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Home > World News > ‘United And Revolutionary’: Iran Parliament Speaker Dismisses Trump’s Infighting Claims

‘United And Revolutionary’: Iran Parliament Speaker Dismisses Trump’s Infighting Claims

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf rejected Donald Trump's claims of internal conflict in the country.

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf rejected Donald Trump's claims of internal conflict in the country. Photo: Wikipedia
Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf rejected Donald Trump's claims of internal conflict in the country. Photo: Wikipedia

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 23, 2026 23:52:18 IST

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‘United And Revolutionary’: Iran Parliament Speaker Dismisses Trump’s Infighting Claims

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Thursday rejected claims of internal conflict in the country and responded to comments linked to Donald Trump.

In a post on X, he said there is no division among political groups in Iran and stressed that the country is united and supports its leadership.

“In Iran, there are no radicals or moderates; we are all ‘Iranian’ and ‘revolutionary,'” he stated in a post on X, adding that the nation stands united in the face of external pressures.

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He further underscored what he described as “iron unity” between the Iranian people and government, along with “complete obedience” to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, Mojtaba Khamenei.

“With the iron unity of the nation and government, with complete obedience to the Supreme Leader of the Revolution,” the post added.

Ghalibaf also issued a warning to adversaries, stating that Iran would make any “aggressor criminal regret his actions.”

He concluded his statement with a message of national solidarity: “One God, one leader, one nation, and one path; that path being the path to victory for Iran, dearer than life.”

This comes after Trump, earlier in the day, claimed that there is internal division within Iran’s leadership, alleging infighting between “hardliners” and “moderates” in the country’s political and military establishment.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Iran was struggling to determine its leadership direction and suggested deep internal discord amid diplomatic engagements to find a comprehensive solution to the situation in West Asia. Trump described the infighting as “crazy”.

“Iran is having a very hard time figuring out who their leader is! They just don’t know! The infighting is between the ‘Hardliners,’ who have been losing BADLY on the battlefield, and the ‘Moderates,’ who are not very moderate at all (but gaining respect!), is CRAZY!” Trump wrote.

He further claimed that the United States maintains strategic control over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil shipping route.

The US president also noted that the control will persist until a deal is reached with Iran.

“We have total control over the Strait of Hormuz. No ship can enter or leave without the approval of the United States Navy. It is ‘Sealed up Tight,’ until such time as Iran is able to make a DEAL!!!” he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran strongly rejected the comment made by Trump in his ceasefire extension announcement, alleging that the Iranian leadership is “seriously fractured”, accusing him of spreading falsehoods and engaging in propaganda.

Responding to the claim, Seyyed Mehdi Tabatabaei, Deputy of Communications and Information Dissemination in the office of the President of Iran, said that assertions of division among Iran’s leadership are part of an “enemy’s unplayed political and propaganda game.”

In a post on X, Tabatabaei emphasised unity within the country, stating, “The line of discord and division among the country’s highest officials is the enemy’s unplayed political and propaganda game against Iran. The unity and consensus among the field, the street, and diplomacy these days is unprecedented and exemplary.”

He further criticised the US, in a veiled reference, saying, “Instead of weaving lies, they should cease their breaches of promise, bullying, and deceit; the door to negotiation based on fairness, dignity, and rationality remains open.”

Tabatabaei’s statement came after Trump, in a separate post on Truth Social, claimed that divisions within Iran’s leadership had prompted a request to delay potential military action against the country. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

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Tags: donald trumpInfighting ClaimsIran parliament speakerMohammad Bagher Ghalibaf

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‘United And Revolutionary’: Iran Parliament Speaker Dismisses Trump’s Infighting Claims

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