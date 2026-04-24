Stocks To Watch Today, April 24: RIL, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Adani Green, Shriram Finance in Focus; 29 Firms Lined Up for Q4 Results

Stocks to Watch Today, Friday, April 24: Domestic shares are likely to begin trading higher on Friday amid supportive cues from the overseas markets. Nevertheless, stocks would see a high degree of activity amid an earnings-rich day and numerous other corporate news flows.

As many as 29 companies have lined up to release their financial results for the quarter ended March (Q4FY26), as per data available on the BSE.

Stock to watch today, April 24: Companies scheduled to report

The following is a list of the important companies scheduled to report earnings today:

Leading stocks will stay under pressure amid a highly active earnings season.

Today, the market is likely to focus on Reliance Industries’ numbers post-market. The focus will be on the performance of the company’s retail, telecom, and oil-to-chemicals (O2C) segments.

Meanwhile, Shriram Finance and IndusInd Bank will also hold board meetings to discuss their quarterly numbers.

Apart from that, L&T Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, and Zensar Technologies will also release their earnings today.

IT stocks: Mixed signals

Stock to watch today, April 24: Infosys

Infosys reported an in-line Q4 performance on a sequential basis. Revenue increased 2% to ₹46,402 crore, while the EBIT was ₹9,743 crore, marking margins at 21%. The net profit surged 27.8% quarter-on-quarter to ₹8,501 crore. Infosys bagged deal wins worth $3.2 billion, while guidance for FY27 was between 1.5% and 3.5% growth in revenues. The company declared a final dividend of ₹25 per share.

Stock to watch today, April 24: LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree had a mixed quarter, with revenue increasing 4.7% sequentially to ₹11,292 crore. Margins were under pressure at 15.1%, while the PAT surged 43.4% to ₹1,392 crore. The order inflow in the quarter was at $1.69 billion.

Financials and NBFCs

Stock to watch today, April 24: Tata Capital

Tata Capital witnessed a sharp increase of 43% in Q4 profits from a year ago at ₹1,502 crore. However, the company mentioned that it is maintaining a conservative view on its MSME lending due to associated risks stemming from West Asia. The core NII of Tata Capital has increased to ₹3,477 crore, aided by a 29% increase in the asset under management.

Stock to watch today, April 24: Equitas Small Finance Bank

The board of Equitas Small Finance Bank has approved the reappointment of MD & CEO Vasudevan P N for a tenure of 3 years from July 2026.

Key movers from earnings

Stock to watch today, April 24: Cyient

Cyient reported a sharp decline in Q4 profit to ₹54.8 crore, while revenue remained largely flat.

Stock to watch today, April 24: Himadri Speciality Chemical

Himadri Speciality Chemical posted a strong set of numbers with profit rising 33.5% YoY to ₹207.5 crore and revenue up 13.5%.

Stock to watch today, April 24: Adani Energy Solutions

Adani Energy Solutions reported a marginal rise in profit at ₹722.6 crore, while revenue saw healthy growth.

Corporate actions & developments

Stock to watch today, April 24: Rolex Rings

Rolex Rings approved a share buyback worth ₹180 crore via the tender route.

Stock to watch today, April 24: Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra launched two new bikes — the Yezdi Scrambler 350 and the BSA Scrambler 650 — expanding its premium motorcycle portfolio.

Stock to watch today, April 24: InterGlobe Aviation

The DGCA issued a warning letter to InterGlobe Aviation over airfare-related practices, but it did not impose any financial penalty.

Stock to watch today, April 24: Bank of India

Bank of India saw its MD & CEO Rajneesh Karnatak’s tenure extended by three years.

Stock to watch today, April 24: Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank will remain in focus after enforcement action in connection with a ₹145 crore fraud case.

Stock to watch today, April 24: Force Motors

Force Motors acquired Veera Tanneries in a deal valued at around ₹162 crore.

Stock to watch today, April 24: Gujarat Gas

Gujarat Gas is looking to revive demand in Morbi’s ceramic cluster with revised pricing and assured supply.

Stock to watch today, April 24: Larsen & Toubro

Larsen & Toubro has set up a new subsidiary, Vyoma.ai, to focus on AI-led digital transformation.

Stock to watch today, April 24: Aster DM Healthcare

Aster DM Healthcare acquired a 26% stake in a solar SPV for captive power in Kerala.

Stock to watch today, April 24: Aditya Birla Real Estate

Aditya Birla Real Estate reported strong FY26 operational performance, with bookings at ₹8,136 crore.

Stock to watch today, April 24: Market takeaway

With a heavy earnings lineup and multiple stock-specific triggers, markets are likely to see stock-wise action despite a positive start. Investors will closely monitor earnings commentary, management guidance, and global cues for direction throughout the session.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Prices Today (April 24, 2026): Check 24K, 22K Gold and Silver Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata & Other Major Indian Cities

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice. Please consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)