PBKS?

KL Rahul scored the most runs in DC vs PBKS clash. The DC opener created history by scoring the highest individual score by an Indian batter. He made 152 runs in the first innings, but unfortunately, the historic knock went in vain.

RR vs SRH: Who has won the most Orange Caps in IPL history?

In IPL history, David Warner is the player with the most Orange Caps. With 562 runs in 2015, 641 in 2017, and 692 in 2019, the Australian hitter took home the trophy.

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