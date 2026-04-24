Gold, Silver Prices Today (April 24, 2026): Check 24K, 22K Gold and Silver Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata & Other Major Indian Cities

Gold, Silver Price Today, Friday, April 24: Prices of gold and silver are expected to decline in India, considering the cautious and highly uncertain environment that exists in global bullion market trading. The spot price of gold and silver is slightly below the important psychological levels of $4,700/ounce and $76/ounce, respectively, due to weak investor sentiment.
The conflict between the US and Iran has increased in recent times, especially regarding the Strait of Hormuz, which has kept energy prices on a higher side, thus creating fears of inflation. In such a situation, investors remain wary about investing in precious metals in the short run.
As on 24th April, 2026, the current gold and silver rates in India stand as follows:
Gold, Silver Price Today, April 24: Gold prices remain stable despite challenging times abroad
As per IBJA, 24-carat gold remained constant at ₹1,51,060 for 10 grams (without GST and making charges), and 22-carat gold was at ₹1,47,430 for 10 grams.
Generally, gold prices in India depend on international developments, rupee-dollar exchange rate fluctuations, and seasonal demand, especially before weddings and festive occasions. Although international markets have been volatile, regional prices in cities varied only slightly.
Gold Price today in India, April 24
City-wise gold prices (per gram)
|City
|24K Gold (₹/g)
|22K Gold (₹/g)
|Delhi
|15,369
|14,089
|Mumbai
|15,354
|14,074
|Kolkata
|15,354
|14,074
|Chennai
|15,447
|14,159
|Kerala
|15,355
|14,075
|Lucknow
|15,370
|14,090
City-wise gold prices (per 10 gram)
|City
|24K Gold (₹/10g)
|22K Gold (₹/10g)
|Delhi
|1,53,690
|1,40,890
|Mumbai
|1,53,540
|1,40,740
|Kolkata
|1,53,540
|1,40,740
|Chennai
|1,54,470
|1,41,590
|Bengaluru
|1,53,540
|1,40,740
|Hyderabad
|1,53,540
|1,40,740
|Kerala
|1,53,540
|1,40,740
|Lucknow
|1,53,700
|1,40,900
The gold prices were highest in Chennai, whereas Mumbai, Kolkata, and Kerala saw rates slightly lower but almost the same. Prices were marginally higher in Delhi and Lucknow.
Gold price today (standard units)
|Type
|1 gram (₹)
|10 grams (₹)
|24K Gold
|15,106*
|1,51,060
|22K Gold
|14,743*
|1,47,430
*Derived from IBJA benchmark rates (approx.)
Silver rates on 24th April, 2026
Silver prices have been fluctuating in accordance with global prices due to industrial demand.
Silver 999: ₹2,59,900/kg
Silver 925: ₹2,59,000/kg
There was no variation in silver prices in major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.
Gold, Silver Price Today, April 24: Silver price today
|Type
|1 gram (₹)
|10 grams (₹)
|1 kg (₹)
|Silver 999
|259.9
|2,599
|2,59,900
|Silver 925
|259.0
|2,590
|2,59,000
Gold, Silver Price Today, April 24: What’s driving gold and silver?
US dollar strength drags gold: The dollar index was trading near 98.83 levels as of April 24, rising by around 0.6% on a weekly basis. Usually, the US dollar index rising implies that gold becomes costlier for overseas buyers, lowering the metal’s demand and pushing its prices lower.
Crude oil prices rise: The benchmark crude oil price levels are likely to close higher on a weekly basis. A rise in crude oil prices indicates an increased risk of rising inflation, which may discourage monetary authorities from cutting interest rates, leading to an unfavourable scenario for the yellow metal.
Gold, Silver Price Today, April 24: Market takeaway
Even as external developments continue to drag the precious metals market, gold and silver prices in the domestic market continue to remain flat. As the wedding and festive season approaches, there might be a chance that demand will help stabilise prices, although external cues will remain the primary determinant.
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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice. Please consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)