DC vs PBKS IPL 2026: Preity Zinta Jokingly Punches Priyansh Arya, Hilarious Celebration Goes Viral After Punjab Kings’ Record Run-Chase— WATCH Viral Video

DC vs PBKS IPL 2026: The M. Chinnaswamy may have seen its share of fireworks, but the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi witnessed pure carnage on Saturday as the Punjab Kings (PBKS) etched their name into the history books. In a game that will be remembered for generations, PBKS successfully chased down a target of 265, completing a world-record run-chase against the Delhi Capitals. While the cricket was spectacular, a lighthearted moment between team owner Preity Zinta and young opener Priyansh Arya has stolen the social media spotlight.

DC vs PBKS: How Did Punjab Kings’ Achieve The Historic Run-Chase?

The Punjab Kings went into “beast mode” from the first ball because they were trying to reach a goal that seemed impossible on paper. Prabhsimran Singh (76 off 26 balls) and Priyansh Arya (43 off 17 balls) destroyed the DC bowling attack, scoring the most runs in the season’s first Powerplay with a score of 105/0. The two of them put together a stunning 126-run stand in just 6.5 overs, which set the stage for the historic win.

Even though they lost three quick wickets in the middle overs, captain Shreyas Iyer, who is also known as the “Sarpanch” of Punjab, held the innings together with great skill. Iyer took full advantage of his chances and scored 71 runs off 36 balls, including seven huge sixes, to lead his team to victory with seven balls to spare.

DC vs PBKS: What Was The Viral Celebration Of Preity Zinta-Priyansh Arya Like?

When the PBKS hit the winning runs, the dugout and owner Preity Zinta went crazy with joy. Zinta, who has always been a source of energy for the team, went out onto the pitch to celebrate with her heroes. The “Bollywood veteran” first gave Priyansh Arya a warm hug to show how important he was to the aggressive start.

But the party took a funny turn when Zinta, in a fit of peak excitement, playfully punched Arya in the stomach. The camera caught the young left-hander’s reaction, which was a mix of shock and awkward laughter. Fans have since called the video the most “Preity” way to celebrate a world-record win.

DC vs PBKS: What Does It Mean For Punjab Kings?

The win keeps the Punjab Kings’ unbeaten streak in IPL 2026 going and keeps them at the top of the table. Not only does their ability to chase down 264 improve their net run rate, but it also sends a clear message to all the other teams in the league.

The “Sarpanch” aura is doing great things for Preity Zinta and her team. The Punjab Kings are the clear box office hit of the season, thanks to Iyer’s calm leadership, the openers’ explosive power, and the owner’s viral “punches” of joy.

Read More: IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Declared Fit Ahead Of CSK vs GT Match, But He Still May Not Play! Here’s Why