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Home > Business News > Infosys Share Price Today: Infosys Shares Slip Nearly 5% Despite Strong Q4; Weak FY27 Outlook Weighs On Sentiment

Infosys Share Price Today: Infosys Shares Slip Nearly 5% Despite Strong Q4; Weak FY27 Outlook Weighs On Sentiment

Infosys Share Price Today, April 24: Infosys share price slips nearly 5% despite strong Q4 FY26 results as weak FY27 growth guidance triggers profit booking; stock trades below VWAP amid selling pressure.

Infosys Share Price Today: Infosys Shares Slip Nearly 5% Despite Strong Q4; Weak FY27 Outlook Weighs On Sentiment
Infosys Share Price Today: Infosys Shares Slip Nearly 5% Despite Strong Q4; Weak FY27 Outlook Weighs On Sentiment

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: April 24, 2026 11:06:39 IST

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Infosys Share Price Today: Infosys Shares Slip Nearly 5% Despite Strong Q4; Weak FY27 Outlook Weighs On Sentiment

Infosys Share Price Today, Friday, April 24: Shares of Infosys came under sharp selling pressure on Friday, April 24, falling nearly 5% in early trade despite reporting a strong set of March quarter numbers. The stock slipped as much as 4.48% to ₹1,185 on the BSE, compared with the previous close of ₹1,240.60.

At around 10:42 AM, the stock was trading near its day’s low of ₹1,185 after opening at ₹1,200 and touching an intraday high of ₹1,223.90. It also remained below its VWAP of ₹1,201.11, indicating sustained selling pressure through the session.

Infosys Share Price Today: Weak FY27 guidance leads to profit booking

The fall in Infosys shares is mainly due to a cautious commentary for FY27. The company guided for revenue growth of 1.5%-3.5% in constant currency terms, which is broadly in line with estimates but at the lower end of investors’ expectations.

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The stock saw profit booking as investors seemed to have reacted more to the muted growth outlook rather than the strong quarterly performance.

Infosys Share Price Today: International cues add pressure

Overseas markets also saw weak sentiment with Infosys ADRs falling around 4% in US trading ahead of results. This added to the downward momentum in domestic trade.

Infosys Share Price Today: Q4 FY26 performance continues to be strong

Infosys delivered a solid operational performance in Q4FY26, despite the stock reaction:

Net profit: ₹8,501 crore, up 21% y-o-y
Revenue: ₹46,402 crore up 13.4% YoY and 2% QoQ EBIT margin: ~21%, stable YoY
FY26 revenue: ₹1,78,650 crore, up 9.6% YoY 

The company has also declared a final dividend of ₹25 per share with a record date of June 10 and a payout date of June 25.

Infosys Share Price Today: Market takeaway 

Infosys continues to deliver stable growth in earnings and margins, but market participants are focusing more on forward guidance. But the stock is under sharp intraday selling pressure as the weaker FY27 outlook has overshadowed near-term performance.

In the near term, commentaries on global demand trends are likely to drive sentiment in IT stocks more than headline earnings.

Also Read: Stocks To Watch Today, April 24: RIL, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Adani Green, Shriram Finance In Focus; 29 Firms Lined Up For Q4 Results

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Please consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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Infosys Share Price Today: Infosys Shares Slip Nearly 5% Despite Strong Q4; Weak FY27 Outlook Weighs On Sentiment

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Infosys Share Price Today: Infosys Shares Slip Nearly 5% Despite Strong Q4; Weak FY27 Outlook Weighs On Sentiment

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Infosys Share Price Today: Infosys Shares Slip Nearly 5% Despite Strong Q4; Weak FY27 Outlook Weighs On Sentiment
Infosys Share Price Today: Infosys Shares Slip Nearly 5% Despite Strong Q4; Weak FY27 Outlook Weighs On Sentiment
Infosys Share Price Today: Infosys Shares Slip Nearly 5% Despite Strong Q4; Weak FY27 Outlook Weighs On Sentiment
Infosys Share Price Today: Infosys Shares Slip Nearly 5% Despite Strong Q4; Weak FY27 Outlook Weighs On Sentiment

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