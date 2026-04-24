LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran news ceasefire donald trump Gen Kevin Schneider indian ships csk Muzaffarnagar birthright citizenship latest india news Bareilly shocking news Ambulance sex video Iran news ceasefire donald trump Gen Kevin Schneider indian ships csk Muzaffarnagar birthright citizenship latest india news Bareilly shocking news Ambulance sex video Iran news ceasefire donald trump Gen Kevin Schneider indian ships csk Muzaffarnagar birthright citizenship latest india news Bareilly shocking news Ambulance sex video Iran news ceasefire donald trump Gen Kevin Schneider indian ships csk Muzaffarnagar birthright citizenship latest india news Bareilly shocking news Ambulance sex video
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran news ceasefire donald trump Gen Kevin Schneider indian ships csk Muzaffarnagar birthright citizenship latest india news Bareilly shocking news Ambulance sex video Iran news ceasefire donald trump Gen Kevin Schneider indian ships csk Muzaffarnagar birthright citizenship latest india news Bareilly shocking news Ambulance sex video Iran news ceasefire donald trump Gen Kevin Schneider indian ships csk Muzaffarnagar birthright citizenship latest india news Bareilly shocking news Ambulance sex video Iran news ceasefire donald trump Gen Kevin Schneider indian ships csk Muzaffarnagar birthright citizenship latest india news Bareilly shocking news Ambulance sex video
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Is Mojtaba Khamenei Alive? New Report Gives Big Update About Iranian Supreme Leader, IRGC Running…

Is Mojtaba Khamenei Alive? New Report Gives Big Update About Iranian Supreme Leader, IRGC Running…

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has not appeared in public after reportedly suffering severe injuries in Israeli strikes. With no audio or video appearances, communication is now routed through secret courier chains.

Mojtaba Khamenei injured in Israeli strikes, avoids public view as IRGC takes control. Photos: X.
Mojtaba Khamenei injured in Israeli strikes, avoids public view as IRGC takes control. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 24, 2026 07:34:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is Mojtaba Khamenei Alive? New Report Gives Big Update About Iranian Supreme Leader, IRGC Running…

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has not issued any audio or video message since assuming power, reportedly due to severe injuries sustained during Israeli airstrikes on February 28, according to a report by The New York Times. Mojtaba, 56, is said to have suffered extensive physical injuries, including severe burns to his face and lips, making it difficult for him to speak. “His face and lips have been burned severely, making it difficult for him to speak [and] he will need plastic surgery,” the report stated. Citing four Iranian officials, the report added that one of his legs has undergone three operations, and he is awaiting a prosthetic. He has also had surgery on one of his hands. Despite his condition, officials said Khamenei “does not want to appear vulnerable or sound weak,” which has influenced his decision to avoid public appearances.

An Iranian official described the Supreme Leader as “gravely” injured but “mentally sharp and engaged.”

Where is Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei?

Since taking over following the death of his father, Syed Ali Khamenei, in a joint US-Israel strike on February 28, Mojtaba Khamenei has largely disappeared from the public sphere. No audio or video messages have been released, with his statements instead appearing on social media or being read on state television.

You Might Be Interested In

Communication with the Supreme Leader has also become highly restricted. According to the report, messages to him are handwritten, sealed in envelopes, and passed along a human chain of trusted couriers.

“Messages to him are handwritten, sealed in envelopes and relayed via a human chain from one trusted courier to the next, who travel on highways and back roads, in cars and on motorcycles until they reach his hide-out. His guidance on issues snakes back the same way,” the report noted.

Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Limits Access Due To Security Fears

Senior Iranian officials, including top government figures and commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), are reportedly avoiding direct contact with Khamenei. The reason, officials say, is fear that Israel could track their movements and locate him.

“Senior government officials do not visit him, fearing that Israel may trace them to him and kill him,” the report said.

Despite this, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and Health Minister Mohammad-Reza Zafarghandi are said to have been involved in his medical care. The Supreme Leader is currently surrounded primarily by doctors and healthcare professionals.

Who Is Ruling Iran?

