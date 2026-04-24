LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
watch viral video donald trump Business Iran news ceasefire indian ships Muzaffarnagar birthright citizenship latest india news Bareilly shocking news watch viral video donald trump Business Iran news ceasefire indian ships Muzaffarnagar birthright citizenship latest india news Bareilly shocking news watch viral video donald trump Business Iran news ceasefire indian ships Muzaffarnagar birthright citizenship latest india news Bareilly shocking news watch viral video donald trump Business Iran news ceasefire indian ships Muzaffarnagar birthright citizenship latest india news Bareilly shocking news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
watch viral video donald trump Business Iran news ceasefire indian ships Muzaffarnagar birthright citizenship latest india news Bareilly shocking news watch viral video donald trump Business Iran news ceasefire indian ships Muzaffarnagar birthright citizenship latest india news Bareilly shocking news watch viral video donald trump Business Iran news ceasefire indian ships Muzaffarnagar birthright citizenship latest india news Bareilly shocking news watch viral video donald trump Business Iran news ceasefire indian ships Muzaffarnagar birthright citizenship latest india news Bareilly shocking news
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Gold, Silver Prices Today (April 24, 2026): Check 24K, 22K Gold and Silver Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata & Other Major Indian Cities

Gold, Silver Prices Today (April 24, 2026): Check 24K, 22K Gold and Silver Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata & Other Major Indian Cities

Gold and silver prices in India on April 24, 2026 remain steady amid global volatility. Check latest city-wise gold rates, silver prices, and key factors impacting bullion.

Gold, Silver Prices Today (April 24, 2026): Check 24K, 22K Gold and Silver Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata & Other Major Indian Cities
Gold, Silver Prices Today (April 24, 2026): Check 24K, 22K Gold and Silver Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata & Other Major Indian Cities

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: April 24, 2026 08:35:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gold, Silver Prices Today (April 24, 2026): Check 24K, 22K Gold and Silver Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata & Other Major Indian Cities

Gold, Silver Price Today, Friday, April 24: Prices of gold and silver are expected to decline in India, considering the cautious and highly uncertain environment that exists in global bullion market trading. The spot price of gold and silver is slightly below the important psychological levels of $4,700/ounce and $76/ounce, respectively, due to weak investor sentiment.

The conflict between the US and Iran has increased in recent times, especially regarding the Strait of Hormuz, which has kept energy prices on a higher side, thus creating fears of inflation. In such a situation, investors remain wary about investing in precious metals in the short run.

As on 24th April, 2026, the current gold and silver rates in India stand as follows:

You Might Be Interested In

Gold, Silver Price Today, April 24: Gold prices remain stable despite challenging times abroad

As per IBJA, 24-carat gold remained constant at ₹1,51,060 for 10 grams (without GST and making charges), and 22-carat gold was at ₹1,47,430 for 10 grams.

Generally, gold prices in India depend on international developments, rupee-dollar exchange rate fluctuations, and seasonal demand, especially before weddings and festive occasions. Although international markets have been volatile, regional prices in cities varied only slightly.

Gold Price today in India, April 24

City-wise gold prices (per gram)

City 24K Gold (₹/g) 22K Gold (₹/g)
Delhi 15,369 14,089
Mumbai 15,354 14,074
Kolkata 15,354 14,074
Chennai 15,447 14,159
Kerala 15,355 14,075
Lucknow 15,370 14,090

City-wise gold prices (per 10 gram)

City 24K Gold (₹/10g) 22K Gold (₹/10g)
Delhi 1,53,690 1,40,890
Mumbai 1,53,540 1,40,740
Kolkata 1,53,540 1,40,740
Chennai 1,54,470 1,41,590
Bengaluru 1,53,540 1,40,740
Hyderabad 1,53,540 1,40,740
Kerala 1,53,540 1,40,740
Lucknow 1,53,700 1,40,900

The gold prices were highest in Chennai, whereas Mumbai, Kolkata, and Kerala saw rates slightly lower but almost the same. Prices were marginally higher in Delhi and Lucknow.

Gold price today (standard units)

Type 1 gram (₹) 10 grams (₹)
24K Gold 15,106* 1,51,060
22K Gold 14,743* 1,47,430

*Derived from IBJA benchmark rates (approx.)

