Gold, Silver Prices Today (April 24, 2026): Check 24K, 22K Gold and Silver Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata & Other Major Indian Cities

Gold, Silver Price Today, Friday, April 24: Prices of gold and silver are expected to decline in India, considering the cautious and highly uncertain environment that exists in global bullion market trading. The spot price of gold and silver is slightly below the important psychological levels of $4,700/ounce and $76/ounce, respectively, due to weak investor sentiment.

The conflict between the US and Iran has increased in recent times, especially regarding the Strait of Hormuz, which has kept energy prices on a higher side, thus creating fears of inflation. In such a situation, investors remain wary about investing in precious metals in the short run.

As on 24th April, 2026, the current gold and silver rates in India stand as follows:

Gold, Silver Price Today, April 24: Gold prices remain stable despite challenging times abroad

As per IBJA, 24-carat gold remained constant at ₹1,51,060 for 10 grams (without GST and making charges), and 22-carat gold was at ₹1,47,430 for 10 grams.

Generally, gold prices in India depend on international developments, rupee-dollar exchange rate fluctuations, and seasonal demand, especially before weddings and festive occasions. Although international markets have been volatile, regional prices in cities varied only slightly.

Gold Price today in India, April 24

City-wise gold prices (per gram)

City 24K Gold (₹/g) 22K Gold (₹/g) Delhi 15,369 14,089 Mumbai 15,354 14,074 Kolkata 15,354 14,074 Chennai 15,447 14,159 Kerala 15,355 14,075 Lucknow 15,370 14,090

City-wise gold prices (per 10 gram)

City 24K Gold (₹/10g) 22K Gold (₹/10g) Delhi 1,53,690 1,40,890 Mumbai 1,53,540 1,40,740 Kolkata 1,53,540 1,40,740 Chennai 1,54,470 1,41,590 Bengaluru 1,53,540 1,40,740 Hyderabad 1,53,540 1,40,740 Kerala 1,53,540 1,40,740 Lucknow 1,53,700 1,40,900

The gold prices were highest in Chennai, whereas Mumbai, Kolkata, and Kerala saw rates slightly lower but almost the same. Prices were marginally higher in Delhi and Lucknow.

Gold price today (standard units)

Type 1 gram (₹) 10 grams (₹) 24K Gold 15,106* 1,51,060 22K Gold 14,743* 1,47,430

*Derived from IBJA benchmark rates (approx.)

Silver rates on 24th April, 2026



Silver prices have been fluctuating in accordance with global prices due to industrial demand.

Silver 999: ₹2,59,900/kg

Silver 925: ₹2,59,000/kg

There was no variation in silver prices in major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.

Gold, Silver Price Today, April 24: Silver price today

Type 1 gram (₹) 10 grams (₹) 1 kg (₹) Silver 999 259.9 2,599 2,59,900 Silver 925 259.0 2,590 2,59,000

Gold, Silver Price Today, April 24: What’s driving gold and silver?

US dollar strength drags gold: The dollar index was trading near 98.83 levels as of April 24, rising by around 0.6% on a weekly basis. Usually, the US dollar index rising implies that gold becomes costlier for overseas buyers, lowering the metal’s demand and pushing its prices lower.

Crude oil prices rise: The benchmark crude oil price levels are likely to close higher on a weekly basis. A rise in crude oil prices indicates an increased risk of rising inflation, which may discourage monetary authorities from cutting interest rates, leading to an unfavourable scenario for the yellow metal.

Gold, Silver Price Today, April 24: Market takeaway

Even as external developments continue to drag the precious metals market, gold and silver prices in the domestic market continue to remain flat. As the wedding and festive season approaches, there might be a chance that demand will help stabilise prices, although external cues will remain the primary determinant.

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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice. Please consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)