With Khamenei difficult to access, much of Iran’s decision-making authority has reportedly shifted to military leadership, particularly the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The report noted that the Guards have taken the lead in shaping Iran’s recent military and diplomatic strategies. “It was the Guards who came up with the strategy for Iran’s attacks on Israel and the Persian Gulf states, along with the closing of the strait to maritime traffic,” it said.

“They were the ones who agreed to a temporary cease-fire with the United States and approved back-channel diplomacy and direct negotiations with the United States,” the report added.

The IRGC also selected parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, one of their own, to lead talks with US Vice President JD Vance in Islamabad.


US Flags Leadership Vacuum as Obstacle to Peace Talks

The reported lack of clear and accessible leadership in Tehran has emerged as a concern for Washington. US President Donald Trump has indicated that ongoing peace negotiations are being hindered by communication delays and uncertainty over who holds decision-making authority in Iran.

The US has extended a two-week ceasefire indefinitely as it awaits a response to its latest proposal, which prioritizes ending nuclear enrichment and the surrender of approximately 1,000 pounds of highly enriched uranium.

“There’s obviously a lot of internal division,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters. “This is a battle between the pragmatists and the hardliners in Iran right now, and the president wants a unified response. And so, as we await that response, there’s a cease-fire.”

Also Read: ‘United And Revolutionary’: Iran Parliament Speaker Dismisses Trump’s Infighting Claims

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-1Iran newsIran US Warkhameneimojtaba khameneiWorld news

RELATED News

‘Don’t Rush Me…’ Says Trump As He Avoids Setting Deadline For Iran Conflict

Police Report Eight Children Found Dead In Louisiana Home Linked To Domestic Violence

India–US Boost Military Ties During Visit Of Pacific Air Forces Chief Gen Kevin Schneider

Iran’s Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi Attacked With Tomato Ketchup In Berlin

10 Indian Vessels Passed Through Strait Of Hormuz Last Week, 14 Still There In Persian Gulf: MEA

LATEST NEWS

Tripura CM Manik Saha Vows Strict Action After Post-Poll Violence, Inspects Affected Regions

PSL 2026 Points Table After Karachi Kings Beat Lahore Qalandars: Check Latest Standings On April 23 — HYK, MS, LQ, QG, PSZ, ISU, KK, RAP

10 Indian Vessels Passed Through Strait Of Hormuz Last Week, 14 Still There In Persian Gulf: MEA

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 23 After CSK Beat MI— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

‘United And Revolutionary’: Iran Parliament Speaker Dismisses Trump’s Infighting Claims

Trump Orders US Navy To ‘Shoot And Kill’ Vessels Laying Mines In Strait Of Hormuz

ISL 2025-26: Matias Hernández’s Late Header Hands Kerala Blasters Dramatic Victory Over Odisha FC

MI vs CSK: Sanju Samson Enters History Books, First Chennai Super Kings Batter to Score an IPL Hundred Against Mumbai Indians

Damac vs Al Okhdood Live Streaming and Channel Details: Time, Where to Watch Saudi Pro League 2026 match in Dubai, UAE, the Middle East, India, and the rest of the world

Watch: Monkey Enters Home In Muzaffarnagar, Cradles 3-Month-Old Baby And Turns Aggressive When Family Intervenes; Had Lost Its Own Infant Days Earlier

Is Mojtaba Khamenei Alive? New Report Gives Big Update About Iranian Supreme Leader, IRGC Running…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Mojtaba Khamenei Alive? New Report Gives Big Update About Iranian Supreme Leader, IRGC Running…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Mojtaba Khamenei Alive? New Report Gives Big Update About Iranian Supreme Leader, IRGC Running…
Is Mojtaba Khamenei Alive? New Report Gives Big Update About Iranian Supreme Leader, IRGC Running…
Is Mojtaba Khamenei Alive? New Report Gives Big Update About Iranian Supreme Leader, IRGC Running…
Is Mojtaba Khamenei Alive? New Report Gives Big Update About Iranian Supreme Leader, IRGC Running…

QUICK LINKS