Silver rates on 24th April, 2026

Silver prices have been fluctuating in accordance with global prices due to industrial demand.

Silver 999: ₹2,59,900/kg
Silver 925: ₹2,59,000/kg

There was no variation in silver prices in major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.

Gold, Silver Price Today, April 24: Silver price today

Type 1 gram (₹) 10 grams (₹) 1 kg (₹)
Silver 999 259.9 2,599 2,59,900
Silver 925 259.0 2,590 2,59,000

Gold, Silver Price Today, April 24: What’s driving gold and silver?

US dollar strength drags gold: The dollar index was trading near 98.83 levels as of April 24, rising by around 0.6% on a weekly basis. Usually, the US dollar index rising implies that gold becomes costlier for overseas buyers, lowering the metal’s demand and pushing its prices lower.

Crude oil prices rise: The benchmark crude oil price levels are likely to close higher on a weekly basis. A rise in crude oil prices indicates an increased risk of rising inflation, which may discourage monetary authorities from cutting interest rates, leading to an unfavourable scenario for the yellow metal.

Gold, Silver Price Today, April 24: Market takeaway

Even as external developments continue to drag the precious metals market, gold and silver prices in the domestic market continue to remain flat. As the wedding and festive season approaches, there might be a chance that demand will help stabilise prices, although external cues will remain the primary determinant.

Also Read: 8th Pay Commission BPMS Demands: Big Salary Jump With Rs 72,000 Base Pay, Higher Increments And Annual Hike Proposed; Check Full Details

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice. Please consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Businessgold price todayGold Silver Pricegold silver price todayhome-hero-pos-5market

RELATED News

Rotoris Debuts at Watches & Wonders Geneva

AZAD Engineering Inaugurates Dedicated Lean Manufacturing Facility for Baker Hughes

Top Gainers And Losers Today (April 23): Nifty Falls 0.84%, Sensex Drops 852 Pts; Dr Reddy’s, Cipla Gain, Trent Slides

OMRON Healthcare and Tricog Health strengthen collaboration in India with Tricog CardioCheck (TCC)

Has Galgotia’s Neha Singh Been Replaced After Chinese Robo-Dog Controversy? University Appoints New Director Of Strategic Communications And Public Relations; Who Is He?

LATEST NEWS

Watch Viral Video: Udaipur Hospital Turns Chaotic After Doctor Attacked With Iron Rod Over Patient’s Death, Security Rushed In To Prevent Escalation

Will US Use Nuclear Weapons Against Iran? Donald Trump Shares Big Update, Says ‘1-Day Knockout…’

Gold, Silver Prices Today (April 24, 2026): Check 24K, 22K Gold and Silver Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata & Other Major Indian Cities

How Did Maheshgiri Baba, Also Known as Bhondu Baba Blackmail Woman? Shocking Details Emerge As Another Nashik Self-Styled Godman Is Accused Of Rape Days After Ashok Kharat Case

Donald Trump Caught Dozing Off On Camera: Viral White House Video Sparks Health Concerns, Is US President Fit For Office?

Is Mojtaba Khamenei Alive? New Report Gives Big Update About Iranian Supreme Leader, IRGC Running…

Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire Prolonged By Three Weeks, Says Trump

Tripura CM Manik Saha Vows Strict Action After Post-Poll Violence, Inspects Affected Regions

‘Don’t Rush Me…’ Says Trump As He Avoids Setting Deadline For Iran Conflict

Police Report Eight Children Found Dead In Louisiana Home Linked To Domestic Violence

Gold, Silver Prices Today (April 24, 2026): Check 24K, 22K Gold and Silver Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata & Other Major Indian Cities

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gold, Silver Prices Today (April 24, 2026): Check 24K, 22K Gold and Silver Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata & Other Major Indian Cities

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gold, Silver Prices Today (April 24, 2026): Check 24K, 22K Gold and Silver Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata & Other Major Indian Cities
Gold, Silver Prices Today (April 24, 2026): Check 24K, 22K Gold and Silver Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata & Other Major Indian Cities
Gold, Silver Prices Today (April 24, 2026): Check 24K, 22K Gold and Silver Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata & Other Major Indian Cities
Gold, Silver Prices Today (April 24, 2026): Check 24K, 22K Gold and Silver Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata & Other Major Indian Cities

QUICK LINKS