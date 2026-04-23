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Home > World News > Germany Holidays in May 2026 Revealed: Full List of Bank Holidays, Long Weekends and Key Events You Can’t Miss

Germany Holidays in May 2026 Revealed: Full List of Bank Holidays, Long Weekends and Key Events You Can’t Miss

Germany’s full calendar in May 2026 is full of public holidays and long weekends. It’s the perfect time to celebrate, and travel throughout the country. From Labour Day to Whit Monday, you’ll find several extended breaks and cultural celebrations.

Germany Holidays in May 2026 Revealed: Full List of Bank Holidays, Long Weekends and Key Events You Can’t Miss

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: April 23, 2026 15:54:01 IST

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Germany Holidays in May 2026 Revealed: Full List of Bank Holidays, Long Weekends and Key Events You Can’t Miss

May 2026 in Germany May 2026 in Germany is a month of national holidays, cultural celebrations and seasonal events. May is a month where public events, celebrations, and family gatherings increase as spring is in full bloom. May 2026 also has its fair share of public holidays that offer a long weekend which people often take advantage of by traveling or spending time with family. From May Day to religious holidays like Ascension Day and Whit Monday, there are plenty of holidays to enjoy. In addition, there are other celebrations in May like Mother’s Day and Europe Day.

Labour Day (May 1, 2026)

Labour Day, also known as “Tag der Arbeit”, is celebrated on May 1, 2026. It is a public holiday in Germany and is celebrated across the country as a means to celebrate the achievements of the labour movement and the history of workers’ rights. Most businesses, banks, and offices are closed on this holiday and cities hold rallies and parades.

Ascension Day and Father’s Day (May 14, 2026)

Ascension Day, an important Christian holiday, is celebrated on May 14th in 2026 and is a national public holiday in Germany. This holiday also coincides with Father’s Day in Germany, and many people use this day off to enjoy the outdoors by organizing group outings, hiking trips, or social events.

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Whit Monday (May 25, 2026)

May 25th is Whit Monday, another significant public holiday in Germany and is observed nationwide. It comes after Pentecost Sunday and marks the beginning of a long weekend, providing people with the opportunity to travel, relax, or attend local festivals and religious observances.

Other Significant Observances

Beyond the public holidays, there are several other notable observances throughout the month. Europe Day is celebrated on May 9th to honor unity among European countries, while Mother’s Day falls on May 10th. Later in the month, there are observances for Constitution Day and Shavuot, reflecting the cultural and religious diversity present in Germany.

Germany May 2026, Full List of Bank and Long Weekend Holidays:

Holiday / Observance Date Day Type Region Notes
Labour Day (Tag der Arbeit) May 1, 2026 Friday Public Holiday Nationwide
Celebrates workers’ rights; businesses and banks closed
Europe Day May 9, 2026 Saturday Observance Nationwide Marks European unity
Mother’s Day May 10, 2026 Sunday Observance Nationwide Celebrated with family gatherings
Ascension Day / Father’s Day May 14, 2026 Thursday Public Holiday Nationwide Religious holiday; also celebrated as Father’s Day
Whit Monday May 25, 2026 Monday Public Holiday Nationwide Creates a long weekend; follows Pentecost
Constitution Day May (varies) Observance Select regions Cultural observance
Shavuot May (varies) Religious Observance Jewish communities Dates vary slightly each year

Travel, Events and What to Expect?

May is a good time to visit Germany. The weather is comfortable and there are several long weekends. The tourist spots, parks and city centres are well frequented, even by locals. However on official holidays you will see that shops and services are closed and the transport will be limited. Plan ahead and enjoy the holiday period.

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Germany Holidays in May 2026 Revealed: Full List of Bank Holidays, Long Weekends and Key Events You Can’t Miss

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Germany Holidays in May 2026 Revealed: Full List of Bank Holidays, Long Weekends and Key Events You Can’t Miss

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Germany Holidays in May 2026 Revealed: Full List of Bank Holidays, Long Weekends and Key Events You Can’t Miss
Germany Holidays in May 2026 Revealed: Full List of Bank Holidays, Long Weekends and Key Events You Can’t Miss
Germany Holidays in May 2026 Revealed: Full List of Bank Holidays, Long Weekends and Key Events You Can’t Miss
Germany Holidays in May 2026 Revealed: Full List of Bank Holidays, Long Weekends and Key Events You Can’t Miss

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