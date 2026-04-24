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Home > World News > Why Did Louisiana Father Kill 8 Children, 7 His Own, and Shoot His Wife? 7 Warning Signs From Dark Spiral of Shamar Elkins’ Final Hours

Why Did Louisiana Father Kill 8 Children, 7 His Own, and Shoot His Wife? 7 Warning Signs From Dark Spiral of Shamar Elkins’ Final Hours

A mass shooting in Shreveport has left eight children dead after a gunman opened fire across multiple homes early Sunday morning. The suspect, identified as Shamar Elkins, reportedly killed seven of his own children before being shot dead by police after a chase.

Shreveport mass shooting: 8 children killed by Shamar Elkins, suspect shot dead by police after chase. Photos: X.
Shreveport mass shooting: 8 children killed by Shamar Elkins, suspect shot dead by police after chase. Photos: X.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 24, 2026 08:55:10 IST

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Why Did Louisiana Father Kill 8 Children, 7 His Own, and Shoot His Wife? 7 Warning Signs From Dark Spiral of Shamar Elkins’ Final Hours

Eight children were killed and two others were seriously injured in a shooting that happened at three different places in Shreveport, Louisiana, on Sunday morning, police said. The gunman later died after a police chase. The attacker was 31-year-old Shamar Elkins. His family said he was dealing with mental issues and had recently talked about wanting to end his life. The children were between 3 and 11 years old, and seven of them were his own kids. Police said he shot them in a very brutal, execution-style manner. The children have been identified as Elkins (3), Shayla Elkins (5), Kayla Pugh (6), Layla Pugh (7), Markaydon Pugh (10), Sariahh Snow (11), Khedarrion Snow (6), and Braylon Snow (5). Shamar Elkins also shot two other people including his wife who was hospitalized with life-threatning injuries. 

Shreveport Mass Shooting: What Happened on That Fatal Morning?

In interviews, his relatives said that Shamar Elkins was going through a really tough time mentally and was also stressed about problems in his marriage with his wife, Shaneiqua Pugh. 

They said he called his mother, Mahelia Elkins, and his stepmother, Marcus Jackson, crying and told them he wanted to end his life. He also told them that his wife wanted a divorce and that he was getting lost in “dark thoughts.” 

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 According to Shreveport Police Corporal Chris Bordelon, officers responded to reports of gunfire in the Cedar Grove neighbourhood shortly after 6 a.m. local time.

Victims were discovered across two homes on West 79th Street and a third on Harrison Street. While initial reports listed the victims’ ages as one to fourteen, police later confirmed the range as one to twelve.
A 13-year-old boy survived by jumping from a rooftop to escape, though he sustained multiple broken bones.

Two adult women were also shot. One, the mother of Elkins’ children, suffered very serious injuries. The second, the mother of the eighth child killed, remained in life-threatening condition.

“This is a very large scene with multiple deceased children present,” Bordelon said.

Who is Shamar Elkins? Military Service and Prior Arrest in Shreveport 

Elkins had served in the Louisiana Army National Guard for seven years, leaving in August 2020 without deployment, according to the US Army. His past included a 2019 arrest in Shreveport on charges of illegal use of weapons and carrying a firearm on school property. Authorities said he had fired five rounds at a moving vehicle from about 300 feet away from a local high school, in the direction of the campus. He later pleaded guilty to the weapons charge and was sentenced to 18 months’ probation, while the firearm charge was dismissed.

Despite this history, there was little in the public record to clearly foreshadow the scale of Sunday’s violence.

Shreveport Mass Shooting: 7 Warning Signs From Shamar Elkins’ Final Hours

  • Mental health struggles
  • Suicidal ideation
  • Relationship stress/divorce
  • Past violent behavior
  • Emotional instability
  • Isolation
  • Visible stress signs

Police Chase Ends in in Fatal Shooting of Shreveport Mass Shooting: How the Suspect Shamar Elkins Died

After the attacks, Elkins carjacked a vehicle and fled the scene, leading officers on a pursuit into Bossier Parish. He was subsequently shot and killed by police.

The Louisiana State Police has launched an investigation into the officer-involved shooting. Authorities confirmed that no officers were injured.

“We are still working to determine a complete motive and understanding as to why this happened, but it is domestic in nature,” Bordelon told CNN affiliate KSLA.

Also Read: Will US Use Nuclear Weapons Against Iran? Donald Trump Shares Big Update, Says ‘1-Day Knockout…’ 

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Tags: louisiana gunmanmass shootingShamar ElkinsShootingShreveport Mass Shootingus mass shootingus newsWorld news

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Why Did Louisiana Father Kill 8 Children, 7 His Own, and Shoot His Wife? 7 Warning Signs From Dark Spiral of Shamar Elkins’ Final Hours

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Why Did Louisiana Father Kill 8 Children, 7 His Own, and Shoot His Wife? 7 Warning Signs From Dark Spiral of Shamar Elkins’ Final Hours
Why Did Louisiana Father Kill 8 Children, 7 His Own, and Shoot His Wife? 7 Warning Signs From Dark Spiral of Shamar Elkins’ Final Hours
Why Did Louisiana Father Kill 8 Children, 7 His Own, and Shoot His Wife? 7 Warning Signs From Dark Spiral of Shamar Elkins’ Final Hours
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