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Home > Sports News > PSL 2026 Points Table After Lahore Qalandars Beat Peshawar Zalmi Keep Playoffs Qualification Alive: Check Latest Standings On April 25

PSL 2026 Points Table After Lahore Qalandars Beat Peshawar Zalmi Keep Playoffs Qualification Alive: Check Latest Standings On April 25

Lahore Qalandars defeated Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2026, boosting playoff qualification hopes and moving to fourth spot. Despite the loss, Babar Azam’s Zalmi remain top. Karachi Kings are eliminated, while Multan Sultans and Islamabad United have already qualified.

PSL Points Table after Lahore Qalandars defeat Peshawar Zalmi. Image Credit: X
PSL Points Table after Lahore Qalandars defeat Peshawar Zalmi. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 25, 2026 23:49:37 IST

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PSL 2026 Points Table After Lahore Qalandars Beat Peshawar Zalmi Keep Playoffs Qualification Alive: Check Latest Standings On April 25

PSL 2026 Standings: Peshawar Zalmi’s undefeated streak came to an end in their final league game of the season. The Babar Azam-led side were handed a six-wicket defeat by Lahore Qalandars as they solidified their playoff chances. With this result, Karachi Kings despite winning earlier today against the Quetta Gladiators have been eliminated from the race to playoffs. Meanwhile, Zalmi, in spite of losing tonight against Qalandars lead the PSL 2026 points table and will lead the points table no matter the result from the two games tomorrow. Islamabad United and Multan Sultans having already qualified for the playoffs will play their last game of the league stage tomorrow. 

PSL 2026: Who won the Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi?

Lahore Qalandars won the clash against Peshawar Zalmi and handed the Babar Azam-led side their first defeat of the season. With this win, Qalandars climbed to the fourth spot in the Points table and have now almost qualified their playoff berth. Only a massive win from Hyderabad Kingsmen tomorrow could replace the Qalandars. Their win over Peshawar Zalmi meant that Karachi Kings have been knocked out despite winning earlier today against Quetta Gladiators.

PSL 2026 Points Table

Position

You Might Be Interested In

Teams

Matches

Wins

Losses

No Result

Points

Net Run Rate

1

Peshawar Zalmi (Q)

10

8

1

1

17

+2.324

2

Multan Sultans (Q)

9

6

3

0

12

+0.450

3

Islamabad United (Q)

9

5

3

1

11

+1.766

4

Lahore Qalandars

10

5

5

0

10

-0.482

5

Karachi Kings (E)

10

5

5

0

10

-0.869

6

Hyderabad Kingsmen

9

4

5

0

8

-1.037

7

Quetta Gladiators (E)

10

3

7

0

6

-0.410

8

Rawalpindiz (E)

9

1

8

0

2

-1.330

PSL 2026: Which teams have qualified for PSL Playoffs?

Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Sultans, and Islamabad United are the three teams that have qualified for PSL 2026 playoffs. Zalmi has ended their league stage at the top of the PSL 2026 points table with eight wins in 10 games. MS and ISL are yet to play their final game of the season and will be in action tomorrow. 

PSL 2026: Which team is placed on the bottom of the points table?

The Mohammad Rizwan-led Rawalpindiz is at the bottom of the PSL 2026 standings. As a new team in the game, the Pindiz have had difficulties this season in the Pakistan Super League. They were defeated by Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets, Karachi Kings by five wickets, Islamabad United by seven wickets, Multan Sultans by seven wickets, Quetta Gladiators by 61 runs, Hyderabad Kingsmen by five wickets, Lahore Qalandars by 32 runs, and Multan Sultans by six wickets. Meanwhile, playing their ninth game of the season, the Pindiz registered their first win against Islamabad United by six wickets.

PSL 2026: Which teams have been eliminated from PSL Playoffs?

Rawalpindiz, Quetta Gladiators, and Karachi Kings have been eliminated from the race to the PSL Playoffs. The Pindiz playing their first season in the PSL are languishing at the bottom of the points table having won only a single game from their nine matches so far.

Also Read: DC vs PBKS IPL 2026: Preity Zinta Jokingly Punches Priyansh Arya, Hilarious Celebration Goes Viral After Punjab Kings’ Record Run-Chase— WATCH Viral Video

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PSL 2026 Points Table After Lahore Qalandars Beat Peshawar Zalmi Keep Playoffs Qualification Alive: Check Latest Standings On April 25
PSL 2026 Points Table After Lahore Qalandars Beat Peshawar Zalmi Keep Playoffs Qualification Alive: Check Latest Standings On April 25
PSL 2026 Points Table After Lahore Qalandars Beat Peshawar Zalmi Keep Playoffs Qualification Alive: Check Latest Standings On April 25
PSL 2026 Points Table After Lahore Qalandars Beat Peshawar Zalmi Keep Playoffs Qualification Alive: Check Latest Standings On April 25

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